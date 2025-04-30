Veriff and Legitify Partner to Streamline Cross-Border Digital Notarisation

Collaboration enables Legitify to scale globally with secure, efficient identity verification.

London, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veriff, a global AI-native identity verification company powering trust infrastructure online, today announced its partnership with Legitify, an innovative platform that simplifies the online notarisation process. This collaboration addresses the increasing need for secure and efficient cross-border transactions in the digital age.

Traditional notarisation processes are often manual, time-consuming, and geographically constrained, posing significant challenges for businesses and individuals engaged in international transactions. As demand for remote services and cross-border legal transactions increases, digital notarisation is becoming a critical component of infrastructure.

"When notarisation is taken online, the first step that needs to happen is that there must be an identity verification process," said Aida Lutaj, Founder and CEO of Legitify. "Veriff’s advanced technology has been instrumental in helping us scale our operations and provide our customers with a frictionless and secure experience."

Legitify recognized the critical need for robust identity verification to ensure trust and compliance in online notarisation. Veriff met Legitify’s needs for its global presence, biometric verification capabilities, and seamless integration.

"We are proud to partner with Legitify to bring greater trust and efficiency to the online notarisation process," said Kaarel Kotkas, Founder and CEO of Veriff. "Our collaboration demonstrates the power of identity verification in enabling innovative companies to scale globally and securely, making the internet a safer place."

About Veriff

Veriff is a global identity verification platform helping businesses build trust online. Our AI-native technology combines automation and human expertise to quickly and accurately verify users worldwide with minimal friction.

Trusted by leading companies like Blockchain, Bolt, Bumble, Deel, Monzo, Starship, Trustpilot, Uber, and Webull across finance, marketplaces, mobility, gaming, and other industries.

Our trust infrastructure helps businesses stay compliant, prevent fraud, protect users, and scale globally, enabling a safer, more transparent internet for everyone.

About Legitify

Legitify is a secure online notarisation platform that streamlines cross-border transactions for businesses and individuals across the EU, UK, and beyond. By digitising the traditionally manual notarisation process, Legitify reduces operational friction, accelerates turnaround times, and ensures regulatory compliance.

Legitify’s solution supports a range of critical use cases, including anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-business (KYB) compliance, corporate document authentication, power of attorney execution, apostilles, cross-border ID use, certification of educational and professional qualifications, etc.

Legal platform serves businesses in verticals such as financial services and banking, fintech, real estate, legal and tax services, global mobility, logistics,and others — enabling them to notarise documents securely, efficiently, and globally.

