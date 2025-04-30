Blue Foundry Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

RUTHERFORD, N.J., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) (the “Company”), the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank (the “Bank”), today reported a net loss of $2.7 million, or $0.13 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to net loss of $2.7 million, or $0.13 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and a net loss of $2.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

James D. Nesci, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased with the improvement experienced in yields on assets and cost of liabilities as both contributed to a 27 basis points increase in net interest margin. In addition, we continue to maintain our strong capital position, increasing tangible book value to $14.81 per share.”

Mr. Nesci also noted, “Deposit growth continued in the first quarter, funding loan growth of $42 million. Increases in our commercial real estate and consumer portfolios drove loan growth during the quarter as we remain focused on growing our commercial portfolio, supplemented with consumer loan purchases. Credit quality remained strong with a non-performing asset to total asset ratio of 0.27% and our allowance for credit losses on loans at 81 basis points of our loan portfolio covers non-performing loans by 2.3 times.”

Highlights for the first quarter of 2025:

Deposits increased $43.9 million to $1.39 billion and Loans increased $42.2 million to $1.63 billion compared to the linked quarter.

Uninsured deposits to third-party customers totaled approximately 11% of total deposits as of March 31, 2025.

Net interest margin increased 27 basis points from the linked quarter to 2.16%.

Interest income for the quarter was $22.7 million, an increase of $928 thousand, or 4.3%, compared to the linked quarter.

Interest expense for the quarter was $12.0 million, a decrease of $343 thousand, or 2.8%, compared to the linked quarter.

Provision for credit losses of $201 thousand was primarily due to the increase in the provision for loans attributed to the increase in the commercial real estate portfolio.

Book value per share was $14.82 and tangible book value per share was $14.81. See the “Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.

464,085 shares were repurchased under our share repurchase plans at a weighted average share price of $9.52 per share.

Loans

Loans increased by $42.2 million during the first three months of 2025. The Company continues to focus on diversifying its lending portfolio by growing its commercial portfolios. Additionally, we purchased unsecured consumer loans with credit reserves. These loans improved yields while having low exposure to credit loss. During the first three months of 2025, the consumer loan portfolio increased by $34.3 million as a result of these purchases. In addition, the commercial real estate portfolio increased by $28.5 million, of which $14.4 million was in owner-occupied properties and the construction portfolio increased by $7.3 million. The multifamily and residential portfolios decreased by $25.7 million and $5.5 million, respectively.

The details of the loan portfolio are below:

March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 (In thousands) Residential $ 512,793 $ 518,243 $ 516,754 $ 526,453 $ 540,427 Multifamily 645,399 671,116 666,304 671,185 671,011 Commercial real estate 288,151 259,633 241,711 241,867 244,207 Construction 92,813 85,546 80,081 71,882 63,052 Junior liens 26,902 25,422 24,174 23,653 22,052 Commercial and industrial 18,079 16,311 14,228 12,261 13,372 Consumer and other 41,518 7,211 7,731 83 56 Total loans 1,625,655 1,583,482 1,550,983 1,547,384 1,554,177 Less: Allowance for credit losses 13,152 12,965 13,012 13,027 13,749 Loans receivable, net $ 1,612,503 $ 1,570,517 $ 1,537,971 $ 1,534,357 $ 1,540,428



Deposits

As of March 31, 2025, deposits totaled $1.39 billion, an increase of $43.9 million, or 3.27%, from December 31, 2024, driven by increases of $28.8 million and $19.6 million in NOW and demand accounts and time deposits, respectively, partially offset by decreases in savings accounts of $3.6 million. The Company’s strategy is to focus on attracting the full banking relationship of small- to medium-sized businesses through an extensive suite of deposit products. While there is strong competition for deposits in the northern New Jersey market, we were able to increase core customer deposits during the quarter. Brokered deposits increased $50.0 million during the first quarter of 2025 as higher cost customer time deposits matured and were supplemented with brokered deposits.

