Blue Foundry Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

RUTHERFORD, N.J., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) (the “Company”), the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank (the “Bank”), today reported a net loss of $2.7 million, or $0.13 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to net loss of $2.7 million, or $0.13 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and a net loss of $2.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

James D. Nesci, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased with the improvement experienced in yields on assets and cost of liabilities as both contributed to a 27 basis points increase in net interest margin. In addition, we continue to maintain our strong capital position, increasing tangible book value to $14.81 per share.”

Mr. Nesci also noted, “Deposit growth continued in the first quarter, funding loan growth of $42 million. Increases in our commercial real estate and consumer portfolios drove loan growth during the quarter as we remain focused on growing our commercial portfolio, supplemented with consumer loan purchases. Credit quality remained strong with a non-performing asset to total asset ratio of 0.27% and our allowance for credit losses on loans at 81 basis points of our loan portfolio covers non-performing loans by 2.3 times.”

Highlights for the first quarter of 2025:

  • Deposits increased $43.9 million to $1.39 billion and Loans increased $42.2 million to $1.63 billion compared to the linked quarter.
  • Uninsured deposits to third-party customers totaled approximately 11% of total deposits as of March 31, 2025.
  • Net interest margin increased 27 basis points from the linked quarter to 2.16%.
  • Interest income for the quarter was $22.7 million, an increase of $928 thousand, or 4.3%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Interest expense for the quarter was $12.0 million, a decrease of $343 thousand, or 2.8%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Provision for credit losses of $201 thousand was primarily due to the increase in the provision for loans attributed to the increase in the commercial real estate portfolio.
  • Book value per share was $14.82 and tangible book value per share was $14.81. See the “Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.
  • 464,085 shares were repurchased under our share repurchase plans at a weighted average share price of $9.52 per share.

Loans

Loans increased by $42.2 million during the first three months of 2025. The Company continues to focus on diversifying its lending portfolio by growing its commercial portfolios. Additionally, we purchased unsecured consumer loans with credit reserves. These loans improved yields while having low exposure to credit loss. During the first three months of 2025, the consumer loan portfolio increased by $34.3 million as a result of these purchases. In addition, the commercial real estate portfolio increased by $28.5 million, of which $14.4 million was in owner-occupied properties and the construction portfolio increased by $7.3 million. The multifamily and residential portfolios decreased by $25.7 million and $5.5 million, respectively.

The details of the loan portfolio are below:

    March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024
    (In thousands)
Residential   $ 512,793     $ 518,243     $ 516,754     $ 526,453     $ 540,427  
Multifamily     645,399       671,116       666,304       671,185       671,011  
Commercial real estate     288,151       259,633       241,711       241,867       244,207  
Construction     92,813       85,546       80,081       71,882       63,052  
Junior liens     26,902       25,422       24,174       23,653       22,052  
Commercial and industrial     18,079       16,311       14,228       12,261       13,372  
Consumer and other     41,518       7,211       7,731       83       56  
Total loans     1,625,655       1,583,482       1,550,983       1,547,384       1,554,177  
Less: Allowance for credit losses     13,152       12,965       13,012       13,027       13,749  
Loans receivable, net   $ 1,612,503     $ 1,570,517     $ 1,537,971     $ 1,534,357     $ 1,540,428  


Deposits

As of March 31, 2025, deposits totaled $1.39 billion, an increase of $43.9 million, or 3.27%, from December 31, 2024, driven by increases of $28.8 million and $19.6 million in NOW and demand accounts and time deposits, respectively, partially offset by decreases in savings accounts of $3.6 million. The Company’s strategy is to focus on attracting the full banking relationship of small- to medium-sized businesses through an extensive suite of deposit products. While there is strong competition for deposits in the northern New Jersey market, we were able to increase core customer deposits during the quarter. Brokered deposits increased $50.0 million during the first quarter of 2025 as higher cost customer time deposits matured and were supplemented with brokered deposits.

