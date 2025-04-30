Advisory Letters

Submit Release
02/19/2025 HellCoverX LLC dba Lignosus® lignosus.com, lignosusofficial.com  Lignosus®   11/06/2024 NavaFresh, Nava Global LLC, Handelnine Global LLC navafresh.com Addiction Free Plus Powder, HAILONN ANTI ADDICTION DROPS, ZERO Addiction DROP, GOLD-YEAR PLUS Tablets, DIACURE Capsules, ENVITAL Diabetic Care Capsules, Cardio Health Active Powder, GRANDI-CO Tablets, Heartwin Capsules, PARKIKYOR Parkinson’s Tablets, Pancreatin Enzyme Powder, Zealous RESPIRON, ZOEZEN Tablets, KBIR Immunity Booster Kit, HOOTONE HOO-IMM PLUS (D) Capsules, Birla Ayurveda Manasamithra Vatakam, and A&A Ayurvedic Kidneyguardia   09/27/2024 SightCare getsightcarefast.com, getsightcarefast.org, getsightcarefast.net, getsightcare.com, getsightcare.net, trysightcarefast.org, sightcare-com.us, sightcare-eye.com SightCare   08/01/2024 Galpin Naturals galpinnaturals.com Rhodiola Rosea Tincture, Saffron Tincture, St. John’s Wort Tincture, (sic) Hawthroneberry Tincture, Soursop Tincture, Colloidal Silver, Ashwagandha Tincture, Stinging Nettle Tincture, Mullein Tincture/Organic Apple Cider Vinegar Base, Lavender Tincture, Rosemary Tincture, Goldenrod Tincture, Oregano Oil, Calendula Flower Tincture, Olive Leaf Tincture, Passion Flower Tincture, Skullcap Tincture, Raspberry Leaf Tincture, Dandelion Tincture/Organic Apple Cider Vinegar Base, Sage Tincture, Hibiscus Tincture, Hawthorn Leaf Tincture, and Dandelion Tincture/Extracted Alcohol Base   05/23/2024 Upper Echelon Empire Beauty & Health Co. upperechelonempire.com “Yoni Detox Pearls” and “Yoni Pops”   04/26/2024 Vive Minerals, LLC viveminerals.com Vive mineral supplement   01/05/2024 Blue Boy Herb Company blueboyherbs.com Blue Boy Herb Co. products, including Arthritis Formula, Blood Tonic, Diabecon, Brain Tonic, Gout Formula, Gravel Formula, Heart Tonic, Liver Tonic, Lung Tonic, Oats +, Poke Root Formula, Poke Root Salve, Pressex, Rumalaya, Sacred Meditation Oil, Turmeric Tincture, and Uterine   05/17/2023 Presilky dba Burhealthy.com burhealthy.com AnnieCare Natural Repair Vaginal Capsules   02/15/2022 Natures Formula getsugarbalance.com, sugarbalance.world, facebook.com/sugarbalance Sugar Balance   07/14/2021 Healthy Livin' Solutions healthylivin.solutions Diabetic Patch (aka Herbal Diabetic Patch)   04/28/2021 The Underground Cure theundergroundcure.com, twitter.com.com/Undergroundcure, youtube.com/c/TheUndergroundCureUGC Herpes Protocol Ultimate Kit, Herpes Protocol Vitamin Kit, Olive Leaf Extract, DMSO Liquid 70/30, and Gentiana Complex   03/29/2021 Nature's Pharmacy, LLC naturespharmacyllc.com Formula I, Formula II, Formula III, Formula IV, Formula V   03/29/2021 Better Supplement Solutions Inc. dba XanFree xanfree.com, facebook.com/getxanfree Magnesium Transdermal Patches, Tranquil Blend, Tranquil Blend + Magnesium Transdermal Combo   12/09/2019 Kelley Pure Essential Oils kelleypureessentialoils.com Bergamot bergaptene free (Citrus bergamia), Listea Cubea, Cypress – Cupressus sempervirens, Cinnamon Leaf – Cinnamomum zeylanicum, Chamomile Roman – Anthemis nobilis, and Carrot Seed – Daucus carota   12/09/2019 Coochie Couture coochiecouture.net, instagram.com/coochiecouture_/, facebook.com/coochiecouturee/ 3pc Herbal Detox Pearls, 6pc Herbal Detox Pearls   12/09/2019 Blood Sugar Ultra healthtech24.net/diabetes-report, bloodsugarultra.com Blood Sugar Ultra   12/09/2019 Simply Natural Advanced Pharma  