The details of deposits are below:

March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 (In thousands) Non-interest bearing deposits $ 25,222 $ 26,001 $ 22,254 $ 24,733 $ 25,342 NOW and demand accounts 398,332 369,554 357,503 368,386 373,172 Savings 236,779 240,426 237,651 246,559 250,298 Core deposits 660,333 635,981 617,408 639,678 648,812 Time deposits 726,908 707,339 701,262 671,478 642,372 Total deposits $ 1,387,241 $ 1,343,320 $ 1,318,670 $ 1,311,156 $ 1,291,184



Financial Performance Overview:

First quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024

Net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2024:

Net interest income was $10.7 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $9.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 as interest earned on interest-earning assets increased and interest paid on time deposits decreased.

Net interest margin increased by 27 basis points to 2.16%.

The yield on average interest-earning assets increased 14 basis points to 4.51%, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased eight basis points to 2.89%.

Average interest-earning assets increased by $22.7 million and average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $30.3 million.

Non-interest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2024:

Non-interest expense increased $748 thousand primarily driven by an increase of $895 thousand in compensation and benefits expenses due to normal salary increases and a reset of variable compensation accruals. Variable compensation, achieved at less than target in 2024, was reset at the start of 2025. In addition, an increase of $109 thousand in occupancy and equipment was largely due to snow removal expenses in the first quarter partially offset by decreases in furniture and equipment expense. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $174 thousand in other expenses.



Income tax expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2024:

The Company did not record a tax benefit for the losses incurred during the first quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2024 due to the full valuation allowance required on its deferred tax assets.

The Company’s current tax position reflects the previously established full valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets. At March 31, 2025, the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets was $25.4 million.

First quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024

Net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2024:

Net interest income was $10.7 million for the first three months of 2025 compared to $9.4 million for the same period in 2024. The increase was largely due to increases in interest earned on interest-earning assets and lower interest costs on time deposits.

Net interest margin increased by 24 basis points to 2.16%.

The yield on average interest-earning assets increased 26 basis points to 4.51%, partially offset by a three basis point increase in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

Average interest-earning assets and average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $44.3 million and $70.2 million, respectively. Average loans drove the growth in interest-earning assets, with an increase of $45.7 million. Average interest-bearing deposits increased by $96.6 million, while average FHLB advances decreased by $26.5 million.

Non-interest expense compared to the first quarter of 2024:

Non-interest expense was $13.6 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $387 thousand driven by increases of $289 thousand, $111 thousand and $100 thousand in compensation and benefits expenses, occupancy and equipment expenses and data processing, respectively.



Income tax expense compared to the first quarter of 2024:

The Company did not record a tax benefit for the losses incurred during the first quarters of 2025 and 2024 due to the full valuation allowance required on its deferred tax assets.

The Company’s current tax position reflects the previously established full valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets. At March 31, 2025, the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets was $25.4 million.

Balance Sheet Summary:

March 31, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024

Cash and cash equivalents:

Cash and cash equivalents increased $3.7 million to $46.2 million.



Securities available-for-sale:

Securities available-for-sale decreased $10.4 million to $286.6 million due to maturities, calls and pay downs offset by a decrease in unrealized losses of $4.1 million.



Securities held-to-maturity

Securities held-to-maturity decreased $1.0 million due to pay downs in the portfolio.



Total loans:

Total loans held for investment increased $42.2 million to $1.63 billion.

Consumer, commercial real estate and construction loans increased $34.3 million, $28.5 million, and $7.3 million, respectively. Partially offsetting these increases were decreases in multifamily loans of $25.7 million and residential loans of $5.5 million.

During the first quarter, the Company purchased consumer and residential loans totaling $35.0 million and $6.6 million, respectively.



Deposits:

Deposits increased $43.9 million from December 31, 2024 to $1.39 billion at March 31, 2025. This was largely the result of a $28.8 million increase in NOW and demand accounts and a $19.6 million increase in certificates of deposits.

Core deposits (defined as non-interest bearing checking, NOW and demand accounts and savings accounts) represented 47.6% of total deposits, compared to 47.3% at December 31, 2024.

Brokered deposits totaled $205.0 million and $155.0 million at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The increase in brokered deposits supplemented the reduction in retail time deposits.

Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits to third-party customers were $159.8 million, or 11% of total deposits, at the end of the first quarter.

