Digital Utilities Ventures Finalizes Full Ownership of Technology Integration Subsidiary

100% ownership of Easy Energy Systems Technologies, LLC supports DUTV’s platform unification and reinforces long-term value strategy

MANKATO, Minn., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC: DUTV), now doing business as Easy Environmental Solutions Inc., a leader in regenerative agriculture and clean water technologies, today announced that it now holds 100% ownership of Easy Energy Systems Technologies, LLC, previously a majority-owned subsidiary.

Energy Systems Technologies houses key system integration and remote monitoring capabilities that support DUTV’s modular technology platforms, including the Easy NanoVoid™ and Easy FEN™. By unifying full ownership, DUTV has further aligned its operational and technology assets under the public company structure, supporting its transition from development to execution.

''As we prepare for broader commercial rollout and investor engagement, consolidating our platform companies helps us build a stronger, more focused foundation,'' said Mark K. Gaalswyk, CEO of DUTV. ''Easy Energy Systems Technologies plays a critical role in remote system optimization, IP protection, and data-driven performance—making full ownership an important step for our future.''

Supporting Scalable, Smart Technologies

EEST is the internal technology integration arm for DUTV’s growing product portfolio. Its core functions include:

Patented Modular Concept - Just like opening different drawers within a science lab, we are able to take new conversion technology and duplicate the technology immediately at full scale. We can then "blend" the various technologies together to allow us to maximize the conversion of all portions of a bio product to create bio energy systems that require no ongoing subsidies.

Patented factory-built MEPS - These Modular Energy Production Systems technologies combine shipping container sized modules together (similar to a child's building blocks) and in various configurations to convert crop and biomass waste streams into various biofuels such as ethanol, n butanol, and acetone.

Auto Segmentation Systems - Our modular technology has the capacity to convert dead trees and other forest organic matter into liquid sugars, carbon negative electricity, bio char, or a bio coal that can be mixed 1/3 with 2/3 conventional coal. In addition to allowing conventional coal fired power plants to meet the Paris accords and serve as a transitional energy source…this also aids in the prevention of forest fires by eliminating wood waste on site. These systems also have the capacity to convert municipal waste into clean energy.

CO2 Sequestration - Each of our 250 ton/day distributed systems is able to sequester 50,000 tons of CO2 per year.

Distributed Solutions - These ''smaller scale'' distributed solutions are ideal for rural communities or underdeveloped countries to make their own clean energy from local crops or biomass waste.



Smart Monitoring, Advanced Technology

These capabilities allow DUTV’s modular platforms to function in distributed, often remote environments with minimal manual oversight—supporting the Company’s scalable, asset-light business model and enabling long-term recurring revenue through monitoring and optimization services.

System monitoring and optimization for Easy NanoVoid™ water purification and Easy FEN™ fertilizer production modules.

for Easy NanoVoid™ water purification and Easy FEN™ fertilizer production modules. Centralized data feedback loops for real-time performance analytics.

for real-time performance analytics. Integration of proprietary control systems and patented innovations that enable remote operation of all deployed systems.







Platform Consolidation to Unlock Value

The full integration of Easy Energy Systems Technologies follows DUTV’s recent announcement of 100% ownership in Easy Modular Manufacturing, Inc., the Company’s core manufacturing arm. Together, these moves represent a strategic realignment that simplifies corporate structure, enhances operational efficiency, and enables full value capture from commercial deployments and technology IP.

''With Easy Energy Systems Technologies now fully consolidated, we’re better positioned to scale our platform globally and align our operations with the expectations of our growing investor base,'' Gaalswyk added.

These structural steps reflect DUTV’s maturing posture as it prepares for expanded commercial activity and long-term shareholder value creation.

About Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc.

Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC Pink: DUTV) is an innovative company developing modular technologies to solve major world problems. With a strong goal for sustainability and efficiency, DUTV aims to provide solutions for various industries through its unique approach to manufacturing and technology development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains discussions that may constitute ''forward-looking'' statements. Often these statements contain the words ''believe,'' ''estimate,'' ''project,'' ''expect'' or similar expressions. These statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, acceptance of the Company's current and future products and services in the marketplace, the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive regulatory approvals of such products, competitive factors, dependence upon third-party vendors, and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

For information on Easy Energy Systems, Inc.: www.easyenergysystems.com

For information on Easy Energy Finance, Inc.: www.easyenergyfinance.com

For more information, please contact:

Mark K. Gaalswyk, CEO

https://www.duventures.com

Phone : 952-400-6045

Email : info@duventures.com

SOURCE: Easy Energy Systems, Inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a402e016-0157-4ad7-b968-dad25244890d

Easy Energy Systems Technologies Proprietary modular platform functions in distributed, often remote environments with minimal manual oversight.

