DemandScience Returns to Growth and Appoints Jason Lin as Chief Financial Officer

DANVERS, MA, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DANVERS, MA – April 30, 2025 – DemandScience, a global revenue marketing company, today announced the appointment of Jason Lin as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Lin, a growth-focused finance leader with over two decades of extensive SaaS, FP&A, and financial leadership experience, joined the company in early 2025.

Lin's appointment comes at a time of significant momentum and return to growth for DemandScience, building on its recent strategic acquisitions of both Bound and DemandJump, aimed at providing marketers with enhanced value and efficiency.

Prior to joining DemandScience, Lin served as CFO at Centage Corporation and The Tomorrow Companies, both Boston-based tech companies. His career has been dedicated to enhancing operational efficiency and driving profitable growth within fast-paced technology environments.

As CFO of DemandScience, Jason is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the company’s financial operations, including financial planning and analysis, accounting, and investor relations, as well as its IT/systems operations. He serves as a key partner to the executive team, playing a crucial role in shaping DemandScience’s financial strategy for continued growth.

“Jason is a highly experienced and growth-focused finance leader with a proven track record in the SaaS and technology sectors. His deep understanding of FP&A and driving operational efficiency comes at a pivotal time for DemandScience. As we continue to scale and execute our strategic vision, particularly in light of our recent acquisitions aimed at delivering AI-powered B2B marketing intelligence, Jason's expertise will be invaluable,” said Derek Schoettle, CEO of DemandScience.

“Integrating Bound and DemandJump and capitalizing on the returning growth in the B2B market requires strong financial leadership, and his role will be critical in ensuring our stability and supporting our ambitious goals to help our customers cut through the noise and achieve meaningful growth. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team and are confident his contributions will be instrumental in our journey,” he continued.

“DemandScience is at a pivotal moment, and I am eager to leverage my growth-focused financial leadership to enhance operational efficiency and drive profitable expansion,” said Jason Lin. “I look forward to working closely with Derek and the entire DemandScience team to capitalize on the company’s momentum and further strengthen its financial position.”

About DemandScience

DemandScience is redefining how B2B marketers create and progress pipeline by focusing on lead quality, flexibility, and real outcomes—not just lead volume. Unlike traditional providers, we offer a fully consolidated solution, combining content syndication, advertising, web personalization, email, data, event services, content creation, and hands on execution—all under one roof. We own and validate our data using proprietary email verification technology, ensuring accuracy and compliance. With no platform fees and no need for customers to learn complex tech, we deliver ready-to-engage leads and measurable pipeline impact. By removing operational burdens, we make demand generation simpler, scalable, and fully outcome driven.

