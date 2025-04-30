VENTURE.co Fund Services Hires Tony Olivo as Chief Revenue Officer

VENTURE.co Fund Services is pleased to announce the hiring of Tony Olivo as Chief Revenue Officer. Tony joins VENTURE.co from Vistra (formerly Phoenix American), where he served as Vice President of Sales and led the transfer agent and fund administration teams responsible for administering complex fund structures, optimizing workflows, and ensuring top-tier client experiences.

BURLINGTON, VT, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VENTURE.co Fund Services is pleased to announce the hiring of Tony Olivo as Chief Revenue Officer. Tony joins VENTURE.co from Vistra (formerly Phoenix American), where he served as Vice President of Sales and led the transfer agent and fund administration teams responsible for administering complex fund structures, optimizing workflows, and ensuring top-tier client experiences.

With twenty years of experience in financial services and alternative investments, Tony brings a wealth of expertise in fund administration, transfer agent systems, regulatory compliance, and operational leadership. In his new position, he will spearhead sales initiatives and foster client-centric innovations to elevate VENTURE.co’s comprehensive offering to the alternative investment industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tony to the VENTURE.co team,” said Aaron Pollak, CEO of VENTURE.co Fund Services. “His proven track record in delivering exceptional results, coupled with his deep industry knowledge, will be instrumental in driving our next phase of growth and enhancing our service capabilities for alternative investment clients.”

“I’m excited to join VENTURE.co Fund Services and look forward to contributing to the company’s strong culture of innovation and client-focused solutions,” said Tony Olivo. “I believe that together, we can build on VENTURE.co’s success and deliver unparalleled value to our clients in the rapidly evolving landscape.”

About Tony Olivo

With extensive experience in fund administration and deep expertise in transfer agent systems, Tony Olivo has been instrumental in optimizing operational efficiencies and streamlining complex financial processes throughout his career. His industry knowledge spans alternative investment funds, regulatory compliance, and investor services, making him a leader in driving innovation and operational excellence. In his new role at VENTURE.co Fund Services, Tony will focus on expanding the firm’s technological capabilities, refining service delivery, and ensuring seamless investor experiences. His comprehensive understanding of fund structures and commitment to enhancing administrative solutions position him as a crucial force in VENTURE.co’s continued growth in the fund services sector.

About VENTURE.co Fund Services

VENTURE.co Services has been a pioneer in the FinTech space for over a decade, offering compliant, innovative solutions for the alternative investments industry. With a focus on efficiency, security, and superior user experience, VENTURE.co Fund Services continues to lead the way in transforming the alternative investment industry.

