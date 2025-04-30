CLIQ: Invitation to First Quarter 2025 Results Presentation

DÜSSELDORF, 30 April 2025 – The CLIQ Group will report and present its first quarter 2025 financial results and highlights on Thursday, 8 May 2025.

The 1Q 2025 Financial Report and a slides deck to accompany the earnings call will be available at https://cliqdigital.com/investors from 7.30 a.m. CEST.

Earnings call

A live audio webcast conducted in English will be held at 2.00 p.m. CEST on 8 May 2025 with presentations from Luc Voncken, CEO, and Ben Bos, member of the Management Board.

Questions submitted before 12.00 p.m. CEST via email to investors@cliqdigital.com will be answered after the presentations.

Please click on the link below to register for this webcast:

https://cliqdigital.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HLObw8qZSw6QvktGjKh7_Q



ZOOM details will be sent to you via email post registration and a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at: https://cliqdigital.com/investors/financials/financial-reporting.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Sebastian McCoskrie, s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com, +49 151 52043659



Media Relations:

Daniela Münster, daniela.muenster@h-advisors.global, +49 174 3358111



Financial calendar

Financial report 1Q 2025 & earnings call Thursday 8 May 2025 Annual General Meeting 2025 To be determined Half-year financial report 2025 & earnings call Thursday 7 August 2025 Financial report 3Q/9M 2025 and earnings call Thursday 6 November 2025





About CLIQ

The CLIQ Group is a data-driven, online performance marketing company that sells bundled subscription-based digital products to consumers worldwide. The Group licenses content from partners, bundles it to digital products, and sells them via performance marketing. CLIQ is expert in turning consumer interest into sales by monetising online traffic using an omnichannel approach.

CLIQ operated in 40 countries and employed 132 staff from 33 different nationalities as at 31 December 2024. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam and Paris. CLIQ is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A35JS40, GSIN/WKN: A35JS4) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.

Visit our website at https://cliqdigital.com/investors. Here you will find all publications and further information about CLIQ. You can also follow us on LinkedIn.

