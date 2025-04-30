Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant announces 3 Months 3 Millionaires to return this summer

Casino to give away $4.8 million this summer

Durant, Oklahoma, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third summer in a row, Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant is making three lucky Rewards Club members millionaires! 3 Months 3 Millionaires is back, and guests have a chance to win a share of $4.8 million!

The million-dollar drawings will be held on Saturdays June 7, July 5 and August 2. and winners must be present to claim the prize. Players can start earning entries into the drawings on May 1 at 12 a.m. For details and rules, please visit 3 Months 3 Millionaires (3M3M) and don’t forget to check out our midweek promotions for other ways to earn entries into the million-dollar drawings.

“Making someone a millionaire is life changing, and the fact that we’ve been able to do that for six of our Choctaw Rewards Club members is incredible,” said Jeff Penz, senior director of gaming & hospitality, Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant. “We’re excited to bring 3 Months 3 Millionaires back for the third year in a row to give more guests an opportunity to walk away a millionaire.”

The past two summers, guests have visited from every state in the U.S. to participate in 3 Months 3 Millionaires. All six winners have been from Texas, with two of last year’s millionaires residing in Collin County.

The Rewards Club member who won the second drawing in 2024, is a Trenton, Texas, native.

“I didn’t think I would ever win, but then it happened. It felt pretty good to have my name called,” He said. “Come out and try because I would have never thought I would have won. Choctaw is the place to come. It’s the only casino I like to play at.”

The winner of the second drawing in 2023 was from Lancaster, Texas, and used her newfound wealth to retire.

“It was one million blessings for me and my family,” She said. “I wish I could be here every day, but I can’t. I enjoy coming to Choctaw, and I tell everyone about it. I say, ‘Come and play if you can, and if you enjoy it, like I do, it’s not going to be hard to win.’”

Summer Pool Entertainment

Head to Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant this summer for a chance to become a millionaire, and don’t miss out on all the other fun activities going on around the property! AQUA, the family-friendly pool, and Oasis, the newly remodeled 21+ pool, are the perfect places to cool off ahead of drawing nights. There will be special weekend tasting events with some of our favorite liquor brands, DJs to keep the party going and much more.

Live Entertainment

The three-time Academy of Country Music (ACM) Theater of the Year award winning Choctaw Grand Theater will feature exciting entertainment all summer long!

May 9: Little Big Town

May 18: Halsey

May 24: Diplo

June 21: Maxwell

August 3: Counting Crows

August 22: Darius Rucker

August 28: Train

Car Shows

You also won’t want to miss our classic and unique car show, Rooftop Rally After Dark, featuring celebrity judge Richard Rawlings of Gas Monkey Garage and “Fast N’ Loud” fame on Thursday, June 26, and Thursday, July 17. It’s free to enter, and guests will receive $25 in free play. Rawlings will judge each car and award prizes in a number of categories.

About Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant, Okla.

Located an hour north of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant is a AAA Four Diamond casino resort, entertainment and convention destination in southeastern Oklahoma. The casino has more than 7,400 slot machines, table games, a poker room, and a large non-smoking casino. The resort offers more than 100,000 square feet of meeting and convention space and seats more than 3,000 at the Academy of Country Music (ACM) award-winning Grand Theater. The resort also includes more than 1,600 luxurious rooms and suites, 20 restaurants, 21 bars and lounges, six retail stores, two fitness centers, a spa, and two outdoor pools and a water park. The family-friendly District offers guests 20 bowling lanes, a 6-screen premier movie theater, 70 arcade games and dining options. Additionally, guests can enjoy the Choctaw RV Park located across from the casino. For more information, visit choctawcasinos.com .

