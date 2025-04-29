Submit Release
GBank Financial Holdings Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

LAS VEGAS, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: GBFH), the parent company of GBank (the "Bank"), today reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 of $4.5 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $5.2 million, or $0.37 per diluted share during the fourth quarter of 2024, and $3.7 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

  • Net income of $4.5 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.31
  • Net revenue(1) of $17.4 million, an increase of 31.4% compared to the first quarter of 2024
  • SBA Lending and Commercial Banking loan originations of $133.0 million, compared to $136.6 million for the first quarter of 2024
  • Gain on sale of loans of $2.5 million on loans sold of $68.7 million, compared to gain on sale of loans of $2.1 million on loans sold of $68.6 million for the first quarter of 2024
  • Credit card charge transactions of $105.6 million and net interchange fees of $2.0 million, compared to $1.1 million and $20 thousand, respectively, for the first quarter of 2024
  • Non-interest expenses include legal, professional, and audit fees from registration on Forms S-1 and S-1A, which total approximately $1.1 million to date
  • Net interest margin of 4.47%
  • Total deposit growth of $189.0 million, or 23.4% compared to March 31, 2024
  • Total on-balance sheet guaranteed loans of $245.6 million, compared to $263.5 million as of March 31, 2024
  • Non-performing assets, excluding guaranteed portions, of $5.7 million, representing 0.48% of total assets

Edward M. Nigro, Executive Chairman, stated, "While quarterly net revenues(1) increased 31% over the first quarter of 2024, our first quarter noninterest income, driven by the increased monetization of Gaming FinTech operations, increased 51% year-over-year with noninterest revenue exceeding $5 million. And in just these last two weeks, GBFH received SEC approval of its S-1 filing and was approved to commence trading on NASDAQ – we have been busy.”

Registration Statement on Form S-1

On April 16, 2025, the Company announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission declared effective the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 (the "Form S-1") related to registration and resale of 1,081,081 shares of common stock, currently held by existing stockholders and issued in the Company's Private Placement Offering (the “Offering”) which closed on October 11, 2024.

Copies of the prospectus included in the Registration Statement may be obtained from the Company by request or by visiting
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1791145/000147793225002363/gbfh_s1.htm.

Financial Results

Income Statement

Net interest income totaled $11.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, reflecting an increase of $105 thousand, or 0.9%, compared to $11.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, and an increase of $1.1 million, or 10.1%, compared to the first quarter of 2024.

The increase in net interest income from the fourth quarter was driven by a favorable reduction in the cost of deposits, partially offset by lower interest income on loans. The favorable decrease in the cost of deposits of $305 thousand was the result of (i) the redemption of $20 million of certain higher-cost callable brokered deposits during the quarter having a weighted-average interest rate of 4.95%, (ii) rate decreases on interest-bearing deposits resulting from the 50 basis point decrease in the federal funds rate enacted during the fourth quarter 2024 by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”), and (iii) the non-recurring effect of accelerated recognition of certain premiums on brokered certificates of deposits during the fourth quarter of 2024 totaling $170 thousand. The favorable decrease in the cost of deposits was partially offset by a decrease in interest income on loans of $395 thousand primarily due to the full-quarter impact of the previously mentioned 50 basis point decrease in the federal funds rate on the Bank’s variable rate loan portfolio. Interest income for the first quarter of 2025 reflects the net effect of the reversal of $100 thousand of interest accruals, deferred fees, and deferred costs attributable to $2.8 million of commercial loans placed on nonaccrual status during the first quarter of 2025. Comparatively, the fourth quarter of 2024 reflects the net effect of the reversal of $342 thousand of interest accruals, deferred fees, and deferred costs attributable to $12.4 million of commercial loans placed on nonaccrual status.

The increase in net interest income when compared to the first quarter of 2024 was primarily volume driven, as higher interest income from growth in average loan and interest-bearing cash balances more than offset increases in interest expense resulting from higher average balances of interest-bearing deposits.

Investment securities yield was 4.94% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 4.74% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 4.16% for the first quarter of 2024. The increase in investment securities yield when compared to the previous linked quarter and to the same quarter of 2024 was driven by the purchase of $72.9 million of investment securities over the previous twelve months to replace certain lower-yielding U.S. Treasury securities that matured during 2024.

