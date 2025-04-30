Carahsoft Hosts Partner Pavilion at TechNet Cyber 2025 in Baltimore, MD on May 6-8 to Showcase Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytic Solutions

RESTON, Va., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider® will be joined by more than 55 of its technology partners at TechNet Cyber. The event, hosted by AFCEA, will take place at the Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore, MD, on May 6-8, 2025. The summit will gather leaders from the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), Department of Defense (DoD) Chief Information Office, U.S. Cyber Command, service cyber components, Federal agencies, industry innovators, academic institutions and military services. This flagship event provides a platform for professionals to join forces and engage in critical conversations needed to address the global security challenges of today’s digital era.

This year’s TechNet Cyber convention focuses on “Empowering the Warfighter: Innovate, Integrate, Dominate.” The three-day event will address how advanced cybersecurity solutions can combat global security challenges in the digital age. Attendees will benefit from keynote speakers, exhibit halls, panels and various networking opportunities. View the complete schedule here.

SIGNAL Innovation Showcase: Connecting industry innovation directly with mission needs, the Innovation Showcase at TechNet Cyber will spotlight emerging technologies addressing critical DISA and DoD challenges. Selected presenters will share solutions live on the exhibit floor, focusing on AI-enhanced operations, DevSecOps transformation, and advanced network defense.

Connecting industry innovation directly with mission needs, the Innovation Showcase at TechNet Cyber will spotlight emerging technologies addressing critical DISA and DoD challenges. Selected presenters will share solutions live on the exhibit floor, focusing on AI-enhanced operations, DevSecOps transformation, and advanced network defense. CI & FS Polygraph Hiring Fair: This fair caters to TS/SCI-cleared professionals in Defense, Cyber, IT, Engineering and Intelligence, offering employers and candidates a secure, intimate environment to connect outside the gate.

This fair caters to TS/SCI-cleared professionals in Defense, Cyber, IT, Engineering and Intelligence, offering employers and candidates a secure, intimate environment to connect outside the gate. Meet the Seniors and Program/Portfolio Managers: Connect directly with DoD senior leaders, commanders, program and portfolio managers during two open networking sessions: Meet the Seniors (May 6) and Meet the Program and Portfolio Managers (May 8). These informal events require no appointments and offer valuable face time with key decision-makers and subject matter experts.



Baltimore Convention Center

1 W. Pratt St.

Baltimore, MD 21201

Directions

Carahsoft and more than 55 of its vendor partners will showcase a full range of Cybersecurity, AI & Machine Learning and DevSecOps solutions. Visit the Carahsoft team in booth #2733 to view and connect with partners throughout the show floor.

Tuesday, May 6:

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. INGEL

Invicti

Keeper Security

LiveAction

Rocket Software

Cyabra

Socure

Tungsten Automation Wednesday, May 7:

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. AIComply

Arcetra

Emergent

Sonar

Elastic

Cyabra

Fidelis

Icteris Thursday, May 8:

8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. WillCo Tech

Invicti

Hack The Box

Carahsoft will be hosting additional demos within its vertical alleys:

AI/ML: Dataminr Cybersecurity: RegScale

CMMC

IoT-OT

Additional Carahsoft Partners Exhibiting at TechNet Cyber:

Adobe (#2947)

Anomali (#26397)

Armis (#2745)

Axonius (#2851)

BeyondTrust (#2844)

BluVector/DataBee (#2743)

Cloudera (#2636)

Cribl (#2645)

Cyberbit (#2748)

EDB (#2852)

Entrust (#2943)

F5 (#2840)

Federal Resources (#2644)

Forescout (#2740)

Fortra (#2938)

Gigamon (#2849)

Glasswall (#2854)

VMware, Broadcom, Symantec, CA (#2648)

Wiz (#2945)

Yubico (#2751) HashiCorp (#2850)

Immersive Labs (#2641)

Infoblox (#2749)

ISI Defense (#2649)

Okta (#2753)

Ping Identity (#2741)

Proofpoint (#2853)

Record Future (#2640)

Second Front Systems (#2744)

Security Compass (#2936)

Splunk (#2734)

Synack (#2750)

Thales TCT (#2848)

Trellix (#2755)

Trend Micro (#2855)

Tychon (#2635)

Vectra (#2842)

ZeroFox (#2651)

View the entire floorplan here.

Fed Gov Today will conduct interviews with Government and industry thought leaders at booth #2843 throughout the event. Representatives from GovEvents will be at booth #2643 to cover event news.

Attendees are invited to Carahsoft’s networking reception from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on May 7, 2025, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD. To gain entry to the event, attendees must be wearing their TechNet Cyber Badge.



M&T Bank Stadium

1101 Russell St.

Baltimore, MD 21230

Directions

Additionally, Carahsoft has designated meeting rooms within its booth, providing partners with a chance to meet during the event.

For more information and to register for the event, click here. To learn more about Carahsoft’s involvement in the event, contact Lars Lindland at (571) 662-4223, or email technetcyber@carahsoft.com. Schedule a meeting with Carahsoft during the event here.