adhdsnap.com, facebook.com/SNAPtoday/, instagram.com/snap4health, twitter.com/SNAP4ADHD SNAP Capsule Formula, SNAP Liquid Formula   07/25/2019 Moyeam USA Tea, LLC pureamitea.com, getmoyeam.com, facebook.com/groups/103282720227549/ Qing Yun Moyeam Tea, Eagle Tea, Chrysanthemum/Hibiscus Blend Tea   07/25/2019 ALIVEBYNATURE INC alivebynature.com NAD+/H2S Energizer, NAD+ Defender, Pure NAD+ Sublingual tablets, Pure NAD+ Sublingual powder, Liquid NAD+ Sublingual drops, Pure NAD+ Nasal Spray, NMNs Sublingual tablets (30 ct and 240 ct) and Pure NMN Sublingual powder   07/25/2019 Doctor Eden LLC doctoreden.com, facebook.com/dredenhealth/, twitter.com/DrMEden, pinterest.com/drmarioeden Pulverexx   07/25/2019 Leading Edge Health leadingedgehealth.com, genf20.com, gen20.com GF20 Plus Oral Spray and GF20 Plus Capsules   07/25/2019 Bible Healing Oils biblehealingoils.net Moses Kit (Moses Cream + Moses Oil); IQ+ Joy, Sleep, Anxiety; Essential Eye Oil for Glaucoma; Certified Organic Frankincense; High Blood Pressure Support; Moses Lip Balm-Rose; Moses Lip Balm-Natural; Fix It All; Moses Oils; Moses Cream; Clear Nose; Hair Maximizer; and Cancer Support (Big C Support)   11/08/2018 Alzheimer's Corporation (ALZcorp) lifeimagined.com, alzheimerscorp.com, memoryrevitalizer.com, alzcorp.com Memory Revitalizer, Cerebara GPC (L-Alpha glycerophosphocholine), and Life Imagined   11/08/2018 Alzheimer's Organization alzheimersorganization.org Mind and Memory Support   11/07/2018 Dr. Fitt Intelligent Designs, LLC drfitt.com, drfittinfo.com BALI Greens, BALI Purples, Black Seed Oil, DHEA Capsules, Lugol’s Solution 2% Drops, Robenyzme Capsules, OMG Max Drops, New Dawn Capsules, Vitamin C with R-Lipoic Acid   11/07/2018 Healthcare Products, LLC d/b/a The Alzheimer's Store d/b/a MindCare Store alzstore.com, mindcarestore.com Aromatherapy for Dementia Memory Kit Premier Edition, Aromatherapy for Dementia Memory Kit Second Edition, Bodyguard Blend Essential Oil, ClearMind Blend Essential Oil, Lavender Essential Oil, Attention Aromatherapy Patch, Calming Aromatherapy Patch, Lavender Aromatherapy Patch, Perk Up Aromatherapy Patch, Refresh Aromatherapy Patch, Rested Aromatherapy Patch, Aromatherapy Patch Sample Pack   11/07/2018 This Wonderful Life New Age Shop twlshop.com Dementia/Alzheimer's (Day) Synergy Oil, Dementia/Alzheimer's (Night) Synergy Oil, Joints/Arthritis/Rheumatism Massage Oil 50ml, Angelica Root 10% (in Coconut), Melissa 10% (in Coconut) Essential Oil 10ml, Cajeput Essential Oil, Juniperberry Essential Oil, Black Pepper Essential Oil, Nutmeg Essential Oil, Palo Santo (Ecuador) Essential Oil, Palo Santo (Peru) Essential Oil, Cinnamon Leaf Essential Oil, Vetiver Essential Oil, Yarrow Essential Oil, Sweet Thyme Essential Oil, Pine Scotch Essential Oil, Myrrh Essential Oil, May Chang Essential Oil, Manuka 10% (in Coconut) Essential Oil, Jasmine Absolute 10% (in Coconut) Essential Oil, Galbanum Essential Oil 10% (in Coconut) Essential Oil, Bergamot Essential Oil, Camphor Essential Oil   08/29/2018 Optimal Health Knowledge LLC optimalhealthknowledge.com Cell Stop, Cardio Forte, Inflam-Alieve, Liv Assist, Mindful, GI Comfort, Tranquil   05/14/2018 Olivia's Healing Herbs oliviashealingherbs.com Anti-Stroke, Bones, Viral-X, Candida, Iron Infusion, Mental Focus, Natural Cancer Fighter, Sugar Diabetes Control, Niagra, “Honey, I’m Home” Body Wash, “Ancient Healing Herbs” Body Wash, and “Cinnamon Sensations” Body Wash   05/14/2018 MediViral, Inc. mediviral.com MediViral Extra Strength Herpes Treatment and