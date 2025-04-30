Telecom and TV ombuds continues to resolve 85% of customer complaints

Billing issues remain top concern after record-setting year for complaint volume

OTTAWA, Ontario, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services (CCTS) released its Mid-Year Report today, highlighting its continuing high rate of successfully resolving complaints received from Canadian phone, TV and internet customers, despite seeing a 12% year-over-year increase in the number of complaints.

TELUS becomes the most complained-about provider

For the first time, TELUS accounts for the highest number of CCTS complaints, with 19.7% of all CCTS complaints during the reporting period. Rogers accounts for 18.7% of all complaints accepted, followed by Bell at 16.7%. Shaw Communications, acquired by Rogers in April 2023, is one of the five most complained-about providers for the first time in the last five years with 9.6% of complaints received, driven by an increase in complaints about set-top box rental equipment and contract issues. Fido rounds out the top five at 6.8% of complaints.

“Helping telecom and TV customers is at the heart of what we do at the CCTS,” says Howard Maker, CCTS Commissioner and CEO. “We continue to successfully resolve an extraordinary number of complaints. In the most recent reporting period, the CCTS resolved 85% of complaints to the mutual satisfaction of the customer and service provider.”

Billing issues remain top of mind for customers

The most common billing issues are incorrect charges on monthly bills, not receiving promised credits or refunds, and unexpected increases to monthly bills for phone, TV and internet services. “Canadians rely on their phone, TV and internet services every day for work, to learn and for play,” explains Mr. Maker. “Unresolved issues around billing, quality of service and contractual commitments for these services can be quite stressful. We share data in our reports to offer insights into issues and trends so that service providers can consider how to improve their customer experience to try and reduce complaints.”

Wireless issues most common; TV issues see increase

Canadians complained most often about their wireless service, representing 50% of all issues raised during the reporting period. Internet service accounts for 26% of all issues. TV issues represent 15% of all issues raised. During the reporting period, TV issues increased by 49%.

Contracts and bills should be closely monitored

“Canadians should check their contracts when signing up for services to clearly understand which parts of the price are guaranteed for a set period and which may change without notice. Checking billing statements regularly to know what you’re paying is also very important. We see many cases where what a consumer expects to receive doesn’t align with the agreement,” says Mr. Maker. “Telecom and TV service providers should clearly explain promotions and make offers easy to understand for customers to avoid confusion and problems at a later date. If problems do come up, that’s where the CCTS can step in and help. We get results quickly and at no charge for customers,” concludes Mr. Maker.

About the CCTS

The CCTS is Canada’s national, independent telecom and TV ombuds organization dedicated to working with consumers and service providers. The CCTS provides impartial, fair, and effective complaint resolution services at no cost to consumers. Telecom and TV consumers can reach out to the CCTS for help and file a complaint if they are unable to resolve a dispute with their service provider.

Media contact: Nasha Brownridge, Director, Stakeholder Relations and Communications

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df3e6df0-015f-4806-b8ad-3f9b93adc375

CCTS Mid-Year Report 2024-2025 An overview of significant events and data points for the CCTS between August 1, 2024 and January 31, 2025.

