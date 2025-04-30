Bee Choo Origin Celebrates Over Two Decades of Pioneering Natural Herbal Hair Care Solutions in Southeast Asia

Bee Choo Origin Sri Hartamas Outlet Outlet Interior Outlet Interior Equipment and Tools Treatment Process

KUALA LUMPURS, MALAYSIA, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bee Choo Origin, a trailblazer in natural herbal-based hair and scalp care, marks more than 20 years of delivering trusted solutions for hair loss and scalp health. Established as one of Singapore’s first brands to introduce an all-natural herbal treatment system, the company has consistently prioritized efficacy, transparency, and affordability.



About one out of three women experience hair loss (alopecia) at some time in their lives; whereas amongst the postmenopausal women, as many as 67% of them suffer from hair thinning or bald spots. Hair loss in women often has a bigger impact than hair loss does on men, as it’s less socially acceptable for women to appear with little hair. Alopecia can severely affect a woman’s emotional well-being and confidence if not treated in time and with appropriate treatment.



According to WebMD, male pattern baldness appears in a telltale shape: you will see a receding hairline with thinning strands around the crown of your head. Over time, more and more hair will drop and that area will go bald, but you’ll still have a horseshoe pattern of hair above your ears circling to the lower back of the head – which makes it common sight in males across the age of 40s.



Research from Harvard Medical School shows that for both men or women, hair loss from androgenetic alopecia occurs due to a genetically determined shortening of anagen, a hair’s growing phase, and a lengthening of the time between the shedding of a hair and the start of a new anagen phase. What does this means? It means it takes longer for hair to start growing back after it is shed in the course of the normal growth cycle. The hair follicle itself also changes, shrinking and producing a shorter, thinner hair shaft — a process called “follicular miniaturization.” As a result, thicker, pigmented, longer-lived “terminal” hairs are replaced by shorter, thinner, non-pigmented hairs called “vellus.”

**** Major Contributing Factors include:

• Genetics (50% of cases are hereditary).

• Internal conditions (hormonal shifts from thyroid disorders, anemia, or postpartum changes).

• Autoimmune diseases (alopecia areata triggers patchy hair loss).

• Lifestyle habits (tight hairstyles, excessive chemical use, heat styling).

• Medications (steroids, birth control, antidepressants).



The brand’s proprietary herbal formula, meticulously developed through extensive research, offers a safe, chemical-free alternative to conventional hair treatments. Designed to address hair loss and scalp concerns, the treatment is tailored for Singapore’s humid climate and caters to both men and women. Its streamlined application process ensures ease of use, with no hidden costs or gimmicks.



Over the years, tens of thousands of customers have experienced the benefits of Bee Choo Origin’s holistic approach, which emphasizes the importance of regular scalp maintenance for healthy hair growth. The brand’s commitment to quality and natural ingredients has solidified its reputation as a reliable choice for those seeking sustainable solutions to hair and scalp challenges.



In an interview with Ms Gim, from Sri Hartamas Outlet quoted, “With over 170* stores globally, the company formula for success lies in handcrafting small batches of concoctions using the best quality premium herbs to ensure efficacy, providing assurance and integrity, following good manufacturing practices and ensuring that customers are always in the hands of trichologists trained personnel.

We from Sri Hartamas Outlet together with all other partners remain dedicated to advancing scalp health through accessible, research-backed treatments. With a legacy built on customer trust and proven results, the company continues to innovate while staying true to its founding principles of integrity and effectiveness.”

About Bee Choo Origin

Founded in Singapore, Bee Choo Origin specializes in 100% natural herbal hair and scalp treatments designed to combat hair loss and promote long-term scalp health. For over two decades, the brand has empowered individuals to address hair concerns through safe, affordable, and scientifically formulated solutions.

Sri Hartamas Outlet, Malaysia

Lot F-28, First Floor, Hartamas Shopping Centre, No.60 Jalan Sri Hartamas 1, Sri Hartamas, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Tel: +603-6211 0028

Tel: +6011-1219 0028

