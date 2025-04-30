Mama’s Creations Invited to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

Management to Showcase Continued Topline Momentum, Operational Strength, and Strategic Initiatives Across a Series of Leading Investment Conferences

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, today announced that management was invited to participate in four prominent investor conferences in Spring 2025: the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference, the Craig-Hallum 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference, the TD Cowen 9th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference, and the Oppenheimer 25th Annual Consumer Growth Conference.

Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and CEO of Mama’s Creations, is scheduled to host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the duration of each event, as follows:

BMO Global Farm to Market Conference

Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025

Location: New York, NY

Format: 1x1s Meetings Only

Craig-Hallum 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Format: 1x1s Meetings Only

TD Cowen 9th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Location: New York, NY

Format: 1x1s Meetings Only

Oppenheimer 25th Annual Consumer Growth

Date: June 9-10, 2025

Location: Virtual

Format: 1x1s Meetings Only

Adam L. Michaels commented: “As we head into the spring investor conference circuit, I’m excited to showcase the tremendous progress we’ve made — from record fourth quarter revenue and margin expansion to the successful execution of key CapEx and leadership investments. These milestones have strengthened our ability to scale efficiently in a volatile commodity market, while positioning us for the next phase of sustainable growth. With over half of our projected protein needs now secured through fixed-price contracts, successful pricing negotiations and with our operational enhancements firmly in place — including automation, procurement savings, and in-house trimming — we’ve built a highly resilient and responsive platform. This foundation supports our Catapult strategy, driving incremental item wins, velocity accelerations and new doors.

“I look forward to connecting with both new and existing investors to share how this momentum translates into long-term value creation across our portfolio and how we believe the Mama’s Creations platform is increasingly well-positioned as a consolidator in the prepared foods space.”

About Mama’s Creations, Inc.

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAMA) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, found in over 10,000 grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from MamaMancini’s rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit https://mamascreations.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include information about management’s view of the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including future business opportunities or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may,” “believe,” “future,” “plan” or “planned,” “will” or “should,” “expect,” “anticipates,” “eventually” or “projected.” You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2023, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

