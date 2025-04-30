Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Market is on a Steady Growth Path: Projected to Grow Through 2030 at CAGR 11.7%

Sustainable 11.7% CAGR Reflects Enduring Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Demand Across Sectors

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global Digital Experience Platform (DXP) software Market, projecting a compound annual growth rate of 11.7% through 2030. The new reports - 'Market Share: Digital Experience Platform (DXP), 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: Digital Experience Platform (DXP), 2025-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report' - the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11.7% through 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic DXP landscape and make informed decisions as the market continues to evolve.

The Next Growth Frontier in DXP Platforms Market

As digital-first becomes the default, Digital Experience Platforms (DXPs) are rapidly evolving into mission-critical infrastructure for brands aiming to deliver unified, personalized, and scalable experiences across web, mobile, and emerging channels. From retail and media to financial services, healthcare, and B2B industries, enterprises are consolidating content, data, and engagement layers through modern DXPs to break down silos, accelerate time-to-market, and orchestrate experiences that drive business growth.

According to Palika Jacob S, Analyst at QKS Group, "Today’s DXPs are no longer just revamped CMS platforms but they are becoming the experience backbone for enterprise agility. With native support for headless content, composable architectures, AI-driven personalization, and omnichannel orchestration, DXPs are empowering organizations to build future-ready experiences that adapt in real time to customer expectations."

Key Market Insights from QKS Group’s Report

Global and Regional Market Analysis : A deep dive into worldwide and regional DXP platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

: A deep dive into worldwide and regional DXP platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections. Competitive Benchmarking : A comparative analysis of top DXP vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

: A comparative analysis of top DXP vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators. Industry Adoption Trends : Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in DXP solutions and why.

: Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in DXP solutions and why. Technology Disruption & AI’s Role: How AI, automation, and predictive analytics are transforming DXP platforms to go from static content hubs to intelligent and adaptive experience engines.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including Acquia, Adobe, Bloomreach, Coremedia, Crownpeak, HCLSoftware, Ibexa, Jahia Solutions, Kentico, Liferay, Magnolia, OpenText, Optimizely, Pimcore, Progress, Salesforce, Sitecore, Squiz and Yext.

Why This Matters for DXP Vendors?

For CEOs, CPOs, and Chief Digital Officers (CDOs) of DXP providers, the trends and drivers detailed in this report offer a strategic lens into how enterprise priorities are shifting. As organizations seek greater flexibility, scalability, and customer-centricity in their digital operations, DXP vendors must move beyond monolithic solutions and embrace modular, API-first, and AI-enhanced capabilities. Understanding where the market is heading allows vendors to fine-tune their platform strategy, ecosystem partnerships, and innovation focus to position themselves not just as technology providers, but as enablers of digital transformation at scale.

Get Access to Exclusive Market Insights (single report or subscription offering)

Market Share: Digital Experience Platform (DXP), 2024, Worldwide

https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-share-digital-experience-platform-dxp-2024-worldwide-2512

Market Forecast: Digital Experience Platform (DXP), 2025-2030, Worldwide

https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-forecast-digital-experience-platform-dxp-2025-2030-worldwide-2316

The comprehensive research package includes:

Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis : A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

: A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America Unmatched Competitive Analysis : A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

: A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America QKS TrendsNXT on DXP market

on DXP market QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the DXP market

report on the DXP market Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

