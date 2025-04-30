ClearlyRated Acquires Client Savvy, Bolsters Customer Experience Leadership in Professional Services Market

Move Strengthens Ability to Deliver Data-Driven Insights, Actionable Benchmarking, and Measurable Business Outcomes to Professional Service Sectors

PORTLAND, Ore., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearlyRated, a leader in client experience (CX) measurement and analytics for professional service firms, today announced its acquisition of Client Savvy, a premier provider of customer feedback software designed for architecture, engineering, construction (AEC) and legal organizations. This strategic merger extends ClearlyRated’s reach across multiple service-based industries, reinforcing its commitment to helping firms harness the power of real-time client insights to drive growth, retention, and competitive differentiation.

“At ClearlyRated, we believe that client experience is the ultimate differentiator across all professional services,” said Baker Nanduru, CEO of ClearlyRated. “By bringing Client Savvy’s innovative feedback platform into our suite of CX measurement tools, we will help more firms—from staffing and accounting to legal, insurance, IT, AEC and beyond—unlock the potential of data-driven client insights.”

Industry-Wide Impact of CX

According to a recent Gartner study, 89% of companies now expect to compete primarily based on client experience, underscoring the critical need for robust CX strategies in professional services. Through this acquisition, ClearlyRated aims to address that need by providing firms with an expanded, end-to-end feedback solution that captures essential client sentiment and translates it into tangible business outcomes.

“We are proud to support ClearlyRated’s strategic vision to transform client experience and reputation management across professional services,” said Sumit Garg, Founding Partner of Software Growth Partners (SGP). “This acquisition of Client Savvy aligns perfectly with our investment thesis, as it significantly expands ClearlyRated’s technology leadership, industry reach, and ability to deliver measurable business outcomes for client retention and new client acquisition. We look forward to seeing ClearlyRated and Client Savvy jointly accelerate innovation and growth, delivering even greater value to their clients and stakeholders.”

Why This Acquisition Matters

Client Savvy has built a strong reputation among its clients for innovative software that captures feedback at key touchpoints, enabling firms to improve project outcomes and client satisfaction. By bringing together Client Savvy’s platform with ClearlyRated’s advanced CX solutions—which include Net Promoter® Score (NPS) surveys, AI-driven analytics, reputation management and benchmarking—this acquisition will deliver:

Broader Industry Support – Offering best-in-class CX solutions not only to AEC but also to a full spectrum of professional service industries.

– Offering best-in-class CX solutions not only to AEC but also to a full spectrum of professional service industries. Enhanced Technology and Insights – Combining ClearlyRated’s robust analytics and benchmarking capabilities with Client Savvy’s project manager focused feedback tools for more tailored, impactful solutions.

– Combining ClearlyRated’s robust analytics and benchmarking capabilities with Client Savvy’s project manager focused feedback tools for more tailored, impactful solutions. Actionable Data for Growth – Empowering firms with a patented client-insight model that enhances NPS insights - revealing 4× more service gaps to reduce churn, increase referrals, and foster long-term success.



“This is a win for our collective client base,” said Ryan Suydam, Founder of Client Savvy. “ClearlyRated’s expertise in CX analytics and industry benchmarking aligns perfectly with our journey-based approach, ensuring that our customers receive an even more comprehensive suite of tools such as the reputation management platform to elevate their client experience strategies.”



This acquisition will not impact the Client Savvy brand in the short term. Customers will receive the high level of support and service they have come to expect from both companies.



For more information about ClearlyRated and its CX solutions, visit clearlyrated.com .

For more information about ClientSavvy and its CX solutions, visit clientsavvy.com .

