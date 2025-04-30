Equinor ASA: Nøkkelinformasjon angående kontantutbytte for første kvartal 2025
Nøkkelinformasjon angående kontantutbytte for Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) for første kvartal 2025.
Utbyttebeløp: 0,37
Annonsert valuta: USD
Siste dag inklusive: 15. august 2025
Ex-dato Oslo Børs: 18. august 2025
Ex-dato New York Stock Exchange: 19. august 2025
Record date (eierregisterdato): 19. august 2025
Betalingsdato: 29. august 2025
Vedtaksdato: 29. april 2025
Øvrig informasjon: Kontantutbytte i NOK per aksje vil bli kommunisert 25. august 2025.
Denne informasjonen offentliggjøres i henhold til kravene i Løpende forpliktelser og er informasjonspliktig i henhold til verdipapirhandelloven §5-12.
