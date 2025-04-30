Davis Commodities Announces Strategic Joint Venture with Leading Malaysian Agri-Processor to Capitalize on Regional Policy Shifts and Secure Preferred Market Access

SINGAPORE, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ: DTCK), a global leader of agricultural commodity solutions, today announced a pivotal joint venture with a prestigious Malaysian Agri-processing group to produce and export 180,000 metric tons (MT) of high-grade food-use inputs annually to a key Northeast Asian market. This initiative is strategically designed to align with evolving regional trade policies and leverages Malaysia’s unique status under the ASEAN Free Trade Agreement (FTA) for tax-free access to one of the world’s largest import markets.

Supply Gaps & Regulatory Adjustments

Structural Imbalance : The destination market continues to face a significant supply-demand gap in essential food-use inputs. Annual domestic production is 5 million metric tons short, which is partially supplemented by imports. These imports are strictly controlled under quotas and subject to significant import duties , limiting flexibility and cost efficiency for most suppliers. Malaysia is currently the sole ASEAN country with unrestricted, tax-free access under the ASEAN Free Trade Agreement (FTA), offering a unique and powerful advantage in reaching the market efficiently.

: The destination market continues to face a significant supply-demand gap in essential food-use inputs. Annual domestic production is 5 million metric tons short, which is partially supplemented by imports. Policy Recalibration : Neighboring ASEAN countries have recently faced trade restrictions due to compliance and origin-verification issues, effectively reducing their access to the market. Malaysia’s strong regulatory alignment and FTA status position it as the sole viable regional partner for seamless, duty-exempt access to this high-demand market.

:

Market Disruption Creates Opportunity

The rapid influx of lower-cost regional inputs in recent years destabilized domestic market pricing, leading to regulatory tightening.

Importing authorities are now focusing on quality-assured, traceable supply from trusted FTA-compliant partners—placing Malaysia at the forefront of future trade.

The Joint Venture: DTCK + Malaysian Prestige Agri-Processor

Operational Overview

Initial Export Volume: 180,000 MT annually, with scalability plans aligned to market needs and policy evolution. We intend to increase the capacity to 360,000 MT to further enhance our market position.

180,000 MT annually, with scalability plans aligned to market needs and policy evolution. We intend to increase the capacity to 360,000 MT to further enhance our market position. Facility Location: Port Klang, Malaysia—leveraging existing world-class refining infrastructure.

Port Klang, Malaysia—leveraging existing world-class refining infrastructure. Capital Deployment: Targeted investment in technology and equipment upgrades. Flexible working capital structure to match import demand cycles.





Competitive Advantages

Duty-Free Market Access: Malaysian-origin products enjoy 0% tariff status under FTA, providing a decisive pricing edge over non-member countries subject to import duties exceeding 50%. Regulatory Compliance: Products are fully aligned with the stringent food-grade standards set by the importing country, unlike regional competitors currently facing partial bans or rejections. End-to-End Assurance: Davis Commodities' global logistics infrastructure includes expert offices and teams across key international hubs.

includes expert offices and teams across key international hubs. Supported by an experienced team with a proven track record in managing over 180,000 MT of agricultural commodities annually, Davis Commodities ensures seamless delivery, real-time traceability, and full documentation compliance from origin to destination.

of agricultural commodities annually, Davis Commodities ensures seamless delivery, real-time traceability, and full documentation compliance from origin to destination. This robust logistics capability enables the joint venture to meet not just volume requirements but also the strict traceability and anti-dumping standards imposed by regulatory bodies.

Market Confidence & Strategic Financial Impact

Competitive Landscape: Alternative regional suppliers continue to face compliance hurdles, with a substantial portion of shipments delayed or rejected due to regulatory issues.

Alternative regional suppliers continue to face compliance hurdles, with a substantial portion of shipments delayed or rejected due to regulatory issues. DTCK-Malaysia JV Strategic Positioning: Pre-qualified status with government-linked buyers in the target market. Ability to command premium pricing thanks to FTA alignment, trusted supply chain reputation, and full regulatory certification.



Financial Highlights:

Revenue Outlook (Year One): Robust top-line performance expected, underpinned by volume contracts and value-added pricing.

Robust top-line performance expected, underpinned by volume contracts and value-added pricing. Profitability Metrics: EBITDA margins projected to exceed industry benchmarks by a significant margin, reflecting the structural advantages of the JV's trade and production setup.

EBITDA margins projected to exceed industry benchmarks by a significant margin, reflecting the structural advantages of the JV's trade and production setup. Revenue Forecast: In the first year, the joint venture is expected to handle 180,000 metric tons, with a projected revenue of USD 117 million, by the second year, the volume is anticipated to double to 360,000 metric tons, resulting in an estimated revenue of USD 234 million.



Leadership Commentary

Ms. Li Peng Leck, Executive Chairwoman and Executive Director of DTCK, commented:

“This joint venture is not merely commercial—it’s strategic. We're establishing a critical link in the region's food input supply chain, one that aligns with long-term trade and food security goals. With our global logistics reach and compliance-first approach, we’re setting a new benchmark in sustainable sourcing.”

Senior Executive, Malaysian Agri-Processor, added:

“Malaysia’s unique trade access, paired with our commitment to international standards, allows us to support long-term demand in the region. This partnership with Davis Commodities enhances our ability to serve high-growth markets with precision, reliability, and quality assurance.”

About Davis Commodities Limited

Davis Commodities Limited, listed on the NASDAQ exchange in September 2023, is an agricultural commodity trading company specializing in sugar, rice, and oil and fat products. The company distributes agricultural commodities to markets in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, offering ancillary services such as warehouse handling, storage, and logistics. Davis Commodities utilizes a global network of third-party suppliers and logistics providers to distribute products under the Maxwill and Taffy brands.

