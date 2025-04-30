Game On: 2025 GameChangers Showcase the Tri-Valley’s Boldest Ideas

Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group Announces 2025 #GameChangers

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a region that consistently punches far above its weight, with a staggering $49B GDP and more than 200 venture-backed companies, the Tri-Valley continues to shine as a global launchpad for ideas that change the world. This year’s Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group (ITV) 2025 #GameChangers Awards honorees represent the next wave of innovators rising from a region built on seven decades of breakthroughs since the opening of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in 1952.From AI-powered enterprise tools to clean-energy transportation, these honorees reflect the diversity of solutions and talent emerging from the Tri-Valley’s innovation-first culture, fueled by collaboration, cross-sector partnerships, and community values.This year’s #GameChangers Awards will be hosted at the epicenter of this innovation renaissance—Bishop Ranch, one of the Bay Area’s premier office destinations. This iconic location is evolving into a vibrant mixed-use destination rooted in convenience, quality, and connection, making it the perfect stage for a celebration of visionary leadership.The annual event is fueled by support from Oakland Airport, Kaiser Permanente, Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley, Discover San Ramon, Bishop Ranch, Fremont Bank, Sensiba, Hoge Fenton and VIP Audio Visual.2025 Tri-Valley Visionary Award: Southwest AirlinesConnecting Innovation to the NationThis honor recognizes Southwest Airlines’ transformative role in connecting the Tri-Valley’s people and solutions to the nation—a contribution that has fueled economic growth and innovation for over 35 years. Since launching service at Oakland International Airport (OAK) in 1989, Southwest Airlines has not only grown into California’s largest air carrier but has also demonstrated an unwavering commitment to hospitality, reliability, and long-term investment in the East Bay. With nearly 3,000 employees based in and around OAK, Southwest Airlines continues to innovate and drive economic development in the region.2025 #GameChanger Honorees:LIVERMORE – GILLIGDriving America ForwardGILLIG has been building America’s future for more than 130 years. Headquartered in Livermore, California, GILLIG is the nation’s only major heavy-duty bus manufacturer that is American-owned and fully American-built. From their advanced solar-powered facility to their leadership in clean-energy and zero-emission technologies, GILLIG is setting the standard for innovation, craftsmanship, and sustainable progress — and stands as a national model for the future of American manufacturing.SAN RAMON – DialpadThe Future of Work, NowDialpad is the leading Ai-powered communications intelligence platform creating human-first, Ai-enhanced solutions that will drive the next wave of how businesses communicate with and serve their customers. Enterprise customers such as Randstad, RE/MAX, Nasdaq, Express Scripts, T-Mobile, Johns Hopkins, Motorola Solutions, Tractor Supply, and Netflix use Dialpad and its Ai capabilities to deliver amazing customer experiences. Supported by notable investors such as Andreessen Horowitz, GV, ICONIQ Capital, and OMERS, Dialpad is a dynamic force in Ai technology with a rapidly expanding presence of 50,000 customers in 70 countries worldwide.DANVILLE – LWXRevolutionizing Supply Chain, One Bottle at a TimeLWX builds custom global supply chains for wine and spirits retailers, solving logistics challenges with world-class technological capabilities, agility, and integrity. By sourcing innovative wine and spirits products from around the world, LWX imports and distributes to a range of national retailers in all 50 states. LWX combines creativity, deep category insight and operational know-how to help retailers bring something truly unique to the shelf. From a hometown HQ in Downtown Danville, LWX is disrupting the wine and spirits logistics space.DUBLIN – Dublin Technology Center WorkspacesSpace to InnovateDublin Technology Center Workspaces has emerged as a creative and collaborative cornerstone of the Tri-Valley’s innovation corridor. Home to cutting-edge firms like Kensington Labs and a hub for regional thought leaders, Dublin Technology Center Workspaces is reimagining the modern office and offering a launchpad for game-changing innovation.PLEASANTON – CowbellCyber Insurance, ReimaginedCowbell is a cyber and technology E&O insurance provider for American and UK-based businesses with up to $/£1bn in annual revenue. With its unique AI-based approach to risk selection and pricing, Cowbell’s continuous underwriting platform, powered by Cowbell Factors, compresses the insurance process from submission to issue in less than 5 minutes. Cowbell offers subscription-based cybersecurity services via its dedicated and independent Cowbell Resilience Services (CRS) unit. Founded in 2019, Cowbell is based in Pleasanton and has employees across the U.S., Canada, India, and the U.K.2025 #GameChangers Awards CeremonyJoin the celebration on Thursday, May 8th, 5:30–8:30 PM at Bishop Ranch, San Ramon. Tickets are available now on Eventbrite and include networking, hosted beer and wine, light appetizers, and the chance to meet the Tri-Valley’s top innovators and disruptors. ( https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gamechangers-awards-tickets-1290491026399?aff=oddtdtcreator ###About Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group (ITV)Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group (ITV) is at the forefront of a $49B innovation economy in one of the nation's fastest-growing regional ecosystems. As the only business-centered regional nonprofit focused solely on the Tri-Valley, ITV is powered by the region's biggest employers, top investors, and community influencers committed to driving a thriving economy with an unparalleled quality of life.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.