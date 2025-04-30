Micropolis Signs Agreement to Deliver Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics Infrastructure for SEE Holding’s Sustainable City 2.0

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micropolis Holding Co. (“Micropolis” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: MCRP), a UAE-based pioneering force in robotics, AI, and autonomous mobility, has signed a landmark non-legally binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SEE Holding Ltd to support the launch and long-term development of The Sustainable City 2.0 (TSC 2.0), SEE Holding’s next-generation of its acclaimed model that is AI-driven, net zero, and human-centric.

This strategic agreement will enable the deployment of Micropolis’s advanced robotics platforms, AI-powered surveillance systems, smart mobility applications, and edge computing nodes across SEE Holding’s new and existing sustainable city developments worldwide.

This collaboration represents the next phase of a longstanding relationship. Faris Saeed, Chairman & CEO of SEE Holding, was among Micropolis’ first investors at the Company’s inception in 2014. Over the past decade, SEE Holding has supported Micropolis not only through strategic capital, but also by providing a living lab environment within The Sustainable City — offering real-world testing grounds for Micropolis’ robotics, computer vision, and autonomous systems.

“The Sustainable City provided us with a real environment to test and refine our technologies, which played a key role in shaping our robotics platforms into what they are today,” said Fareed Aljawhari, CEO of Micropolis Holding Co. “With The Sustainable City 2.0, we are proud to take this partnership to a global scale and deliver cutting-edge automation designed for the cities of tomorrow.”

The MoU outlines a strategic partnership centered on integrating AI and robotics into the core infrastructure of The Sustainable City 2.0. This includes the development of integrated command systems to oversee city operations, the deployment of autonomous fleets and smart mobility applications, and the creation of digital platforms that connect residents to intelligent services, leveraging IoT infrastructure, edge computing, and computer vision technologies.

A joint R&D program will also be initiated to advance Micropolis’ sustainable urban technologies, with the goal of driving operational efficiency, resident experience, and environmental performance across SEE Holding’s global sustainable city projects.

“With The Sustainable City 2.0, we are revolutionizing sustainable urban living through the strategic integration of AI-driven solutions and net-zero principles. Our partnership with Micropolis accelerates this vision, customizing and rapidly deploying intelligent robotics solutions that significantly enhance safety, efficiency, and quality of life, ultimately shaping smarter, more resilient, and human-centric communities for the future,” said Faris Saeed, Chairman & CEO of SEE Holding.

About Micropolis Holding Co.

Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company’s vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.

For more information please visit www.micropolis.ai.

About SEE Holding

SEE Holding, is a UAE-based sustainably focused global holding group that designs, invests in, and builds sustainable infrastructures and cities through its three operational verticals: SEE Solutions, SEE Developers, and SEE Engineering.

Driven by its purpose of spearheading a net zero emissions future and achieving the 2050 UN targets, SEE Holding develops inclusive and sustainable communities that prioritize education, sports, healthcare, and overall well-being as part of its commitment to social, environmental and economic impact. SEE Holding currently has projects in the UAE across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, as well as in Oman.

For more information, please visit us on: https://seeholding.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “can have”, “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements represent Micropolis’ current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

