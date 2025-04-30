WeRide Speeds Smart Logistics Commercialization with First Driverless Road Testing License for Robovan in Guangzhou

GUANGZHOU, China, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The unveiling ceremony for Guangzhou Nansha District's Autonomous Driving Test Base and Smart Transportation Demonstration Zone was held today in Mingzhu Bay. At the event, WeRide (NASDAQ: WRD), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, received the district's first batch of driverless road testing licenses, authorizing its Robovan W5 for driverless testing on public roads.

This marks the first time such licenses are granted in Guangzhou since Nansha District introduced its trial safety guidelines for autonomous vehicle road testing in the first quarter of 2025. With its technological leadership and strong operational foundation, WeRide is among the first to receive the license, accelerating its move toward the large-scale commercialization of autonomous logistics vehicles.

WeRide Robovan W5 is designed for urban freight, including express delivery, urban logistics, and various point-to-point logistics applications. Drawing on WeRide's nearly 6 years of Robotaxi operational experience, it uses industry-leading L4 autonomous driving technology to ensure safety and reliability during public road testing and operations.

Designed with scalability and cost-efficiency in mind, the Robovan W5 offers the largest cargo capacity in its class (5.5m³) and a driving range of up to 220km. Its modular cargo space supports flexible storage configurations to meet various urban freight needs. Operationally, the Robovan W5 enables multi-vehicle fleet management, allowing a single operator to easily coordinate a large fleet.

Looking ahead, WeRide will continue to expand the testing scope and scenarios for its autonomous logistics vehicles, accelerating the large-scale commercialization of L4 driverless logistics vehicles, and providing safe, reliable, and efficient logistics solutions to customers.

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. The company operates in over 30 cities across 10 countries, holding driverless permits in China, the UAE, Singapore, France and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services that address a vast array of transportation needs across a diverse range of urban use cases across mobility, logistics, and sanitation. WeRide was named in Fortune Magazine’s 2024 “The Future 50” list.

