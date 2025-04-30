Denny’s Celebrates Scholars with Prestigious Hungry for Education™ Scholarship Awards

Recognizing Excellence in Academic Achievement

SPARTANBURG, S.C.,, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s, (NASDAQ: DENN), America’s Diner, proudly celebrates the newest recipients of its prestigious Hungry for Education™ Scholarship Program, awarding $161,000 in scholarships to outstanding students from across the country who are driving change in their communities.

For more than thirteen years, Denny’s has been committed to supporting multicultural communities through its Hungry for Education™ Scholarship Program. Understanding the critical role of education in fostering personal and community progress, the program rewards deserving students for their written submissions regarding innovative ideas on pressing social topics such as reducing childhood hunger and strengthening community ties.

“Our scholars are visionaries, advocates, and change agents,” said April Kelly-Drummond, VP, Chief Inclusion and Community Engagement Officer at Denny’s. “We are proud to champion these talented young leaders by supporting their educational journey and amplifying their voices. Their ideas inspire us to do more for the communities we serve.”

For the 2024-25 academic year, the program distributed scholarships to deserving students who share their visions for how Denny’s can further unite and uplift communities.

The national winner this year is Jamya Crawford, a Clemson University Health Science student from Moore, South Carolina. "This honor means the world to me because it reflects the power of showing up with heart and purpose," said Crawford. "Denny’s has been a beacon of support in my community, and I’m inspired to keep building meaningful connections and creating lasting impact together", Jamya mentioned. “My parents raised me with the mindset that to be successful, one must be well-rounded in all aspects by dedicating one’s time to an array of opportunities. When I first came to college, I believed that I could uphold the same responsibilities and advance my education with harder classes independently.” She struggled with the transition into college, but the resources her school offered helped greatly. “I believe that Denny’s Corporation can bring communities together by providing mental health, time management, and networking classes to high school students. The transition into college affects students' mental health negatively due to them trying to uphold the high standards that are instilled in them. By having these classes, high school students will be more prepared to handle the stress of time management in college”, she concluded.

Since its launch in 2011, Denny’s Hungry for Education™ initiative has awarded more than $2.7 million in scholarships, affirming the company’s long-standing commitment to advancing education and social equity.

To see the full list of recipients please visit:

https://www.dennys.com/sites/default/files/2025-04/2024HungryforEducationWinners.pdf

To learn more about the Hungry for Education™ program or to apply, visit: www.dennys.com/hfe.

# # #

About Denny’s Corp

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. - based family dining restaurant brand that has been welcoming guests to our booths for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is simple: We love to feed people. Denny’s provides craveable meals at a meaningful value across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand (the first delivery platform in the family dining segment), or at The Meltdown, Banda Burrito, and The Burger Den, our three virtual restaurant concepts, Denny’s is ready to delight guests whenever and however they want to order. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities in need is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner (that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster), Denny's Hungry for Education™ scholarship program, and our annual fundraiser with No Kid Hungry.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants. As of December 25, 2024, the Denny’s brand consisted of 1,499 restaurants, 1,438 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 61 of which were company-operated. This includes 165 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Yaneisy Blanco

yblanco@republicahavas.com





Denny's Media Team Denny's 864-597-8005 media@dennys.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.