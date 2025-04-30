Quebec's Digital Economy Could Employ a Quarter of Canada’s Tech Workers by 2030: New ICTC Report

MONTREAL, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quebec’s digital economy could employ a quarter of Canada’s technology workers by 2030.

A new report from the Information and Communications Technology Council (ICTC) presents a six-year outlook on Quebec’s digital economy, predicting substantial growth in the information, communications, and technology (ICT) sector, along with the creation of 196,400 new jobs, bringing total employment to over 700,000 workers—25% of Canada’s total tech workforce.

Quebec plays a vital role in Canada’s digital economy and is a hub for artificial intelligence, interactive digital media, and innovation.

However, recent trends point to challenges that could hinder future growth. The province faces economic uncertainty, declining R&D spending, a persistent gender gap, and challenges in finding workers with the combination of technology, business, and soft skills that employers most need.

The report suggests that work-integrated learning programs for students could be a solution to the challenge. These programs provide hands-on experiences, improve students’ technical and soft skills, and offer employers a cost-effective means of evaluating and onboarding the skilled talent they need.

However, while 74% of employers who hired students through work-integrated learning programs reported that it helped them find the right talent, ICTC’s research found that many employers in Quebec are unaware of wage subsidy programs that can subsidize student hiring, such as ICTC’s work-integrated learning program, which provides up to $7,000 to employers who wish to hire a student for a work term.

The report, Québec’s Digital Economy: Outlook 2030, can be found at https://goictc.link/QC2030.

