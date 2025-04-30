StarTree Unveils AI-Native Real-Time Analytics and Launches Bring Your Own Kubernetes (BYOK) to Power the Next Generation of Enterprise Intelligence

New capabilities support agentic AI, conversational querying, and real-time RAG; BYOK enables secure, scalable analytics in cost- and compliance-sensitive environments

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StarTree , the cloud-based real-time analytics company, today announced two new powerful AI-native innovations to its real-time data platform for enterprise workloads: Model Context Protocol (MCP) support and vector embedding model hosting. These capabilities enable StarTree to power agent-facing applications, real-time Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), and conversational querying at the speed, freshness, and scale enterprise AI systems demand.

“The next wave of AI innovation will be driven by real-time context—understanding what’s happening now,” said Kishore Gopalakrishna, Co-founder and CEO of StarTree. “StarTree’s heritage as a real-time analytics foundation perfectly complements where AI is going by delivering fresh insights at scale. What is changing is the shift from apps as the consumer to autonomous agents.”

AI is only as powerful as the information architecture behind it. Just as the cloud forced a fundamental redesign of enterprise data systems—AI is now triggering a similarly profound shift. As agentic systems emerge, traditional data architectures—designed for internal users who accept slow queries and stale data—can no longer keep up. Agentic AI demands sub-second query speeds, real-time context awareness, and the ability to support swarms of autonomous agents working in parallel. This marks a fundamental shift in the role of data platforms—from static storage to dynamic engines that can aid agents in completing tasks.

StarTree has long delivered on this promise, powering millions of low-latency queries per second on the freshest data available. But new capabilities were needed to extend this foundation and fully unlock the next generation of AI-native applications. New features launching include:

Model Context Protocol (MCP) support : MCP is a standardized way for AI applications to connect with and interact with external data sources and tools. It allows Large Language Models (LLMs) to access real-time insights in StarTree in order to take actions beyond their built-in knowledge. Availability: June 2025

: MCP is a standardized way for AI applications to connect with and interact with external data sources and tools. It allows Large Language Models (LLMs) to access real-time insights in StarTree in order to take actions beyond their built-in knowledge. Availability: June 2025 Vector Auto Embedding: Simplifies and accelerates the vector embedding generation and ingestion for real-time RAG use cases based on Amazon Bedrock. Availability: Fall 2025

The StarTree platform now supports:

Agent-Facing Applications – By supporting the emerging Model Context Protocol (MCP), StarTree allows AI agents to dynamically analyze live, structured enterprise data. With StarTree’s high-concurrency architecture, enterprises can support millions of autonomous agents making micro-decisions in real time—whether optimizing delivery routes, adjusting pricing, or preventing service disruptions.

– By supporting the emerging Model Context Protocol (MCP), StarTree allows AI agents to dynamically analyze live, structured enterprise data. With StarTree’s high-concurrency architecture, enterprises can support millions of autonomous agents making micro-decisions in real time—whether optimizing delivery routes, adjusting pricing, or preventing service disruptions. Conversational Querying – MCP simplifies and standardizes the integration between LLMs and databases, making natural language to SQL (NL2SQL) far easier and less brittle to deploy. Enterprises can now empower users to ask questions via voice or text and receive instant answers—like a ride-hailing driver asking, “How much money have I made today?” followed by, “What about this month?” and “Where and when am I making the most money?”—with each question building on the last. This kind of seamless, conversational flow requires not just language understanding, but a data platform that can deliver real-time responses with context.

– MCP simplifies and standardizes the integration between LLMs and databases, making natural language to SQL (NL2SQL) far easier and less brittle to deploy. Enterprises can now empower users to ask questions via voice or text and receive instant answers—like a ride-hailing driver asking, “How much money have I made today?” followed by, “What about this month?” and “Where and when am I making the most money?”—with each question building on the last. This kind of seamless, conversational flow requires not just language understanding, but a data platform that can deliver real-time responses with context. Real-Time RAG – StarTree’s new vector auto embedding enables pluggable vector embedding models to streamline the continuous flow of data from source to embedding creation to ingestion. This simplifies the deployment of Retrieval-Augmented Generation pipelines, making it easier to build and scale AI-driven use cases like financial market monitoring and system observability—without complex, stitched-together workflows.



StarTree Expands Deployment Flexibility with Bring Your Own Kubernetes (BYOK)

StarTree also announced the general availability of Bring Your Own Kubernetes (BYOK), a new deployment option that gives organizations full control over StarTree’s high-performance analytics infrastructure within their own Kubernetes environments, whether in the cloud, on-premises, or in hybrid architectures.

With BYOK, enterprises can maintain full governance and control over their infrastructure while still taking advantage of StarTree’s real-time performance and ease of use. This model is ideal for regulated industries such as financial services and healthcare, where strict data residency, compliance, and security policies often prohibit the use of traditional SaaS models. It also delivers a cost-effective solution for organizations with stable, predictable workloads, offering savings on compute and egress fees.

“Real-time insights are no longer optional, but too often, enterprises are blocked by infrastructure constraints,” said Gopalakrishna. “With BYOK, we remove those barriers. Companies can now deploy StarTree wherever they need it, without compromising on performance, security, or cost control.”

BYOK joins StarTree’s existing deployment options, which include fully managed SaaS and Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC), giving customers the flexibility to choose the model that best fits their operational and regulatory requirements. Availability: now in private preview

Real-Time Analytics Summit 2025: Coming May 14

StarTree will showcase many of these new innovations during the Real-Time Analytics Summit 2025 , a virtual event taking place on May 14. The event will feature speakers from Uber, Netflix, AWS, and more, exploring the future of AI-driven analytics, data infrastructure, and emerging use cases across industries. Attendees will gain valuable insights into how real-time analytics is driving digital transformation across industries, from finance and e-commerce to gaming, cybersecurity, and beyond.

Supporting Resources

To learn more about StarTree’s real-time AI capabilities, read this blog .

. To learn more about StarTree’s Bring Your Own Kubernetes offering, read this blog .

. Register for the Real-Time Analytics Summit here .



About StarTree

At StarTree, we understand the urgency of the on-demand economy and help businesses like Citi, Stripe, DoorDash, Nubank, Zomato, and Dialpad deliver real-time analytics into their user-facing applications. StarTree Cloud, powered by Apache Pinot™, is a fully-managed real-time analytics Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS). StarTree’s platform is built to power insights for millions of users at massive speed and scale, and a fraction of the cost of alternatives. Whether user-facing apps, or backend APIs and microservices, real-time analytics are now a required component powering internal and customer-facing dashboards. With StarTree, customers unlock the full potential of their data while exceeding millions of user expectations. StarTree is closely partnered with analytics leaders such as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Confluent, Databricks and others to help customers achieve their real-time analytics goals.

