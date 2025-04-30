Kalsec® Welcomes New Vice Presidents for EMEA and Asia Pacific

Sofiane Ouffa and Priyadarshini Sharma to Join Kalsec Leadership Team

KALAMAZOO, Mich., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalsec® Inc. has welcomed Sofiane Ouffa as Vice President and Managing Director of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Priyadarshini Sharma as Vice President and Managing Director of Asia Pacific (APAC).

“Sofiane’s and Priya’s leadership will be key to our strategic plan to accelerate growth in Europe and Asia, as well as fulfill Kalsec’s mission of unlocking the potential of people, nature and science to nourish the world,” commented Julie Heine, President and Chief Commercial Officer. “We’re thrilled to bring them onboard at this critical time of expansion and growth to complement our new manufacturing centers in both the UK and Singapore designed to serve our regional and global customers.”

Sofiane Ouffa joins Kalsec with nearly 20 years of experience in commercial roles, most notably with chocolate/cocoa manufacturer Barry Callebaut where he rose to the rank of Managing Director for Africa. Ouffa’s strong entrepreneurial spirit and agility in both emerging and developed markets have been instrumental in establishing new markets in Africa and strengthening business in Canada.

Ouffa is known for his commercially oriented leadership, effectively managing product portfolios, building teams and leveraging organizational capabilities to drive growth and profitability. His open and collaborative approach connects his team with company strategy, inspiring others to contribute actively. With multilingual capabilities, Sofiane builds strong connections with people from diverse backgrounds, including key customers and distributors.

Priya Sharma joins Kalsec from McCormick, where she served as Managing Director for India and Southeast Asia, successfully leading both consumer and industrial business segments. Before McCormick, Sharma held senior commercial and marketing roles at Carlsberg, based in China and Hong Kong. Prior to Carlsberg, she worked with P&G in Singapore and PepsiCo in India.

Sharma is a seasoned, high-performing leader with a proven track record of success in P&L and driving profitable growth across APAC. Known for her people-centric approach, she leads with passion and purpose. She builds strong relationships and mutual trust to deliver transformational results for all stakeholders. Sharma’s expertise in the food industry, combined with her strategic mindset and leadership style, will be key as she partners with her team to accelerate sales, foster innovation, and deliver excellence across the APAC region.

About Kalsec Inc.

Kalsec Inc. provides innovative taste and sensory, natural food protection, natural colors, and advanced hops solutions to the food and beverage industries. We capture the best nature has to offer and utilize over 60 years of experience and industry-leading innovation to make food and beverage products look better, taste better, and last longer. Family-owned and headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan, since 1958, Kalsec has regional offices, laboratories, and sales teams in North America, Europe and Asia. As a certified B Corp, Kalsec makes ethical and sustainable decisions that serve our customers, employees, communities, and the environment. We are proud to be using our business as a force for good. For more information, visit www.kalsec.com.

