HydroGraph Announces Strategic Relationship and New Texas Production Facility

Agreement with leading gas supplier supports scalable production of pristine graphene using high-purity acetylene feedstock

TORONTO, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (FRA: M98) (“HydroGraph” or the “Company”), a sustainable commercial manufacturer of pristine graphene, today announced two major growth milestones: a strategic relationship with a leading North American industrial gas supplier and the initiation of the first stages of planning for a new production facility in Texas which has been outlined in a letter of intent signed on April 24th 2025.

These developments mark a significant inflection point in HydroGraph’s expansion strategy. With the global graphene market projected to grow 19.3% annually through 2033, HydroGraph is well-positioned to meet accelerating demand across sectors including coatings, composites, lubricants, energy storage, and more.

Under the newly signed letter of intent, the gas supplier is expected to provide HydroGraph with access to its high-purity acetylene—a critical feedstock for the Company’s patented detonation synthesis process. This continuous, high-quality supply enables increased production volumes without compromising HydroGraph’s industry-leading product consistency.

“To produce the world’s best graphene, we need the world’s best inputs,” said Kjirstin Breure, President and CEO of HydroGraph. “This relationship can provide us with large volumes of high-purity acetylene—an essential step in scaling production while maintaining the exceptional purity our customers rely on.”

The letter of intent also sets the stage for the planning of HydroGraph’s new Texas-based production facility. The site will be designed to initially house 15 of HydroGraph’s next-generation Hyperion reactors, with capacity to produce over 350 metric tons of graphene annually. The facility will scale in step with customer demand.

“The planning of this new facility is a cornerstone of our growth strategy,” Breure added. “It will significantly expand our manufacturing capabilities and enhance our ability to deliver on commercial commitments across a growing customer base.”

This announcement follows several key milestones for HydroGraph, including ISO 9001:2015 certification, the launch of a new line of advanced graphene dispersions with NEI Corporation, and recent testing that demonstrated strong performance benefits of its fractal graphene (FGA-1) as an additive in polyurethane (PU) coatings.

About HydroGraph Clean Power Inc.

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. produces pristine graphene through its patented explosion synthesis process, delivering superior purity, energy efficiency, and batch-to-batch consistency. As one of the very few Verified Graphene Producers® certified by The Graphene Council, HydroGraph sets a new industry standard. Learn more at www.hydrograph.com .

Forward-Looking Statements



This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “upon” “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to: closing of the Offering; anticipated use of proceeds; expected closing date of the Offering; payment of finder’s fees; ability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals; the statements in regard to existing and future products of the Company; the Company’s plans and strategies. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of HydroGraph to control or predict, that may cause HydroGraph’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: HydroGraph’s ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. HydroGraph does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management’s best judgment based on information currently available.

