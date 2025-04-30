Gainsight Completes Two Acquisitions To Accelerate The Future Of Customer Communities

Taps Salesforce Trailblazer Community pioneer Erica Kuhl as Executive Vice President and General Manager to connect Community, Learning, and Product

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainsight , the world’s leading Customer Success platform, today announced the acquisitions of Erica Kuhl Consulting and ModerateKit, and named community pioneer Erica Kuhl EVP and GM of a newly created business unit that combines the company’s customer community, learning, and in-app-experience offerings. The announcement follows Gainsight’s February 2025 acquisition of customer-education leader Skilljar, underscoring its rapid march toward its vision of a unified, AI-driven customer-experience stack.

Erica Kuhl—architect of Salesforce’s Trailblazer Community, which she scaled over 17 years to millions of members—has advised dozens of top SaaS brands on building and executing high-impact customer community strategies. As Gainsight’s new EVP and GM, she will channel that experience to shape product strategy and spearhead strategic advisory services, empowering companies to engage their customers in ways that boost retention, inspire product innovation, and drive revenue growth.

Complementing this strategic acquisition and appointment, Gainsight has acquired ModerateKit , an AI agent that automates community moderation. ModerateKit utilizes agentic AI to automate repetitive administrative and moderation workflows, freeing up Community Managers to dedicate their time to strategic initiatives and foster authentic, impactful communities.

Towards an Agentic Future of Community, Learning, and Product Experience

Community, learning, and product experience have traditionally been separate functions within organizations. Gainsight’s vision for a unified platform—combining personalized learning, agentic community moderation, and contextual product experiences—sets a new standard for customer engagement.

“Having seen Erica build Salesforce’s Trailblazer Community from the ground up, I could not be more excited to welcome her to Gainsight,” said Chuck Ganapathi, President and COO of Gainsight. “Her arrival—alongside our acquisition of ModerateKit—marks a pivotal moment as we unify community, learning, and product experience for the first time. Together we’ll deliver an AI-powered platform that bridges these critical functions, creating richer customer relationships and accelerating profitable growth.”

“Throughout my career, I’ve championed how the impact of an integrated community and learning strategy drives business outcomes—reducing customer churn, deepening product adoption, and creating lasting value,” said Kuhl. “That’s why I’m thrilled to join Gainsight at this critical moment to scale this approach and help organizations deliver exceptional customer experiences.”

Kuhl added, “As a lifelong community builder, I’m excited to be at the helm of Gainsight’s product vision and roadmap, ensuring the platform directly addresses the real needs of companies striving to build thriving community and learning programs connected with products. Together we’ll foster engagement, accelerate learning, and create a culture where both customers and organizations flourish.”

Engage with the Future of Community and Learning

CMX Summit 2025: Visit Erica Kuhl at the CMX Summit in San Francisco on May 1-2, 2025. Catch her talk, Ready, Set, Go: The Winning Balance Between Speed and Precision , at 11:25 am PT on May 1.

Community Reimagined Webinar: Join Erica Kuhl in the webinar, Community Reimagined: Unlocking ROI Through Connection and Learning , June 24, 2025, at 10:00 am PT.

See ModerateKit in Action at Pulse 2025: Experience the power of AI-driven community moderation firsthand. Register for Gainsight Pulse (May 28-29, Las Vegas) to see the live demo: https://gainsightpulse.com/us/register/

