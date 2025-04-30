Twin Peaks Lodge & Hot Springs Partners with Ouray Mountain Adventures to Offer Exclusive Off-Road Excursions

OURAY, CO, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twin Peaks Lodge & Hot Springs has entered into a new partnership with Ouray Mountain Adventures, bringing exclusive off-road experiences to guests looking to explore the rugged backcountry surrounding the lodge. The agreement has been designed to provide a seamless and memorable way for visitors to combine comfort with adventure during their stay in Ouray, Colorado.

The collaboration has been shaped by shared values between both businesses—namely, a respect for the landscape and a desire to offer visitors a deeper connection to it. By pairing overnight accommodations and geothermal relaxation with professionally guided Jeep excursions, a more complete mountain experience is now being offered.

Guests staying at Twin Peaks Lodge will be granted priority booking and access to routes that have been chosen for their scenic beauty and historical significance. Trails through Imogene Pass, Yankee Boy Basin, and other alpine routes have been selected with various comfort levels in mind. Each trip will be led by local guides from Ouray Mountain Adventures who are familiar with both the terrain and the stories that define it.

This partnership has come in response to a growing number of guests seeking more immersive stays. Many have expressed interest in combining downtime at the hot springs with active ways to explore the surrounding mountains. By offering both under one coordinated plan, it has become easier for travelers to experience the full scope of what Ouray has to offer without piecing together separate reservations.

The off-road packages will be available seasonally, depending on trail access and weather conditions. Vehicle maintenance and safety will be handled entirely by Ouray Mountain Adventures, while all lodging and wellness amenities will remain under the care of Twin Peaks Lodge.

It is expected that this new offering will appeal to families, couples, and small groups who want to move beyond the edges of town while still returning to comfort at the end of the day. The lodge’s hot springs, spa treatments, and casual dining options are intended to serve as a perfect balance to the high alpine excursions.

By combining lodging and adventure in one curated experience, Twin Peaks Lodge hopes to provide visitors with a stronger sense of place—one shaped by both the peaks outside and the restfulness within.

