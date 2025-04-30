TrunkMate Founder Grant Shares Insights on the Future of Vehicle-based Camping Solutions

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrunkMate founder Grant has been invited to speak at several outdoor gear and camping forums, where observations about evolving travel preferences have been shared alongside practical insights into how vehicle-based camping continues to change. While road trips and weekend escapes have long held a place in outdoor culture, more attention is now being given to how people sleep, store, and stay comfortable in smaller mobile spaces.

It has been noted that interest in sleeping platforms has grown steadily, particularly among travelers who use their existing vehicles as a basecamp. TrunkMate has been focused on refining that experience, ensuring that comfort and convenience are not compromised, even in compact setups. Feedback from users has revealed that the ability to quickly convert a trunk into a sleeping area has become a deciding factor for many looking to avoid larger investments in vans or trailers.

During conversations with customers and outdoor enthusiasts, Grant has emphasized that needs have shifted from novelty to necessity. It is no longer about whether one can sleep in a car, but whether the setup can support rest, storage, and mobility in a way that feels sustainable. Sleeping platforms are being used more frequently by long-distance travelers, solo campers, and working nomads who require functionality without the complexity of larger rigs.

Materials, dimensions, and folding mechanisms have all been adapted based on ongoing field use. Nothing is guessed—everything is tested. The result has been a product that reflects real travel routines rather than theoretical ones. Platform adjustments have been driven by repeated questions from customers: Will it fit my gear? Can I set it up without tools? Does it allow for full seat use when not sleeping? These questions are asked because they affect daily use, not just first impressions.

Through all of this, it has become clear that simplicity and reliability are valued more than elaborate features. Grant has shared that, while aesthetic details are appreciated, what truly drives adoption is ease—ease of setup, ease of transport, and ease of getting a good night’s sleep in a quiet stretch of forest or a highway rest stop.

TrunkMate sees the future of vehicle-based camping rooted in adaptability. As more people use their cars to explore with fewer limits, products will need to follow suit—not by adding more, but by doing more with less.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.