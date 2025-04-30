Commure’s AI-Powered Ambient Suite Achieves Epic Toolbox Designation for Ambient Voice Recognition

Commure Ambient AI is now available in Toolbox on Epic Showroom, empowering healthcare organizations to streamline workflows, enhance care delivery, and overcome workforce challenges

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commure , a leading healthcare technology company transforming the industry with advanced AI solutions, announced today that its Ambient Suite is now integrated with Epic Haiku as part of Toolbox within the Ambient Voice Recognition category. This designation makes it even easier for healthcare systems nationwide to integrate Commure’s solution seamlessly within Haiku – Epic’s mobile application for clinicians.

With this integration, clinicians using Haiku can now leverage Commure’s AI-driven ambient documentation capabilities, reducing administrative burdens and allowing them to focus more on patient care – whether in the clinic, hospital, or on the go. Once documentation is generated, it can be reviewed and edited within Epic Hyperspace.

“At Commure, we believe in meeting clinicians where they are, whether they are working within Epic’s Hyperspace or on the go with Haiku,” said Tanay Tandon, CEO of Commure. “By embedding AI directly into everyday workflows, we remove barriers to efficiency and empower caregivers to focus on what truly matters – delivering high-quality patient care. With Commure in Haiku Ambient Voice Toolbox, or our full Ambient suite, we’re excited to make our solutions even more accessible to providers and health systems nationwide.”

Toolbox on Showroom is for products in specific categories that follow Epic recommended connection practices for a category.

Commure’s AI-powered solutions help leading health systems like North East Medical Services address critical challenges such as workforce shortages, operational inefficiencies, and documentation burdens. Seamlessly integrating with Epic, Commure’s Ambient AI technology keeps clinicians ‘in workflow’, allowing them to stay engaged with their patients. The Commure Ambient AI Suite supports advanced customization, quality measure capture, and agentic capabilities. Commure supports complex care settings, including emergency departments, inpatient, and home health environments.

Commure offers the most comprehensive range of ambient documentation solutions to meet the diverse needs of hospitals and health systems. Commure’s Ambient Suite includes:

Commure’s fully automated AI documentation solution set: Commure Ambient Notes – a fully automated AI solution integrated with Haiku, listed in Epic Toolbox Commure Ambient AI – a fully automated AI solution integrated with Haiku that encompasses the entire Ambient feature-set with EpicCare, Mobile, Web, and other functionality

Commure Ambient Assist – AI-powered documentation with asynchronous human specialist support

– AI-powered documentation with asynchronous human specialist support Commure Ambient Live – AI-assisted documentation, with real-time point-of-care support from human specialists



Designed for seamless Epic integration, Commure’s flexible solutions adapt to clinicians’ needs, balancing cost and service levels to improve workflows and patient care.

Epic, Haiku, and Hyperspace are registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

About Commure

Commure is simplifying healthcare by co-developing software solutions that address the many complex needs hospitals face. Through a purpose-built platform and a suite of interconnected AI-powered products, Commure streamlines workflows for providers, enhances patient experiences, and empowers administrators to increase hospital efficiency and profitability.

Commure understands that healthcare is not one size fits all, so Commure’s team of engineers collaborate directly with clinicians and healthcare teams to design customized solutions that address their specific needs. In this way, Commure enables health systems to reduce clinician burnout, improve care quality, and lead the healthcare transformation. By unifying and streamlining fragmented systems, we are building the health systems of the future – together. Visit us at www.commure.com.



