One Billion Served: Mashgin Racks Up Record AI-powered Checkout Transactions

Mashgin kiosk transaction volume surges 1,233% in three years, demonstrating customer preference for efficient checkout technology

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mashgin , the AI-powered checkout company, today announced that its checkout kiosks have processed over one billion transactions since the inception of the company. This achievement highlights a significant business and technology milestone in the adoption of Mashgin’s AI-powered technology across multiple sectors and locations: over 3,000 convenience stores, 150 sports venues, 50 airports, 50 college campuses, 30 cafes at ski resorts, and 100 hospitals now use Mashgin.

Over the past three years, the company has seen explosive growth in both location count and transaction volume, increasing monthly transactions by 1,233% – from 3M transactions in March 2022 to 40M in March 2025. In the calendar year 2024, Mashgin processed over 440M transactions.

Traditional self-checkout systems require bar code scanning, a slower, more tedious and error-riddled experience. Mashgin uses a more advanced approach: powerful computer vision and AI technology that enables consumers to ring up multiple items instantly – allowing them to simply place items on the tray, pay, and be on their way. It deploys advanced edge hardware and deep learning to achieve the level of speed and accuracy necessary to process transactions in retail environments that often contain many variables.

The result is that transactions on Mashgin only take a few seconds, dramatically reducing lines and giving time back to customers and staff. When those lines shrink, more customers buy more often, increasing sales as much as 125% for businesses .

“I’m honored to work on a system with this kind of impact on the world,” said Abhinai Srivastava, CEO and co-founder of Mashgin. “Time is precious, and whether it’s getting back to the ballgame, ski lift, or just home to your family a little faster - giving it back means a lot.”

Mashgin calculates it has saved customers over 2,000 years of standing in line when compared to traditional checkout throughput in stadiums, resorts, cafes, and convenience stores around the world.

"Reaching one billion transactions isn't just a number; it reflects the immense trust our clients placed in us and the clear demand for a faster and smoother checkout experience,” said Mukul Dhankhar, CTO and co-founder of Mashgin. “What was once a luxury is quickly becoming a fundamental expectation, and we're proud to play a role in helping multiple industries deliver the experience their customers want."

To grow so quickly, the company invested in more than just the core vision technology. Over the years, Mashgin worked to make it incredibly easy to deploy and scale the system. Each kiosk can learn new items in less than 30 seconds, then teach every other kiosk in the fleet what an object looks like. This speed in learning and sharing is pivotal to scaling across many locations with major partners like Circle K or managing many similar locations in one building like Soldier Field .

Mashgin also invested heavily in integrating to the many software solutions that complete the dining and retail ecosystem, with over 50 integrations across payments, loyalty, campus cards, fuel pumps, and more.

About Mashgin

Mashgin is the world's fastest checkout system, powered by AI and computer vision. By eliminating barcode scanning, Mashgin allows customers to simply place items on the tray, pay, and be on their way in under 10 seconds. With checkout speeds up to four times faster than traditional systems, Mashgin not only enhances customer satisfaction but also boosts revenue for retailers by reducing wait times and streamlining operations. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Mashgin is a privately held company backed by NEA, Matrix Partners, Susa Ventures, and Y Combinator. Follow Mashgin on LinkedIn or learn more about Mashgin at www.mashgin.com .

Press Contact:

Quinn Trask

104 West on behalf of Mashgin

Quinn.Trask@104west.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.