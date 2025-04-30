Agricultural Textiles Market to Hit US$ 17.77 Billion by 2031, Research Report by The Insight Partners

Agricultural Textiles Market is Driven by Increasing Demand for Sustainable Farming Practices. Top Manufacturers are Beaulieu Technical Textiles, Belton industries, Hy-Tex (UK) Limited, Diatex SAS, and Garware Technical Fibres Limited, etc.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The agricultural textiles market is expected to reach US$ 17.77 billion by 2031 from US$ 12.30 billion in 2024; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The demand for sustainable farming practices is rising significantly. Materials such as shade nets, weed control fabrics, and biodegradable mulch films enhance crop yields with minimal environmental damage. More farmers are seeking an eco-friendly solution to enhance productivity while reducing the application of chemicals, and agricultural textiles are witnessing increased demand. Technological Advancements in Agricultural Textiles: Technological innovations in agricultural textiles are driving market growth. The development of fabrics with improved durability, UV resistance, and water retention properties enhances crop protection and growth. These textiles help regulate temperature, moisture, and light, creating favorable conditions for crops. As innovation progresses, these advanced textiles are increasingly being adopted across various agricultural sectors, boosting the market. Increasing Demand for Organic Farming Solutions: The growing interest in organic farming is also an excellent opportunity for agricultural textiles. Farmers are shifting to natural and sustainable means by using textiles such as biodegradable mulch films and organic pest control covers. These reduce dependence on chemical inputs, making them support eco-friendly farming and driving demand for agricultural textiles specific to organic farming. Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation

By Fiber Material, the agricultural textiles market is segmented into nylon, polyester, polyethylene, polypropylene, natural fiber, and others. The polyethylene segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

In terms of formation technology, the market is categorized into woven, knitted, non-woven, and others. The woven segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into shade nets, mulch mats, and others. The mulch mats segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into outdoor agriculture and controlled environment agriculture. The controlled environment agriculture segment held a larger share of the market in 2024.

The agricultural textiles market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.





Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few of the major companies operating in the agricultural textiles market are Beaulieu Technical Textiles; Belton Industries; Hy-Tex (UK) Limited, Diatex SAS; Garware Technical Fibres Limited; Swatech; Toray Textiles Europe Ltd.; Arrigoni S.p.A.; TenCate Geosynthetics; Mogul Co., Ltd.; etc.





Global Headlines on Agricultural Textiles

SASMIRA Launched Agro-Textile Center to Aid Indian Farmers

Mondi and Cotesi launched sustainable mulch film alternative

FRESHPPACT Launched Groundbreaking Agricultural Mulch Trials in Ghana









Conclusion

Greenhouse and shade netting applications are now gaining significant usage. Textiles protect crops against extreme weather conditions while excluding insects, animals, and diseases. These textile solutions optimize light and temperature for crops. This results in the increasing demand for controlled-environment agriculture and urban farming, boosting the agricultural textiles market. In addition, climate change is forcing the implementation of climate-resilient agriculture, which opens an opportunity for agricultural textiles. Protective covers, shade nets, and frost blankets help farmers combat extreme weather such as heatwaves, frost, and drought. The demand for crop protection and yield resilience will increase as agriculture adapts to changing climates.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including information on raw material suppliers, agricultural textiles manufacturers, and distributors/suppliers—with valuable insights to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





