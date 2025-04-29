Landstar System, Inc. Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

On April 2, 2025, Landstar announced that it had identified a significant instance of supply chain fraud. The company stated that this issue could negatively impact its earnings per share for the first quarter of 2025 by approximately $0.35 to $0.50. In light of this development, Landstar withdrew its previously issued earnings guidance for the quarter.

Following this announcement, the company’s stock price declined by $13.30, or approximately 8.75%, closing at $138.63 per share on April 3, 2025, resulting in losses for investors.

Subsequently, on April 25, 2025, Landstar disclosed that it would be unable to file its quarterly report on time due to an ongoing review of accounting and internal control issues associated with the previously disclosed fraud.

This additional disclosure led to a further decline in the company’s stock price, which dropped by as much as $6.32, or 4.5%, during intraday trading on April 25, 2025, compounding investor losses.