The details of deposits are below:

    March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024
    (In thousands)
Non-interest bearing deposits   $ 25,222     $ 26,001     $ 22,254     $ 24,733     $ 25,342  
NOW and demand accounts     398,332       369,554       357,503       368,386       373,172  
Savings     236,779       240,426       237,651       246,559       250,298  
Core deposits     660,333       635,981       617,408       639,678       648,812  
Time deposits     726,908       707,339       701,262       671,478       642,372  
Total deposits   $ 1,387,241     $ 1,343,320     $ 1,318,670     $ 1,311,156     $ 1,291,184  


Financial Performance Overview:

First quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024

Net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2024:

  • Net interest income was $10.7 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $9.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 as interest earned on interest-earning assets increased and interest paid on time deposits decreased.
  • Net interest margin increased by 27 basis points to 2.16%.
  • The yield on average interest-earning assets increased 14 basis points to 4.51%, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased eight basis points to 2.89%.
  • Average interest-earning assets increased by $22.7 million and average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $30.3 million.

Non-interest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2024:

  • Non-interest expense increased $748 thousand primarily driven by an increase of $895 thousand in compensation and benefits expenses due to normal salary increases and a reset of variable compensation accruals. Variable compensation, achieved at less than target in 2024, was reset at the start of 2025. In addition, an increase of $109 thousand in occupancy and equipment was largely due to snow removal expenses in the first quarter partially offset by decreases in furniture and equipment expense. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $174 thousand in other expenses.

Income tax expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2024:

  • The Company did not record a tax benefit for the losses incurred during the first quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2024 due to the full valuation allowance required on its deferred tax assets.
  • The Company’s current tax position reflects the previously established full valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets. At March 31, 2025, the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets was $25.4 million.

First quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024

Net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2024:

  • Net interest income was $10.7 million for the first three months of 2025 compared to $9.4 million for the same period in 2024. The increase was largely due to increases in interest earned on interest-earning assets and lower interest costs on time deposits.
  • Net interest margin increased by 24 basis points to 2.16%.
  • The yield on average interest-earning assets increased 26 basis points to 4.51%, partially offset by a three basis point increase in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
  • Average interest-earning assets and average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $44.3 million and $70.2 million, respectively. Average loans drove the growth in interest-earning assets, with an increase of $45.7 million. Average interest-bearing deposits increased by $96.6 million, while average FHLB advances decreased by $26.5 million.

Non-interest expense compared to the first quarter of 2024:

  • Non-interest expense was $13.6 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $387 thousand driven by increases of $289 thousand, $111 thousand and $100 thousand in compensation and benefits expenses, occupancy and equipment expenses and data processing, respectively.

Income tax expense compared to the first quarter of 2024:

  • The Company did not record a tax benefit for the losses incurred during the first quarters of 2025 and 2024 due to the full valuation allowance required on its deferred tax assets.
  • The Company’s current tax position reflects the previously established full valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets. At March 31, 2025, the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets was $25.4 million.

Balance Sheet Summary:

March 31, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024

Cash and cash equivalents:

  • Cash and cash equivalents increased $3.7 million to $46.2 million.

Securities available-for-sale:

  • Securities available-for-sale decreased $10.4 million to $286.6 million due to maturities, calls and pay downs offset by a decrease in unrealized losses of $4.1 million.

Securities held-to-maturity

  • Securities held-to-maturity decreased $1.0 million due to pay downs in the portfolio.

Total loans:

  • Total loans held for investment increased $42.2 million to $1.63 billion.
  • Consumer, commercial real estate and construction loans increased $34.3 million, $28.5 million, and $7.3 million, respectively. Partially offsetting these increases were decreases in multifamily loans of $25.7 million and residential loans of $5.5 million.
  • During the first quarter, the Company purchased consumer and residential loans totaling $35.0 million and $6.6 million, respectively.

Deposits:

  • Deposits increased $43.9 million from December 31, 2024 to $1.39 billion at March 31, 2025. This was largely the result of a $28.8 million increase in NOW and demand accounts and a $19.6 million increase in certificates of deposits.
  • Core deposits (defined as non-interest bearing checking, NOW and demand accounts and savings accounts) represented 47.6% of total deposits, compared to 47.3% at December 31, 2024.
  • Brokered deposits totaled $205.0 million and $155.0 million at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The increase in brokered deposits supplemented the reduction in retail time deposits.
  • Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits to third-party customers were $159.8 million, or 11% of total deposits, at the end of the first quarter.

Borrowings:

  • FHLB borrowings decreased $5.5 million to $334.0 million.
  • As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $275.6 million of additional borrowing capacity at the FHLB, $107.5 million in secured lines at the Federal Reserve Bank and $30.0 million of other unsecured lines of credit.