Borrowings:

FHLB borrowings decreased $5.5 million to $334.0 million.

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $275.6 million of additional borrowing capacity at the FHLB, $107.5 million in secured lines at the Federal Reserve Bank and $30.0 million of other unsecured lines of credit.

Capital:

Shareholders’ equity decreased $5.5 million to $326.7 million. The decrease was primarily driven by the repurchase of shares, including shares netted for income tax withholding on vested equity awards, at a cost of $4.8 million. Additionally, the year-to-date loss, partially offset by favorable changes in accumulated other comprehensive income, contributed to the decrease in shareholders’ equity.

Tangible equity to tangible assets was 15.61% and tangible common equity per share outstanding was $14.81. See the “Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.

The Bank’s capital ratios remain above the FDIC’s “well capitalized” standards.



Asset quality:

As of March 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) on loans as a percentage of gross loans was 0.81%.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $201 thousand for the first quarter of 2025. For the first quarter of 2025, there was a provision of $203 thousand in the ACL for loans, offset by a release of $1 thousand in the ACL for both off-balance-sheet commitments and held-to-maturity securities. The provision was primarily driven by the increase in loan balances and the shift in composition of the portfolio.

Non-performing loans totaled $5.7 million, or 0.35% of total loans compared to $5.1 million, or 0.33% of total loans at December 31, 2024.

Net charge-offs were $16 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans was 229.81% at March 31, 2025 compared to 254.02% at December 31, 2024.



About Blue Foundry

Blue Foundry Bancorp is the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a place where things are made, purpose is formed, and ideas are crafted. Headquartered in Rutherford NJ, with a presence in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Somerset and Union counties, Blue Foundry Bank is a full-service, innovative bank serving the doers, movers, and shakers in our communities. We offer individuals and businesses alike the tailored products and services they need to build their futures. With a rich history dating back more than 145 years, Blue Foundry Bank has a longstanding commitment to its customers and communities. To learn more about Blue Foundry Bank visit BlueFoundryBank.com or call (888) 931-BLUE. Member FDIC.

Conference Call Information

A conference call covering Blue Foundry’s first quarter 2025 earnings announcement will be held today, Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (EDT). To listen to the live call, please dial 1-833-470-1428 (toll free) or +1-404-975-4839 (international) and use access code 556514. The webcast (audio only) will be available on ir.bluefoundrybank.com. The conference call will be recorded and will be available on the Company’s website for one month.

Contact:

James D. Nesci

President and Chief Executive Officer

BlueFoundryBank.com

jnesci@bluefoundrybank.com

201-972-8900

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which are based on certain current assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plan,” “potential,” “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “target” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments or our level of loan originations, or increase in the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans we have made and make; general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas, that are worse than expected, including potential recessionary conditions, the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies; including potential recessionary conditions, the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies; changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; our ability to access cost-effective funding; fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; demand for loans and deposits in our market area; our ability to implement and change our business strategies; competition among depository and other financial institutions; adverse changes in the securities or secondary mortgage markets; changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in regulatory fees, capital requirements and insurance premiums; changes in monetary or fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios; technological changes that may be more difficult or expensive than expected; a failure or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyber-attacks; the inability of third party providers to perform as expected; our ability to manage market risk, credit risk and operational risk in the current economic environment; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the Securities and Exchange Commission or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board; our ability to retain key employees; the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events; the ability of the U.S. Government to manage federal debt limits; and changes in the financial condition, results of operations or future prospects of issuers of securities that we own.

Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, we do not undertake, and we specifically disclaim any obligation, to release publicly the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,220 $ 42,502 $ 53,753 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 286,620 297,028 265,191 Securities held to maturity 32,038 33,076 33,217 Other investments 17,605 17,791 17,908 Loans, net 1,612,503 1,570,517 1,540,428 Real estate owned, net — — 593 Interest and dividends receivable 8,746 8,014 8,001 Premises and equipment, net 28,805 29,486 31,696 Right-of-use assets 22,778 23,470 24,454 Bank owned life insurance 22,638 22,519 22,153 Other assets 14,253 16,280 30,393 Total assets $ 2,092,206 $ 2,060,683 $ 2,027,787 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities Deposits $ 1,387,241 $ 1,343,320 $ 1,291,184 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 334,000 339,500 342,500 Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 9,743 9,356 9,368 Lease liabilities 24,490 25,168 26,081 Other liabilities 10,069 11,141 8,498 Total liabilities 1,765,543 1,728,485 1,677,631 Shareholders’ equity 326,663 332,198 350,156 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,092,206 $ 2,060,683 $ 2,027,787





BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Interest income: Loans $ 18,892 $ 17,777 $ 17,192 Taxable investment income 3,785 3,972 3,614 Non-taxable investment income 36 36 36 Total interest income 22,713 21,785 20,842 Interest expense: Deposits 9,026 9,573 8,413 Borrowed funds 2,943 2,739 3,012 Total interest expense 11,969 12,312 11,425 Net interest income 10,744 9,473 9,417 Provision for (release of) credit losses 201 (301 ) (535 ) Net interest income after provision for (release of) credit losses 10,543 9,774 9,952 Non-interest income: Fees and service charges 243 306 329 Gain on sale of loans — — 36 Other income 151 114 86 Total non-interest income 394 420 451 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 7,838 6,943 7,549 Occupancy and equipment 2,303 2,194 2,192 Data processing 1,487 1,514 1,387 Advertising 67 81 72 Professional services 699 737 730 Federal deposit insurance 223 226 199 Other 1,012 1,186 1,113 Total non-interest expense 13,629 12,881 13,242 Loss before income tax expense (2,692 ) (2,687 ) (2,839 ) Income tax expense — — — Net loss $ (2,692 ) $ (2,687 ) $ (2,839 ) Basic loss per share $ (0.13 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.13 ) Diluted loss per share $ (0.13 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.13 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 20,404,941 20,826,845 22,095,260 Diluted (1) 20,404,941 20,826,845 22,095,260 (1) The assumed vesting of outstanding restricted stock units had an anti-dilutive effect on diluted earnings per share due to the Company’s net loss for the 2025 and 2024 periods.





BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Financial Highlights (Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Performance Ratios (%): Loss on average assets (0.53 ) (0.52 ) (0.79 ) (0.47 ) (0.56 ) Loss on average equity (3.29 ) (3.17 ) (4.68 ) (2.71 ) (3.23 ) Interest rate spread (1) 1.62 1.40 1.29 1.43 1.40 Net interest margin (2) 2.16 1.89 1.82 1.96 1.92 Efficiency ratio (3) (4) 122.36 130.20 140.04 130.73 134.19 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 120.01 120.84 121.37 122.28 122.50 Tangible equity to tangible assets (4) 15.61 16.11 16.50 16.88 17.25 Book value per share (5) $ 14.82 $ 14.75 $ 14.76 $ 14.70 $ 14.61 Tangible book value per share (4) (5) $ 14.81 $ 14.74 $ 14.74 $ 14.69 $ 14.60 Asset Quality: Non-performing loans $ 5,723 $ 5,104 $ 5,146 $ 6,208 $ 6,691 Real estate owned, net — — — — 593 Non-performing assets $ 5,723 $ 5,104 $ 5,146 $ 6,208 $ 7,284 Allowance for credit losses to total loans (%) 0.81 0.83 0.84 0.84 0.88 Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans (%) 229.81 254.02 252.86 209.84 205.48 Non-performing loans to total loans (%) 0.35 0.33 0.33 0.40 0.43 Non-performing assets to total assets (%) 0.27 0.25 0.25 0.30 0.36 Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans during the period (%) — — — — — (1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Efficiency ratio represents adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus non-interest income. (4) See the “Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures. (5) March 31, 2025 per share metrics computed using 22,047,649 total shares outstanding.





BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY Analysis of Net Interest Income (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended, March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Loans (1) $ 1,601,262 $ 18,892 4.72 % $ 1,557,342 $ 17,777 4.57 % $ 1,555,534 $ 17,192 4.45 % Mortgage-backed securities 189,820 1,323 2.79 % 185,382 1,254 2.71 % 160,349 876 2.20 % Other investment securities 163,590 1,689 4.13 % 164,392 1,573 3.83 % 183,717 1,652 3.62 % FHLB stock 17,680 399 9.02 % 17,153 411 9.58 % 20,123 492 9.83 % Cash and cash equivalents 43,195 410 3.80 % 68,536 770 4.50 % 51,561 630 4.92 % Total interest-earning assets 2,015,547 22,713 4.51 % 1,992,805 21,785 4.37 % 1,971,284 20,842 4.25 % Non-interest earning assets 61,518 61,586 59,357 Total assets $ 2,077,065 $ 2,054,391 $ 2,030,641 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: NOW, savings, and money market deposits $ 619,234 2,031 1.33 % $ 614,623 1,988 1.29 % $ 616,169 1,937 1.26 % Time deposits 712,796 6,995 3.98 % 698,801 7,585 4.32 % 619,220 6,476 4.21 % Interest-bearing deposits 1,332,030 9,026 2.75 % 1,313,424 9,573 2.90 % 1,235,389 8,413 2.74 % FHLB advances 347,394 2,943 3.39 % 335,686 2,739 3.26 % 373,874 3,012 3.24 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,679,424 11,969 2.89 % 1,649,110 12,312 2.97 % 1,609,263 11,425 2.86 % Non-interest bearing deposits 25,411 24,945 26,491 Non-interest bearing other 40,679 43,016 41,569 Total liabilities 1,745,514 1,717,071 1,677,323 Total shareholders' equity 331,551 337,320 353,318 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,077,065 $ 2,054,391 $ 2,030,641 Net interest income $ 10,744 $ 9,473 $ 9,417 Net interest rate spread (2) 1.62 % 1.40 % 1.39 % Net interest margin (3) 2.16 % 1.89 % 1.92 % (1) Average loan balances are net of deferred loan fees and costs, premiums and discounts and include non-accrual loans. (2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.



BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

Supplemental Information – Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the table below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Blue Foundry's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Blue Foundry's financial results. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results and Blue Foundry strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Net income, as presented in the Consolidated Statements of Operations, includes the provision for credit losses and income tax expense, while pre-provision net revenue does not.

Three months ended March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Pre-provision net revenue and efficiency ratio: Net interest income $ 10,744 $ 9,473 $ 9,087 $ 9,573 $ 9,417 Other income 394 420 387 536 451 Total revenue 11,138 9,893 9,474 10,109 9,868 Operating expenses 13,629 12,881 13,267 13,215 13,242 Pre-provision net loss $ (2,491 ) $ (2,988 ) $ (3,793 ) $ (3,106 ) $ (3,374 ) Efficiency ratio 122.4 % 130.2 % 140.0 % 130.7 % 134.2 % Core deposits: Total deposits $ 1,387,241 $ 1,343,320 $ 1,318,670 $ 1,311,156 $ 1,291,184 Less: time deposits 726,908 707,339 701,262 671,478 642,372 Core deposits $ 660,333 $ 635,981 $ 617,408 $ 639,678 $ 648,812 Core deposits to total deposits 47.6 % 47.3 % 46.8 % 48.8 % 50.2 % Total assets $ 2,092,206 $ 2,060,683 $ 2,055,093 $ 2,045,452 $ 2,027,787 Less: intangible assets 189 244 300 386 473 Tangible assets $ 2,092,017 $ 2,060,439 $ 2,054,793 $ 2,045,066 $ 2,027,314 Tangible equity: Shareholders’ equity $ 326,663 $ 332,198 $ 339,299 $ 345,597 $ 350,156 Less: intangible assets 189 244 300 386 473 Tangible equity $ 326,474 $ 331,954 $ 338,999 $ 345,211 $ 349,683 Tangible equity to tangible assets 15.61 % 16.11 % 16.50 % 16.88 % 17.25 % Tangible book value per share: Tangible equity $ 326,474 $ 331,954 $ 338,999 $ 345,211 $ 349,683 Shares outstanding 22,047,649 22,522,626 22,990,908 23,505,357 23,958,888 Tangible book value per share $ 14.81 $ 14.74 $ 14.74 $ 14.69 14.60