The Company’s net interest margin for the first quarter of 2025 decreased to 4.47%, compared to 4.53% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 4.85% for the first quarter of 2024. The decrease in net interest margin when compared to the fourth and first quarters of 2024 is reflective of the full-quarter impact of the 50 basis point decrease in the federal funds rate enacted in during the fourth quarter of 2024 by the FOMC on variable rate loans, investment securities, and interest bearing cash balances and interest income reversals relating to loans placed on nonaccrual status during the quarter.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $710 thousand for the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $627 thousand compared to $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. No provision for credit losses on loans was recorded during the first quarter of 2024. The provision for credit losses on loans recorded in the first quarter of 2025 reflects quarterly growth in non-guaranteed loans of $24.4 million.

Non-interest income was $5.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $5.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $2.4 million for the first quarter of 2024. The $301 thousand decrease in non-interest income when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 was driven by a $1.5 million decrease in income from gain on sale of loans due to a decrease in average pretax gain on sale margin and lower sales volume quarter-over-quarter. The decrease in gain on sale of loans was partially offset by an increase in credit card net interchange fees of $1.1 million quarter-over-quarter due to increased credit card transaction volume. The $3.1 million increase in non-interest income when compared to the first quarter of 2024 was driven by (i) an increase in credit card net interchange fees of $2.0 million, (ii) a $643 thousand increase in loan servicing income as the first quarter of 2024 reflected the write-off of certain loan servicing assets totaling $401 thousand relating to the repurchase of the guaranteed portion of previously sold SBA loans, and (iii) a $454 thousand increase in income from gain on sale of loans.

Net revenue(1) totaled $17.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of $196 thousand, or 1.1%, compared to $17.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Net revenue(1) for the first quarter of 2025 increased $4.2 million, or 31.4%, when compared to $13.2 million for the first quarter of 2024.

Non-interest expense was $10.9 million during the first quarter of 2025, compared to $9.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $8.4 million for the first quarter of 2024. The Company’s efficiency ratio was 62.8%, compared to 55.4% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 63.4% for the first quarter of 2024. The increase in non-interest expense from the fourth quarter of 2024 is primarily due to an increase of $587 thousand in employee compensation costs attributable to higher commission expenses related to loan production. The increase in non-interest expense also reflects extraordinary legal, professional, and audit fees incurred to date totaling $1.1 million associated with the preparation and filing of the registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms S-1 and S-1/A, approximately $786 thousand of these expenses were incurred during the first quarter of 2025. Additionally, data processing expenses increased $201 thousand when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 related mainly to higher credit card volume. The increase in non-interest expense from the first quarter of 2024 was driven by a $1.1 million increase in employee compensation costs due to increased staffing levels, as well as a $1.5 million increase in other expenses due to the previously mentioned legal, professional, and audit fees associated with the registration statement filing and increases in data processing, supplies, and other non-interest expenses to support the growth of the organization.

Income tax expense was $1.2 million for each of the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, and $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2024. The Company’s effective tax rate was 21.4% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to 19.1% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and 23.1% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The fluctuations in the effective tax rate are largely driven by the timing and volume of certain stock-based compensation transactions resulting in tax benefits to the Company, as well as the timing and volume of state tax adjustments.

Net income was $4.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $774 thousand from $5.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, and an increase of $769 thousand from $3.7 million for the first quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share totaled $0.31 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $0.37 for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $0.29 for the first quarter of 2024. Earnings per share and other share-based metrics have been impacted by the shares issued in the previously mentioned Offering.

The Company had 175 full-time equivalent employees as of March 31, 2025, compared to 169 full-time equivalent employees as of December 31, 2024, and 150 full-time equivalent employees as of March 31, 2024.

Balance Sheet

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs were $843.4 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $816.0 million as of December 31, 2024, and $733.6 million as of March 31, 2024. Loans, net of deferred fees and costs increased $27.4 million during the first quarter of 2025 as increases in commercial real estate loans more than offset decreases in commercial and industrial and residential loans. The increase in loans, net of deferred fees and costs of $109.8 million from March 31, 2024 was primarily driven by increases of $97.7 million in commercial real estate loans. Total guaranteed loans as a percentage of loans(1) were 24.2% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 24.7% as of December 31, 2024, and 29.8% as of March 31, 2024.