Capital:

  • Shareholders’ equity decreased $5.5 million to $326.7 million. The decrease was primarily driven by the repurchase of shares, including shares netted for income tax withholding on vested equity awards, at a cost of $4.8 million. Additionally, the year-to-date loss, partially offset by favorable changes in accumulated other comprehensive income, contributed to the decrease in shareholders’ equity.
  • Tangible equity to tangible assets was 15.61% and tangible common equity per share outstanding was $14.81. See the “Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.
  • The Bank’s capital ratios remain above the FDIC’s “well capitalized” standards.

Asset quality:

  • As of March 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) on loans as a percentage of gross loans was 0.81%.
  • The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $201 thousand for the first quarter of 2025. For the first quarter of 2025, there was a provision of $203 thousand in the ACL for loans, offset by a release of $1 thousand in the ACL for both off-balance-sheet commitments and held-to-maturity securities. The provision was primarily driven by the increase in loan balances and the shift in composition of the portfolio.
  • Non-performing loans totaled $5.7 million, or 0.35% of total loans compared to $5.1 million, or 0.33% of total loans at December 31, 2024.
  • Net charge-offs were $16 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
  • The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans was 229.81% at March 31, 2025 compared to 254.02% at December 31, 2024.

About Blue Foundry

Blue Foundry Bancorp is the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a place where things are made, purpose is formed, and ideas are crafted. Headquartered in Rutherford NJ, with a presence in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Somerset and Union counties, Blue Foundry Bank is a full-service, innovative bank serving the doers, movers, and shakers in our communities. We offer individuals and businesses alike the tailored products and services they need to build their futures. With a rich history dating back more than 145 years, Blue Foundry Bank has a longstanding commitment to its customers and communities. To learn more about Blue Foundry Bank visit BlueFoundryBank.com or call (888) 931-BLUE. Member FDIC.

Conference Call Information

A conference call covering Blue Foundry’s first quarter 2025 earnings announcement will be held today, Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (EDT). To listen to the live call, please dial 1-833-470-1428 (toll free) or +1-404-975-4839 (international) and use access code 556514. The webcast (audio only) will be available on ir.bluefoundrybank.com. The conference call will be recorded and will be available on the Company’s website for one month.

Contact:
James D. Nesci
President and Chief Executive Officer
BlueFoundryBank.com
jnesci@bluefoundrybank.com
201-972-8900

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which are based on certain current assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plan,” “potential,” “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “target” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments or our level of loan originations, or increase in the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans we have made and make; general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas, that are worse than expected, including potential recessionary conditions, the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies; including potential recessionary conditions, the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies; changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; our ability to access cost-effective funding; fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; demand for loans and deposits in our market area; our ability to implement and change our business strategies; competition among depository and other financial institutions; adverse changes in the securities or secondary mortgage markets; changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in regulatory fees, capital requirements and insurance premiums; changes in monetary or fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios; technological changes that may be more difficult or expensive than expected; a failure or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyber-attacks; the inability of third party providers to perform as expected; our ability to manage market risk, credit risk and operational risk in the current economic environment; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the Securities and Exchange Commission or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board; our ability to retain key employees; the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events; the ability of the U.S. Government to manage federal debt limits; and changes in the financial condition, results of operations or future prospects of issuers of securities that we own.

Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, we do not undertake, and we specifically disclaim any obligation, to release publicly the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

 
BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
 
    March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   March 31, 2024
    (unaudited)   (audited)   (unaudited)
    (Dollars in Thousands)
ASSETS            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 46,220     $ 42,502     $ 53,753  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     286,620       297,028       265,191  
Securities held to maturity     32,038       33,076       33,217  
Other investments     17,605       17,791       17,908  
Loans, net     1,612,503       1,570,517       1,540,428  
Real estate owned, net                 593  
Interest and dividends receivable     8,746       8,014       8,001  
Premises and equipment, net     28,805       29,486       31,696  
Right-of-use assets     22,778       23,470       24,454  
Bank owned life insurance     22,638       22,519       22,153  
Other assets     14,253       16,280       30,393  
Total assets   $ 2,092,206     $ 2,060,683     $ 2,027,787  
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Liabilities            
Deposits   $ 1,387,241     $ 1,343,320     $ 1,291,184  
Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank     334,000       339,500       342,500  
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance     9,743       9,356       9,368  
Lease liabilities     24,490       25,168       26,081  
Other liabilities     10,069       11,141       8,498  
Total liabilities     1,765,543       1,728,485       1,677,631  
Shareholders’ equity     326,663       332,198       350,156  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 2,092,206     $ 2,060,683     $ 2,027,787  


BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited)
 
    Three months ended
    March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   March 31, 2024
    (Dollars in thousands)
Interest income:            
Loans   $ 18,892     $ 17,777     $ 17,192  
Taxable investment income     3,785       3,972       3,614  
Non-taxable investment income     36       36       36  
Total interest income     22,713       21,785       20,842  
Interest expense:            
Deposits     9,026       9,573       8,413  
Borrowed funds     2,943       2,739       3,012  
Total interest expense     11,969       12,312       11,425  
Net interest income     10,744       9,473       9,417  
Provision for (release of) credit losses     201       (301 )     (535 )
Net interest income after provision for (release of) credit losses     10,543       9,774       9,952  
Non-interest income:            
Fees and service charges     243       306       329  
Gain on sale of loans                 36  
Other income     151       114       86  
Total non-interest income     394       420       451  
Non-interest expense:            
Compensation and employee benefits     7,838       6,943       7,549  
Occupancy and equipment     2,303       2,194       2,192  
Data processing     1,487       1,514       1,387  
Advertising     67       81       72  
Professional services     699       737       730  
Federal deposit insurance     223       226       199  
Other     1,012       1,186       1,113  
Total non-interest expense     13,629       12,881       13,242  
Loss before income tax expense     (2,692 )     (2,687 )     (2,839 )
Income tax expense                  
Net loss   $ (2,692 )   $ (2,687 )   $ (2,839 )
Basic loss per share   $ (0.13 )   $ (0.13 )   $ (0.13 )
Diluted loss per share   $ (0.13 )   $ (0.13 )   $ (0.13 )
Weighted average shares outstanding            
Basic     20,404,941       20,826,845       22,095,260  
Diluted (1)     20,404,941       20,826,845       22,095,260  
(1) The assumed vesting of outstanding restricted stock units had an anti-dilutive effect on diluted earnings per share due to the Company’s net loss for the 2025 and 2024 periods.


BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited)
 
    Three months ended
    March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024
    (Dollars in thousands)
Performance Ratios (%):                    
Loss on average assets     (0.53 )     (0.52 )     (0.79 )     (0.47 )     (0.56 )
Loss on average equity     (3.29 )     (3.17 )     (4.68 )     (2.71 )     (3.23 )
Interest rate spread (1)     1.62       1.40       1.29       1.43       1.40  
Net interest margin (2)     2.16       1.89       1.82       1.96       1.92  
Efficiency ratio (3) (4)     122.36       130.20       140.04       130.73       134.19  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities     120.01       120.84       121.37       122.28       122.50  
Tangible equity to tangible assets (4)     15.61       16.11       16.50       16.88       17.25  
Book value per share (5)   $ 14.82     $ 14.75     $ 14.76     $ 14.70     $ 14.61  
Tangible book value per share (4) (5)   $ 14.81     $ 14.74     $ 14.74     $ 14.69     $ 14.60  
                     
Asset Quality:                    
Non-performing loans   $ 5,723     $ 5,104     $ 5,146     $ 6,208     $ 6,691  
Real estate owned, net                             593  
Non-performing assets   $ 5,723     $ 5,104     $ 5,146     $ 6,208     $ 7,284  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans (%)     0.81       0.83       0.84       0.84       0.88  
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans (%)     229.81       254.02       252.86       209.84       205.48  
Non-performing loans to total loans (%)     0.35       0.33       0.33       0.40       0.43  
Non-performing assets to total assets (%)     0.27       0.25       0.25       0.30       0.36  
Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans during the period (%)                              
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(3) Efficiency ratio represents adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4) See the “Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.
(5) March 31, 2025 per share metrics computed using 22,047,649 total shares outstanding.


BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Analysis of Net Interest Income
(Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended,
    March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   March 31, 2024
    Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Cost   Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Cost   Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Cost
    (Dollars in thousands)
Assets:                                    
Loans (1)   $ 1,601,262   $ 18,892   4.72 %   $ 1,557,342   $ 17,777   4.57 %   $ 1,555,534   $ 17,192   4.45 %
Mortgage-backed securities     189,820     1,323   2.79 %     185,382     1,254   2.71 %     160,349     876   2.20 %
Other investment securities     163,590     1,689   4.13 %     164,392     1,573   3.83 %     183,717     1,652   3.62 %
FHLB stock     17,680     399   9.02 %     17,153     411   9.58 %     20,123     492   9.83 %
Cash and cash equivalents     43,195     410   3.80 %     68,536     770   4.50 %     51,561     630   4.92 %
Total interest-earning assets     2,015,547     22,713   4.51 %     1,992,805     21,785   4.37 %     1,971,284     20,842   4.25 %
Non-interest earning assets     61,518             61,586             59,357        
Total assets   $ 2,077,065           $ 2,054,391           $ 2,030,641        
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:                                    
NOW, savings, and money market deposits   $ 619,234     2,031   1.33 %   $ 614,623     1,988   1.29 %   $ 616,169     1,937   1.26 %
Time deposits     712,796     6,995   3.98 %     698,801     7,585   4.32 %     619,220     6,476   4.21 %
Interest-bearing deposits     1,332,030     9,026   2.75 %     1,313,424     9,573   2.90 %     1,235,389     8,413   2.74 %
FHLB advances     347,394     2,943   3.39 %     335,686     2,739   3.26 %     373,874     3,012   3.24 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,679,424     11,969   2.89 %     1,649,110     12,312   2.97 %     1,609,263     11,425   2.86 %
Non-interest bearing deposits     25,411             24,945             26,491        
Non-interest bearing other     40,679             43,016             41,569        
Total liabilities     1,745,514             1,717,071             1,677,323        
Total shareholders' equity     331,551             337,320             353,318        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 2,077,065           $ 2,054,391           $ 2,030,641        
Net interest income       $ 10,744           $ 9,473           $ 9,417    
Net interest rate spread (2)           1.62 %           1.40 %           1.39 %
Net interest margin (3)           2.16 %           1.89 %           1.92 %
(1) Average loan balances are net of deferred loan fees and costs, premiums and discounts and include non-accrual loans.
(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.


BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Supplemental Information – Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the table below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Blue Foundry's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Blue Foundry's financial results. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results and Blue Foundry strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Net income, as presented in the Consolidated Statements of Operations, includes the provision for credit losses and income tax expense, while pre-provision net revenue does not.

    Three months ended
    March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Pre-provision net revenue and efficiency ratio:                        
Net interest income   $ 10,744     $ 9,473     $ 9,087     $ 9,573     $ 9,417  
Other income     394       420       387       536       451  
Total revenue     11,138       9,893       9,474       10,109       9,868  
Operating expenses     13,629       12,881       13,267       13,215       13,242  
Pre-provision net loss   $ (2,491 )   $ (2,988 )   $ (3,793 )   $ (3,106 )   $ (3,374 )
Efficiency ratio     122.4 %     130.2 %     140.0 %     130.7 %     134.2 %
                     
Core deposits:                    
Total deposits   $ 1,387,241     $ 1,343,320     $ 1,318,670     $ 1,311,156     $ 1,291,184  
Less: time deposits     726,908       707,339       701,262       671,478       642,372  
Core deposits   $ 660,333     $ 635,981     $ 617,408     $ 639,678     $ 648,812  
Core deposits to total deposits     47.6 %     47.3 %     46.8 %     48.8 %     50.2 %
                     
Total assets   $ 2,092,206     $ 2,060,683     $ 2,055,093     $ 2,045,452     $ 2,027,787  
Less: intangible assets     189       244       300       386       473  
Tangible assets   $ 2,092,017     $ 2,060,439     $ 2,054,793     $ 2,045,066     $ 2,027,314  
                     
Tangible equity:                    
Shareholders’ equity   $ 326,663     $ 332,198     $ 339,299     $ 345,597     $ 350,156  
Less: intangible assets     189       244       300       386       473  
Tangible equity   $ 326,474     $ 331,954     $ 338,999     $ 345,211     $ 349,683  
                     
Tangible equity to tangible assets     15.61 %     16.11 %     16.50 %     16.88 %     17.25 %
                     
Tangible book value per share:                    
Tangible equity   $ 326,474     $ 331,954     $ 338,999     $ 345,211     $ 349,683  
Shares outstanding     22,047,649       22,522,626       22,990,908       23,505,357       23,958,888  
Tangible book value per share   $ 14.81     $ 14.74     $ 14.74     $ 14.69       14.60  

