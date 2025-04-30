Pythian Positioned as Oracle Database@Google Cloud Leader with Acquisition of Rittman Mead

The acquisition of Rittman Mead, a Premier Oracle service provider, strengthens Pythian's marketplace expertise

OTTAWA, Ontario, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pythian Services Inc. (“Pythian”), a leading global services company specializing in data, analytics, and AI solutions, today announced the acquisition of globally recognized Oracle data and analytics consultancy Rittman Mead. The acquisition significantly enhances Pythian’s Oracle footprint, expands its geographic market presence in the United Kingdom and Europe, and strengthens the company’s Oracle Database@Google Cloud capabilities—a powerful multicloud partnership that accelerates modernization for customers.

The acquisition combines Pythian's expertise in data, analytics and AI with Rittman Mead's Oracle specializations. Pythian, a 2025 Google Cloud Partner of the Year for Databases, will add more Oracle ACEs to its roster of consultants. The synergy resulting from the acquisition will enable Pythian to offer an even wider range of advanced Oracle services to a broader and more global customer base.

“Rittman Mead and Pythian have worked together for more than 12 years, and we’re aligned in our cultures and values,” states Jon Mead, Founder and President, Rittman Mead. “Their technical expertise and the value of sharing information—consultants contributing to technical communities through thought leadership—along with a shared client-first approach to delivering projects, is what solidified Pythian as the right choice.”

As a leading Oracle services provider, Rittman Mead has an exceptional reputation for delivering critical consultancy services to customers in the U.K., Europe and the United States. The company brings a unique level of expertise and experience in Oracle autonomous data warehouse (EDW), data platforms, data lakes, data lakehouses, and more, to bring advanced analytics to their shared clients. Rittman Mead has a range of accelerators, IP and toolkits that will further complement Pythian’s existing suite of services. Over the last 20 years, Rittman Mead's team of analysts, architects, engineers and delivery managers have successfully delivered a wide range of data and analytics systems, from simple data marts to multi-workstream data transformations.

“The combination of Rittman Mead and Pythian offers an unmatched breadth and depth of Oracle expertise in the market,” said Mead. “Our exceptional people, advanced Oracle capabilities, and focus on strategic solutions perfectly complement Pythian’s existing capabilities, allowing us to offer even greater value to customers and accelerate our engagement in the data and AI services market.”

Through the acquisition, Pythian gains an enhanced U.K. presence and access to greater Oracle-ecosystem expertise and influence—software skills, marketplace standing and strategic relationships. Rittman Mead in turn benefits from Pythian's Google Cloud Premier Partnership and 2025 Database Partner of the Year win, global reach, delivery capabilities and the broader spectrum of professional and managed services beyond the Oracle ecosystem. The partnership signals an elevated ability to deliver value on business critical projects along the data journey pathway, from data and cloud engagements to analytics and AI initiatives—no matter the platform or ecosystem.

“We are seeing a widespread adoption of vendors and hyperscalers by companies that need specific technical expertise. The challenge for us was finding a partner that could broaden our existing portfolio of skills and vendors,” said Mead. “We’re excited to meet that challenge by joining forces with Pythian. There are two sides to that—there is the breadth of technology including Google, AWS, and Azure, as well as the depth of expertise to expand our joint data, analytics and AI services.”

“This acquisition marks a pivotal moment in Pythian's trajectory, solidifying our position as a global leader in data, analytics and AI solutions," said Brooks Borcherding, Pythian’s Chief Executive Officer. "Rittman Mead's stellar reputation, deep Oracle expertise, U.K. presence and cultural alignment make them an ideal partner to accelerate our mission to empower enterprises to maximize the value of their data and redouble their innovative efforts as it relates to AI readiness."

Pythian’s existing suite of data, analytics and AI services helps businesses transform with ease—no matter where they are in their journey. Businesses begin with a simple, strategic discussion with the Field CTO team. Field CTOs are IT executives that help customers define their data and AI strategies through transformation roadmapping sessions, including an AI Workshop, and serve as catalysts to expedited decision-making around pivotal strategies and technology solutions that drive customers toward the successful realization of their business goals. The acquisition will bolster Pythian’s ability to bring more change-making customers into the fold—instilling in them, through our subject matter experts, the key information and guidance that allows innovators to build momentum for their respective data-driven initiatives.

About Rittman Mead

Founded in 2007, Rittman Mead quickly became a leader in Oracle Data Warehousing and Business Intelligence through successful projects, a popular blog, and community engagement. As the market evolved with open-source, big data, and cloud technologies, the company expanded its focus to data and analytics while maintaining its core ethos. Today, its partner and product portfolios reflect a recognition of multi-cloud and multi-vendor architectures. A dedicated R&D department explores emerging technologies and builds development frameworks. With over 15 years of experience, the company now provides hybrid solutions across a wide range of enterprise and open-source technologies, striving to be a global leader in the broader data and analytics landscape.

About Pythian

Founded in 1997, Pythian is a leading data and AI services provider specializing in digital transformation and operational excellence for enterprise customers. We help organizations optimize their data estates, helping them to drive AI enablement, innovation, and growth. Through strategic consulting, managed services and cloud migrations, we enable cost savings, risk reduction and seamless operations while preparing businesses to adopt AI and for the future of data management. A Google Cloud Premier Partner with multiple Specializations, including Data Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Machine Learning and a certified Google Cloud MSP, we’ve delivered thousands of professional and managed services projects for leading enterprises. For more information, visit www.pythian.com or follow us on X, LinkedIn, and our Blog.