The Company's allowance for credit losses totaled $9.0 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $9.1 million as of December 31, 2024 and $7.1 million as of March 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.07% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 1.12% as of December 31, 2024, and 0.97% as of March 31, 2024. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans, excluding guaranteed portions(1), was 1.41% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 1.48% as of December 31, 2024, and 1.38% as of March 31, 2024.

Deposits totaled $995.9 million as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $60.9 million from $935.1 million as of December 31, 2024, and an increase of $189.0 million from $806.9 million as of March 31, 2024. By deposit type, the increase from the prior quarter was driven by an increase of $40.7 million in certificates of deposit and a $23.3 million increase in savings and money market accounts. From March 31, 2024, certificates of deposit increased by $83.9 million, and savings and money market accounts increased by $80.5 million. Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $242.7 million as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $3.0 million from $239.7 million as of December 31, 2024, and an increase of $26.3 million from $216.3 million as of March 31, 2024.

The Company’s ratio of loans to deposits was 84.7% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 87.3% as of December 31, 2024, and 90.9% as of March 31, 2024.

The Company held no short-term borrowings as of March 31, 2025 or December 31, 2024, compared to short term borrowings of $10.0 million as of March 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had approximately $488.3 million in available borrowing capacity from the Federal Reserve Bank, the Federal Home Loan Bank, and through its various Fed Funds lines.

Subordinated notes totaled $26.1 million as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, compared to $26.0 million as of March 31, 2024.

Stockholders’ equity was $146.6 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $140.7 million as of December 31, 2024, and $102.6 million as of March 31, 2024. The increase in stockholders’ equity from December 31, 2024 is attributable to increases in retained earnings resulting from net income earned during the quarter. The increase in stockholders’ equity since March 31, 2024 was driven by the previously mentioned Offering, net income earned during the previous twelve months, as well as an increase in capital resulting from the issuance of non-voting common shares related to the Company’s investment in BankCard Services, LLC ("BCS") during the second quarter of 2024.

The Company's common equity to tangible assets ratio was 12.3% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 12.5% as of December 31, 2024, and 10.6% as of March 31, 2024. The Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio was 14.2% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 12.9% as of December 31, 2024, and 13.0% as of March 31, 2024. The increase in the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was the result of the downstream of $15.0 million in additional capital from the holding company to the Bank during the first quarter of 2025. The Company’s book value per share was $10.27 as of March 31, 2025, an increase of 4.1% from $9.87 as of December 31, 2024, and an increase of 28.4% from $8.00 as of March 31, 2024. The increase in tangible book value per share from December 31, 2024 is attributable to net income and increases in additional paid in capital resulting from certain stock-based compensation activity during the quarter. The increase since March 31, 2024 is attributable to net income, the Offering, and the increases in capital resulting from the issuance of non-voting common shares related to the Company’s investment in BCS during the second quarter of 2024.

Total assets increased 6.0% to $1.190 billion as of March 31, 2025, from $1.122 billion as of December 31, 2024, and increased 23.5% from $963.4 million as of March 31, 2024. The increase in total assets from December 31, 2024 was primarily driven by increases in loans and interest-bearing deposits with banks. The increase in total assets from March 31, 2024 was primarily driven by increases in loans, interest bearing deposits with banks, and investment securities.

Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses on loans totaled $710 thousand for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. No provision for credit losses on loans was recorded during the first quarter of 2024. Net loan charge-offs in the first quarter of 2025 totaled $828 thousand, or 0.39% of average net loans (annualized), compared to net loan charge-offs of $157 thousand, or 0.07% of average net loans (annualized) in the fourth quarter of 2024 and no net loan charge-offs or recoveries during the first quarter of 2024.

Nonaccrual loans increased $5.1 million during the quarter to $19.2 million as of March 31, 2025, and increased $13.1 million from $6.1 million as of March 31, 2024. Loans past due 90 days and accruing interest totaled $1.2 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $40 thousand as of December 31, 2024, and $33 thousand as of March 31, 2024. The balance of loans past due 90 days and accruing of $1.2 million at March 31, 2025 was comprised of one commercial real estate loan totaling $1.1 million and certain credit card balances totaling $49 thousand.

The Company held no other real estate owned as of March 31, 2025 or 2024, or December 31, 2024.

