iVisit Media Enters the Ring: Rooftop Knockout Marks U.S. Debut

iVisit Media Logo Fatal Fury in Times Square Event Advertisement (Photo Credit: iVisit Media)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iVisit Media Inc., a global leader in creating epic events, media moments and brand partnerships, will mark its U.S. debut with an exclusive, invitation-only rooftop watch party during the highly anticipated Times Square Boxing Event on Friday, May 2nd, 2025. Hosted at the St. Cloud Rooftop Bar atop the Knickerbocker Hotel, the event offers an unparalleled vantage point and luxurious setting to view the live broadcast of the boxing matches unfolding just below in Times Square.This private event is curated by iVisit Media Inc., the Lead Event Coordinator of the Times Square Boxing Event. Invited guests will include industry executives, digital innovators, tastemakers, and select members of the media. Timed to coincide with the main bouts this celebratory occasion is a key milestone celebrating iVisit Media’s international expansion and a unique sporting event.About iVisit Media, LLC:Headquartered in New York and London, iVisit Media is a Global Media, Marketing and Events Agency dedicated to connecting Audiences and Brands through unique Live Events across the American, European, Middle East, South American and East Asian Markets. Since 1997, we’ve been redefining the marketing landscape and today, with our extensive experience in making the impossible possible, we deliver spectacular media moments across any corner of the globe.For more information, please visit www.ivisitmedia.com IG: @ivisitmedia | F: iVisitMedia | Y: @ivisitmedia

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.