PL BioScience Launches World’s Only Patented Gamma-irradiated Human Platelet Lysate

New high-quality cell growth supplement for cell manufacturing applications including in regenerative medicine and cell therapies

Human Platelet Lysate (HPL) offers a safer and sustainable alternative to Fetal Bovine/ Calf Serum (FBS/FCS)

Gamma-irradiated ELAREM™ Ultimate-FD PLUS is a GMP-grade product, manufactured in Germany by a proprietary, patented manufacturing process



AACHEN, Germany, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PL BioScience GmbH, a German life science company specializing in the production and development of Human Platelet Lysate (HPL) for cell expansion, today announced the launch of ELAREM™ Ultimate-FD PLUS, the only gamma-irradiated, GMP-grade Human Platelet Lysate produced in Germany using a globally patented process. With the increasing demand for safe, xeno-free, ethically sourced cell culture supplements in cell therapy, regenerative medicine, and biopharmaceutical manufacturing, ELAREM™ Ultimate-FD PLUS answers a critical industry need: a virus-inactivated, animal-free, and EU-manufactured alternative that meets the highest quality standards.

“We are thrilled to bring the only gamma-irradiated Human Platelet Lysate produced in Europe to the dynamic field of cell and gene therapy,” said Dr. Hatim Hemeda, Chief Executive Officer of PL BioScience. “This product isn’t just a milestone for Europe – it’s a globally unique offering. With comprehensive patent protection and fully EU-based production, ELAREM™ Ultimate-FD PLUS ensures a stable supply chain and offers global manufacturers a high-quality, regulatory-ready solution that meets the highest international standards.”

Cell culture supplements are essential for growing cells in the laboratory. They play a critical role in the development and manufacturing of advanced therapies like cell and gene therapies. Traditionally, these supplements often contain components derived from other species, such as fetal bovine serum (FBS). These animal-derived products carry potential safety risks, for example bacterial or viral contamination, and pose ethical concerns. HPL offers a fully human-derived, xeno-free alternative that is safe, consistent, and sustainable.

ELAREM™ Ultimate-FD PLUS takes this one step further. Through a proprietary gamma-irradiation process, the product undergoes viral inactivation to add an extra layer of safety and regulatory assurance. The gamma-irradiated, xeno-free, fibrinogen-depleted, and anticoagulant-free product complies with the relevant GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) guidelines. This makes it especially suitable for cell manufacturing applications where viral reduction is critical, such as potential use in clinical trials.

About Human Platelet Lysate:

Human Platelet Lysate (HPL) is an innovative, human-derived cell culture supplement used to support the growth and expansion of cells in research and clinical development, particularly in cell therapy, stem cell, and regenerative medicine applications. It is produced from donated human blood platelets that are no longer suitable for transfusion and would otherwise be discarded – making it a sustainable and resource-efficient alternative to traditional cell culture supplements.

In cell culture, HPL provides essential growth factors and nutrients that promote healthy, robust cell proliferation. Compared to conventional products such as Fetal Bovine Serum (FBS), which is harvested from unborn calves, HPL delivers more consistent results in cell growth, is free from animal-derived pathogens, and aligns with the increasing demand for animal-free and ethically responsible laboratory practices.

ELAREM™, PL BioScience’s line of xeno-free HPL products, can be used from early-stage research to the production of cell-based therapies under Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) conditions for the treatment of patients.

About PL BioScience:

Located in Aachen in Germany, PL BioScience GmbH is a life science company specializing in the production and development of Human Platelet Lysate (HPL), offering a complete portfolio of HPL products tailored for various use cases. From academic and preclinical research to cell therapy and biopharmaceutical manufacturing, ELAREM™ ensures seamless translations of regenerative medicine breakthroughs – from the lab to patients in need. With ELAREM™ Ultimate-FD PLUS, PL BioScience produces the only globally patented gamma-irradiated HPL product. For more information on PL BioScience and the ELAREM™ product offerings, visit: https://www.pl-bioscience.com/

