UMeWorld Provides Corporate Update: DAGola Oils Now Bottled in the USA, Launches New Product for High-Performance Kitchens

MIAMI, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMeWorld Limited (OTC: UMEWF), a global innovator in health and wellness solutions, is pleased to provide a comprehensive corporate update following the recent establishment of its Product Innovation & Development Center and the appointment of its Chief Scientist. These strategic steps underscore UMeWorld’s commitment to advancing the science behind functional food products and leading the way in health-conscious innovation.

As part of its growth strategy, the Company proudly announces the successful completion of its first U.S.-based pilot bottling batch of DAGola brand functional cooking oils, marking a key operational milestone that will support scalable production and global market expansion.

The first bottling runs of DAGola Vitality Blend and DAGola Gourmet Blend have been completed in the United States, producing over 1,800 bottles ready for commercial distribution. These proprietary non-seed oil blends - combining diacylglycerol (DAG) oil, MCT oil, and extra virgin olive oil - are designed to support healthier lifestyles by promoting improved lipid metabolism and helping to reduce triglyceride levels, a key risk factor in metabolic diseases such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions.

Approximately 25% of the U.S. adult population has elevated triglyceride levels, highlighting a critical public health challenge that DAGola aims to address. As consumers increasingly seek functional foods with clear, science-backed health benefits, DAGola is positioned to meet the demand for clean-label, heart-healthy oils. These blends deliver enhanced metabolic support, sustained energy, and reduced inflammation - crucial advantages for today’s health-conscious lifestyles. Source: American Heart Association; CDC National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES).

Key Corporate Highlights:

First U.S. Bottling Completed:

DAGola's inaugural U.S. pilot bottling batch has been successfully completed, producing over 1,800 bottles. This pilot run enhances supply chain flexibility, validates manufacturing processes, and strengthens quality assurance protocols, enabling the Company to better serve key North American and Asian markets as it prepares for full-scale production.

The successful completion of the pilot bottling batch marks a critical operational milestone for UMeWorld. It validates production capabilities and quality standards, laying the groundwork for scaling up to meet growing market demand for DAGola’s functional cooking oils.

Initial inventory is now available, with a focus on expanding distribution through health-focused retailers, specialty stores, hospitality channels, and private label partnerships. In addition to marketing DAGola oils under its own brand, UMeWorld is executing a multi-channel strategy that includes supplying DAG oil to food manufacturers, particularly those producing fried and processed foods such as chips, chicken, and seafood. The Company is also entering the private label market, offering DAG-based oils to supermarkets and grocery chains seeking functional, better-for-you pantry staples for health-conscious consumers.

Ongoing marketing initiatives emphasize DAGola’s unique health benefits, positioning the brand as a premium offering within the global functional foods sector.

DAGola oil’s health benefits are supported by scientific research. UMeWorld previously announced a groundbreaking clinical study, published in the prestigious Journal of Lipid Research, demonstrating that DAGola cooking oil significantly reduces triglyceride levels and improves lipid metabolism, particularly among athletes. This clinical validation reinforces DAGola’s positioning as a functional food designed to address metabolic health challenges and support active lifestyles.



Introducing DAGola Master Chef Blend

In addition to the successful U.S. bottling, UMeWorld is excited to announce the upcoming launch of its latest innovation: DAGola Master Chef Blend, engineered specifically for high-performance kitchens. This new product is the culmination of extensive research and development by UMeWorld’s Product Innovation & Development Center, ensuring it meets the highest standards for culinary professionals and home chefs alike.

Combining the richness of avocado oil with the advanced nutrition of Olive DAG oil, DAGola Master Chef Blend offers 40% fewer triglycerides compared to conventional oils while maintaining exceptional stability and performance under intense cooking conditions.

With its high smoke point, the Master Chef Blend is ideal for the most demanding culinary environments, delivering consistent results across frying, sautéing, roasting, and baking applications. Its clean, light flavor complements a wide range of cuisines, making it an essential tool for chefs seeking excellence without compromising on nutrition.

"Achieving our first U.S. pilot bottling batch and introducing innovative products like the Master Chef Blend demonstrate our commitment to driving health-focused innovation and building a platform for scalable growth," said Michael Lee, Chief Executive Officer of UMeWorld. "We are excited to expand DAGola’s footprint, address major public health challenges, and deliver science-backed functional food solutions to consumers worldwide."

As UMeWorld continues to scale, the Company remains committed to addressing metabolic diseases driven by elevated triglyceride levels. By delivering functional, nutritious food solutions, UMeWorld aims to contribute meaningfully to the global movement toward healthier living.

About UMeWorld

UMeWorld is redefining the cooking oil industry through science and innovation. Our flagship product, DAGola™, contains up to 80% less triglycerides than traditional oils and is clinically proven in multiple human trials to support heart health and improve lipid metabolism. Using a proprietary enzymatic technology, we produce functional oils that help combat metabolic syndrome, which affects over 47 million Americans. This same advanced process also converts palm and used cooking oils into eco-friendly biofuels. Our mission is to lead in next-generation nutrition and sustainable energy, delivering innovation with real-world impact.

About DAGola Inc.

DAGola Inc. is the U.S. branch of UMeWorld Limited. It focuses on selling innovative food products in North America. To learn more about DAGola Inc., visit www.dagolaoil.com and amazon.com/dagola

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, about UMeWorld's expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding, among other things, its product development efforts, business, financial condition, results of operations, strategies or prospects.

Contact: Michael Lee UMeWorld Limited Email: info@umeworld.com

