HSA for America Introduces New DPC Healthcare Options: A Bold Step Toward Affordable, Transparent Care

HSA for America offers new Direct Primary Care options—affordable, transparent alternatives to traditional insurance for health-conscious Americans.

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HSA for America has unveiled its new Direct Primary Care options with combined health sharing – patient-centered care solutions that redefine affordable, personalized healthcare.Addressing consumers' growing frustrations with expensive, complicated health insurance, HSA for America now offers simplified, transparent, and cost-effective alternatives designed for health-conscious individuals and families seeking comprehensive primary care.HSA for America’s offering combines the benefits of direct primary care with innovative cost-sharing benefits. Consumers can access unlimited primary care visits and preventive services without the complications of insurance claims.“This is a whole new way of thinking about healthcare,” says Wiley Long, President of HSA for America. “By combining unlimited primary care with a community-based healthshare plan, we’re delivering personalized, affordable healthcare that actually makes sense.”What is Direct Primary Care (DPC)?Direct Primary Care (DPC) is a membership-based model where patients pay a low, fixed monthly fee to a primary care provider in exchange for unlimited access to routine and preventive care.This includes:- Annual checkups- Chronic disease management- Same-day or next-day appointments- Basic labs and diagnosticsThere are no co-pays, no deductibles, and no surprise bills. It’s about having a trusted, personal doctor who knows you and is available when needed.How DPC Memberships Align with Health SharingHSA for America’s Primary Care + Healthshare option integrates the benefits of a DPC plan with a medical cost-sharing plan to provide full-spectrum protection in a single integrated program.The DPC covers the member’s routine, primary care, and wellness needs, while the healthshare offers support for paying for larger, unexpected, and significant medical expenses.Members combine the advantage of DPC with:- Up to 50% savings compared to traditional health insurance premiums- The freedom to choose their own doctors and providers- 100% shareable, eligible medical costs once their member responsibility has been metIt’s a smarter, two-layer approach: personalized care for everyday needs, and flexible protection for bigger surprises.The Benefits of Primary Care + HealthsharePrimary Care + Healthshare is designed with a range of customer benefits that distinguish it from traditional insurance models:- Affordability: With fixed monthly membership fees starting as low as $190 per month, members enjoy significant cost savings.- Transparency: The DPC takes care of all primary care, while the healthshare package is built on a simple fee-for-service membership model, ensuring full transparency.- Unlimited Visits: Unlike traditional insurance plans that often have copays or visit limits, this plan offers unlimited primary care visits with $0 copays. Members also typically have access to same-day or next-day appointments.- Personalization: The model emphasizes a strong doctor-patient relationship, allowing members to enjoy personalized experiences, and much more time with your doctor than with traditional health insurance..- Community Support: Members share larger medical costs with a caring community, gaining financial assistance for various expenses, and ensuring they’re never alone when facing medical challenges.“Traditional health insurance is expensive, complex, and inefficient,” asserted Wiley Long. “Our flexible plans are our answer to a better, more personal healthcare solution that empowers Americans with control and clarity.”Who Is This Plan Ideal For?The Primary Care + Healthshare solution is perfect for individuals who 1) want to be able to visit the doctor whenever they want, without long waits and without expensive copays; and 2) who also want protection from bills for hospitalization or surgery; and 3) who want a less expensive solution than traditional health insurance.It’s an excellent choice for:- Health-Conscious Individuals: Those who prioritize preventive care and proactive health management.- Families and Busy Professionals: With unlimited access to primary care, families and working adults can avoid the lengthy wait times with standard insurance.- Patients Seeking Lower Predictable Healthcare Costs: Individuals frustrated with unpredictable healthcare bills benefit from a predictable fixed monthly fee.The Cost-Effective Option for CoverageHealthcare costs are growing throughout the United States. In 2023, healthcare spending grew by 7.5% reaching a value of $4.9 trillion ($14,570 per person).Traditional health insurance comes with higher monthly premiums, co-pays, deductibles, and other extra costs that add up over time. This is particularly the case for those who don’t qualify for large subsidies.Primary Care + Healthshare simplifies healthcare delivery with its membership fee, which covers unlimited primary care, while also providing financial support for larger events through the health sharing model.This leads to lower overall expenditures for routine and preventive care, while also offering protection against catastrophic expenses.How to Get StartedHSA for America makes it easy to enroll in the new DPC Direct option, whether or not individuals have an existing DPC membership.Prospective members can begin by locating a local Direct Primary Care provider through HSA for America’s online portal. If there is a DPC in their area, they may enroll.A dedicated Personal Benefits Manager is available from the moment of sign-up to guide each member through the enrollment process, provide ongoing annual plan reviews, and assist with any questions or concerns.Consumers can contact HSA for America to speak to a Personal Benefits Consultant and start setting up their plan today.About HSA for AmericaHSA for America is a leading independent health insurance advisor specializing in Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), healthshare plans, and DPC solutions for individuals, families, and small businesses. Committed to empowering consumers with cost-effective healthcare options, HSA for America provides personalized guidance and continuous support through dedicated Personal Benefits Managers.

