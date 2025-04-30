Egg Hunts & Brunch Bliss: Easter Weekend Elegance Blooms at Southampton Inn

Southampton Inn Logo Participants ready to go for the 25th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Southampton Inn (Photo Credit: Lisa Tamburini) Hunting for Easter Eggs at the Southampton Inn (Photo Credit: Lisa Tamburini) Dede Gotthelf, Owner of the Southampton Inn and the Easter Bunny (Photo Credit: Lisa Tamburini)

The Seasonal Renewal of the East End has Arrived with Easter Weekend Festivities

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Easter Weekend 2025 at the Southampton Inn was exciting as families, friends, and longtime Hamptons lovers gathered to celebrate spring’s arrival with timeless traditions and a touch of East End elegance.Located in the heart of Southampton Village, just steps from local boutiques, cultural attractions, and the ocean breeze of Coopers Beach, the Southampton Inn once again proved itself as the go-to destination for holidays that feel both intimate and unforgettable. The weekend welcomed both returning guests and first-time visitors, all eager to embrace the joys of spring in the Hamptons.The Easter festivities began On Easter Sunday where the star of the show was the brunch at Claude’s Restaurant. Here the new food and beverage team presented a classic traditional Hamptons brunch. Guests indulged in egg dishes, pancakes and French toast, smoked salmon, house-made pastries, and fresh fruits. Indoor seating buzzed with festive chatter, while guests who opted for al fresco dining on Claude’s patio enjoyed the sunshine and spring breeze.On Easter morning, children dashed across the South Lawn for the 25th Annual Easter Egg Hunt, delighting in the search for brightly colored eggs filled with sweets and surprises. The Easter Bunny, of course, made his grand appearance, posing for family photos and sharing hugs with wide-eyed little ones.With its perfect blend of tradition, charm, and Hamptons hospitality, the Southampton Inn once again delivered a holiday weekend that was both elegant and delightfully down-to-earth.For more information on how to book please visit www.southamptoninn.com or call 631-283-6500. Also, feel free to email events@southamptoninn.com for restaurant reservations.About the Southampton Inn:The Southampton Inn has 90 thoughtfully appointed, charming rooms laid out in a Tudor style village design set in acres of manicured lawns in the heart of the village of Southampton. World famous beaches, boutiques, restaurants and local gems are only minutes away on foot. The Inn is the perfect home base to enjoy all the Hamptons has to offer from historic villages, museums, art galleries, and more, all at a great value for money price point. Breakfast is served every day at Claude’s and brunch on the weekends. Claude’s, The Library, The Ballroom and gardens are all popular spots for parties and events.For more information, please visit: www.southamptoninn.com IG: @Southampton_Inn | F: @SouthamptonInn | X/T: @Southampton_Inn

