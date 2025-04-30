PureTech Systems Wins Two 2025 GOVIES Awards for Excellence in Autonomous Security Solutions

PHOENIX, Ariz., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureTech Systems Inc., a leader in AI-powered perimeter protection and geospatial video analytics, is proud to announce it has been named a winner in the 2025 Security Today GOVIES Government Security Awards. PureTech earned top honors in two categories: Autonomous Border Systems and Autonomous Perimeter Systems for its latest release, PureActiv® v16.

The GOVIES Awards recognize outstanding government security products that deliver innovation, functionality, and performance. PureActiv® v16, the latest version of PureTech’s flagship solution, continues to set the standard in autonomous detection, identification, and response for critical infrastructure and border protection.

"We are honored to be recognized by Security Today for our work in advancing autonomous security technologies," said Larry Bowe, President and CEO of PureTech Systems. "PureActiv v16 reflects our unwavering commitment to providing the most reliable and intelligent solutions to protect vital assets and enhance national security."

"We have heard directly from government leaders about the critical need for autonomous capabilities in surveillance towers. With the v16 release, we’re combining our latest technological innovations-proven in border security programs with the invaluable experience and feedback from agents who tested these capabilities in the field,” says Ilia Rosenberg, PureTech V.P Federal Sector. "This ensures our solutions truly meet the operational demands of today’s border environment and what USBP is expecting from us.”

PureTech Systems remains at the forefront of developing cutting-edge solutions that empower government and commercial agencies to detect and respond to threats faster, more accurately, and with greater autonomy.

About PureTech Systems Inc.

PureTech Systems Inc. is a privately owned company established in 2004 that develops, markets, and supports its patented location-based AI-boosted video analytics software, PureActiv®, for real time safety and security applications and our SaaS-based PurifAI™. Their primary emphasis is on autonomous perimeter intrusion detection and classification of ground and aerial targets for country borders, coastlines, facility perimeters, and critical infrastructures (pipelines, railroads, dams, bridges, ports,

utilities, power plants, military bases, and airports).



To find out more about PureTech Systems Inc. visit our website at www.puretechsystems.com, call 602-424-9842 or email info@PureTechSystems.com.

Media Contact

marketing@puretechsystems.com

