X-Chem Expands Strategic Collaboration With Orion Pharma to Accelerate Orion’s Early Drug Discovery From Hit to Candidate

WALTHAM, Mass., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X-Chem, a global leader in DNA-encoded library (DEL) technology and data-driven drug discovery, has announced an expanded collaboration with Orion Pharma. The agreement builds on an existing relationship and now extends the partnership from hit identification through to candidate selection. Under a new Technology Access Agreement, Orion will utilize X-Chem’s integrated discovery capabilities, including DEL screening, AI-driven hit triage, and medicinal chemistry support, to drive multiple early-stage programs forward.

This expanded engagement reflects years of collaboration and trust between the two companies. Through previous work together, X-Chem has delivered high-value insights and differentiated chemical matter to Orion's discovery teams. The renewed commitment is a strategic step forward in advancing small molecule discovery with greater efficiency and precision.

“X-Chem’s flexible business model is enabling us to evaluate both new targets and revisit existing programs with enhanced tools,” said Heikki Käsnänen, Head of Molecular Prospecting and Modeling at Orion Pharma. “We are applying their DEL-based screening technologies, as well as their expertise in AI and computational chemistry, to explore alternative routes for optimization. This approach is further supported by synthetic and medicinal chemistry to expand hit series and advance toward lead optimization.”

X-Chem’s platform combines advanced DEL capabilities with ArtemisAI, its proprietary artificial intelligence engine trained on the world’s largest DEL datasets. Together with in-house computational and medicinal chemistry teams, the company helps partners make informed decisions earlier in the discovery process, reducing risk and improving outcomes.

“Our goal is to empower innovative companies like Orion to efficiently identify and progress high-quality drug candidates,” said Karen Lackey, CEO at X-Chem. “This expanded partnership reflects a strong foundation of trust and a shared commitment to overcoming complex challenges in early discovery. By aligning our scientific expertise, we can help Orion move from hit to candidate with speed and confidence.”

The collaboration reinforces X-Chem’s position as a discovery partner with capabilities that extend well beyond traditional screening, offering end-to-end discovery solutions designed to accelerate success in small molecule drug discovery.

About X-Chem

X-Chem is a pioneer in data-driven small molecule drug discovery. By integrating DNA-encoded library (DEL) technology, artificial intelligence, and medicinal chemistry, X-Chem accelerates the path from target to clinical candidate. With a proven track record across complex targets and therapeutic areas, X-Chem delivers smarter hits, faster timelines, and reduced early-stage risk for pharmaceutical and biotech partners. Learn more at www.x-chemrx.com.

About Orion Pharma

Orion is a globally operating Nordic pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. In 2024 Orion's net sales amounted to EUR 1,542 million and the company employed about 3,700 professionals worldwide, dedicated to building well-being. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Learn more at www.orionpharma.com.