MediViral Extra Strength Herpes Topical Treatment   12/06/2017 Cura Cura, Inc. getcuros.com Curos Essential   12/06/2017 Synergy Health Solutions cure4herpes.com, treatment4herpes.com Combination Herpes Treatment, L-Lysine, Tribulus, Astragalus, Rhodiola, and Amino Acid Formula (or “Unique Amino Formula”)   12/06/2017 Chill6 chill6.com Chill6   12/06/2017 Healthy Nutrition Group LLC naturalshilajit.com, organicagsolutions.org Shilajit Resin, NutriHoney, and Bulk Shilajit * 12/06/2017 Prostalgene LLC prostalgene.com Prostalgene Oral Drops   12/06/2017 Gallbladder Attack gallbladderattack.com After Gallbladder Removal Kit, Beet Root Capsules, 30 Day Gallbladder Solution, Bile Salts, Choline, Dissolve GS, Gallbladder ND Detox, Gallstone Kit, Glutathione Liposomal Liquid, Liver Detox Kit, Liver ND Detox, Peppermint Oil Capsules, and Tranquinol   06/29/2017 ARS Therapeutics, LLC alstreatments.com ALS Complete and PD Complete   06/29/2017 Hart & Soul Herbal, LLC hartandsoulherbal.com Agony Balm, Auburn Oil, Rose of Sharon Salt/Olive Soap, Mudd Bombs, Harmony Castile Soap, Rouse Oil, Dew of the Sea Salt/Olive Soap, Season Infusions, Serenity Castile Soap   06/29/2017 Hysen USA hysenusa.com Comglycan Essence, Red Yeast Rice Supreme, and Corpo CoQ10   06/29/2017 Myos Rens Technology Inc. myosrens.com, qurr.com QURR Toned, QURR Well, and QURR Strong products * 06/29/2017 NutriBlade nutriblade.com, facebook.com/nutriblade Nutriblade Organic Wheat Grass products   06/29/2017 Rx Pharma Solutions, LLC diabazole.com, diabazoldirect.com, diabazolenow.com Diabazole   06/29/2017 Super Sprout LLC usa.supersprout.co Apple, Barley Grass, Beetroot, Blueberry, Broccoli Sprout, Carrot, Ginger, Lemon, Strawberry, and Wheatgrass Sprout Powders   02/13/2017 Nathans Natural levodyn.com, buynathansnatural.com Levodyn   02/13/2017 www.healinginabottle.com healinginabottle.com, facebook.com/EximiusCancerFighter Immuno Boost Eximius   02/13/2017 CellMark Biopharma LLC cellmarkbiopharma.com CellAssure   02/13/2017 Landis Revin, LLC landisrevin.com, trevinol.com Trevinol ES Fibrin Defense Systemic Enzyme, Trevinol ES Health Joint & Inflammation Support, Trevinol Professional Blend   09/27/2016 Fx Herbals LLC fxherbals.com   Fx Vital   09/27/2016 Tiens Group tiensproduct.com   TIENS Super Calcium with Lecithin, TIENS Selenium Supplement, TIENS Natto Ginkgo, TIENS Cell Rejuvenation Yi Kang, TIENS Cordyceps, and TIENS Wei Kang Vitality   11/20/2015 Life Decoders, LLC stemcelltherapyplus.com   Sheep Placenta Advanced Capsules   08/04/2015 Herbalmax, Inc. herbalmax.com  Cancer Support Formula, Heart Formula, Liver Formula   08/04/2015 Merchants of the World, LLC merchantsoftheworldstore.com   Alternative Against Carcinogen, Asthma Relief Formula, Bitter Melon Capsules, Hypertension Plus, Kidney Gall Bladder Stones Dissolver, Pure Garlic Capsules   08/04/2015 Discount Remedies, Inc. discountremediesinc.com  Alfalfa Leaf Capsules, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Barberry Tincture, Glandular System, Herbal Eyebright, Hydrangea Root Extract, Kid-e-Soothe Extract, Milk Thistle Seed, Passion Flower Tincture, Super Garlic Immune Supplement   08/04/2015 ActiveHerb Technology, Inc. activeherb.com  Jiang Ya Pian (Wan) (HypertenSure™), Long Dan Xie Gan Pian (Wan) (Liver FireClear™), Tumoclear™ (Kang Zhong Pian), Huo Xue Tong Mai Pian (Wan) (CircuFine™), Yu Ping Feng Pian (Wan) (JadeDefender™), Xue Fu Zhu Yu Pian (Wan) (Blood Stasisclear™), and Chuan Xin Lian Kang Yan Pian (Wan) (InflamClear™)  

