​LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises D-Wave Quantum Inc. (“D-Wave” or “the Company”) (NYSE: QBTS) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. CarMax investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Block & Leviton LLP has initiated an investigation into D-Wave Quantum Inc. following the publication of a report by Kerrisdale Capital. According to the report, Kerrisdale raises concerns about the credibility of D-Wave’s technology, characterizing it as primarily a marketing strategy rather than a breakthrough in quantum computing. The report also asserts that the company lacks a viable roadmap for transitioning to gate-based quantum computing and contends that much of D-Wave’s current technology relies predominantly on classical, rather than quantum, computing methods. Following the release of the report, D-Wave Quantum’s stock declined by as much as 6% during intraday trading.

