From St. Barth to The Hamptons: The Boutique Making Waves This Summer

Marina St. Barth Logo Looks from Marina St. Barth for Summer 2025 (Photo Credit: Marina St. Barth) Look from Marina St. Barth for Summer 2025 (Photo Credit: Marina St. Barth) Look from Marina St. Barth for Summer 2025 (Photo Credit: Marina St. Barth) Marina St. Barth Founder, Marina Cocher (Photo Credit: Marina St. Barth)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This summer, Marina St. Barth once again captures the essence of the breezy, sun-drenched spirit of coastal luxury with the return of its coveted seasonal boutiques in the Hamptons. Known for its jet-set sophistication, tropical ease, and curated selection of European resort wear, Marina St. Barth has long been a summer staple for fashion-forward women seeking timeless elegance with a free-spirited twist.With locations in both Southampton and East Hampton, as well as Florida and online at her website, the boutique is a beacon of resort chic—an extension of the lifestyle Marina Cocher, founder and visionary behind the brand, brought with her from the French Caribbean Island of St. Barthélemy. This season, Marina St. Barth unveils a fresh edit of must-have pieces from iconic and emerging designers, tailored for beachside brunches, sunset soirées, and everything in between.Rooted in the laid-back elegance of St. Barth but infused with the energy and refinement of the East End, Marina St. Barth offers more than just fashion—it offers an experience. Visitors to the Hamptons boutiques are instantly transported: whitewashed interiors, organic textures, and flowing racks of kaftans, linen dresses, silk separates, and handcrafted accessories evoke the feeling of an island escape. Whether styling a full summer wardrobe or selecting that perfect statement piece for a wedding weekend or polo match, Marina’s discerning curation ensures each guest discovers something extraordinary.The boutiques feature an ever-evolving selection of brands from around the globe, including exclusive European labels and limited-edition capsule collections. Expect bold prints, rich natural fabrics, and artisanal embellishments alongside breezy neutrals and barefoot-luxury staples. From glamorous beachwear to elegant eveningwear, the Marina St. Barth aesthetic is effortless yet refined, and always unforgettable.Whether you’re a longtime devotee or a first-time visitor, Marina St. Barth welcomes you to discover its unique vision of summer luxury in the Hamptons. This year’s summer edit invites clients to embrace wanderlust, color, texture, and the sunlit joy of the season—with every piece telling a story of where Riviera sophistication meets Caribbean cool, right here on Long Island’s most fashionable shores.About Marina St. Barth:Marina St. Barth infuses the Hamptons with the relaxed elegance of Saint Barthélemy. Available online as well as at chic boutiques nestled in Southampton and more recently East Hampton, Marina St. Barth offers thoughtfully curated resort wear from global designers. Each piece blends effortless style with quiet luxury, perfect for sun-drenched days and coastal evenings. More than fashion, Marina offers a refined escape—inviting you to express your individuality with timeless pieces that feel as beautiful as they look. www.marina-stbarth.com Hamptons Locations:Southampton66 Jobs LaneSouthampton, NY 11968T: (631) 204-0347East Hampton34 Newtown LaneEast Hampton, NY 11937T: (631) 527-7265Florida Locations:Palm Beach313 ½ Worth AvenuePalm Beach, FL 33480T: (561) 446-0818Naples1183 3rd St. SouthNaples, FL 34102T: (239) 248-4535