Total non-performing assets totaled $20.4 million as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $6.2 million from $14.2 million as of December 31, 2024, and an increase of $14.2 million from $6.1 million as of March 31, 2024. Non-performing assets, excluding guaranteed portions, totaled $5.7 million as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $839 thousand from $4.8 million as of December 31, 2024 and an increase of $4.1 million from $1.6 million as of March 31, 2024.

Loans past due between 30 and 89 days and accruing interest totaled $14.9 million as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $3.0 million from $11.8 million as of December 31, 2024, and an increase of $11.4 million from $3.4 million as of March 31, 2024. The guaranteed portion of loans past due between 30 and 89 days and accruing interest totaled $11.9 million as of March 31, 2025.

The ratio of total non-performing assets to total assets was 1.71% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 1.26% as of December 31, 2024, and 0.64% as of March 31, 2024. The ratio of non-performing assets, excluding guaranteed portions, to total assets(1) was 0.48% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 0.43% as of December 31, 2024, and 0.16% as of March 31, 2024.

Other Financial Highlights

SBA Lending and Commercial Banking

SBA Lending and Commercial Banking loan originations totaled $133.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $120.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $136.6 million for the first quarter of 2024. Loan sale volume decreased to $68.7 million during the first quarter of 2025, compared to $98.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, and increased slightly from $68.6 million during the first quarter of 2024. Gain on sale of loans decreased 36.5% to $2.5 million, compared to $4.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, and increased 21.8% from $2.1 million for the first quarter of 2024. The average pretax gain on sale of loans margin was 3.69% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 4.06% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 3.04% for the first quarter of 2024.

Gaming FinTech

GBank's partner, BCS, has been actively developing its pipeline of Pooled Player and Pooled Consumer Accounts "Powered by PIMS and CIMS". BCS is currently onboarding three new programs. BCS is working with two gaming operators as a part of the latest Product Express partnership with MasterCard and i2c announced during the third quarter of 2024. One client is a cash access service provider in the casino industry and the other is a social gaming operator. Both are working to onboard their prepaid issuing program through this partnership. These programs are expected to be active early in the second quarter of 2025. BCS has executed an additional card issuing agreement with a client offering prepaid access services for cashless venues nationwide. This program went live in the first quarter of 2025. Additionally, the BoltBetz slot machine application is now expected to be fully live in the second quarter of 2025.

BCS and GBank now have seventeen active payment and PPA/PCA clients. Currently, BCS and GBank are conducting due diligence for three new clients, with anticipated onboarding in future quarters. Gaming FinTech deposits averaged $37.1 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $30.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Bank launched its GBank Visa Signature® Card in the second quarter of 2023 for prime and super-prime consumers, offering one percent cash rewards on gaming transactions and two percent cash rewards on all other purchases.

Credit card charge transactions were $105.6 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $51.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2024. Credit card balances were $2.3 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $1.6 million as of December 31, 2024 and $542 thousand as of March 31, 2024. Through March 31, 2025, and since launch, the Bank has processed over $172 million in gaming transactions through its credit card product.

GBank continues to develop and improve its operational credit card systems, including the internal implementation of application landing pages and internal customer service resources. These efforts are a continuation of the Company’s ongoing strategy to ultimately manage all systems directly as opposed to relying on outsourced third parties. Direct control over these critical resources has become more important as we focus are executing on new marketing agreements, create significant additional social media presence, and require related product systems with the ability to perform on a mass scale. Implementation and testing of these initiatives is currently underway with completion anticipated during the third quarter of 2025, which is expected to cause slowing growth in credit card transactions and growth over the short-term.

Non-Voting Equity Investment in BankCard Services, LLC

On June 26, 2024, the Company announced the acquisition of a 32.99% non-voting equity interest in BCS. This acquisition was completed by exchanging 231,508 shares of restricted, non-voting GBFH common stock for 143,371 shares of non-voting BCS common stock. The GBFH non-voting stock must be held by BCS for a minimum of one year and can only be converted into voting shares upon a disposition by BCS, in accordance with applicable Federal Reserve regulations.

Earnings Call

The Company will host its first quarter 2025 earnings call on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. PST. Interested parties can participate remotely via Internet connectivity. There will be no physical location for attendance.

Interested parties may join online, via the ZOOM app on their smartphones, or by telephone:

  • ZOOM Conference ID 826 3030 7240
  • Passcode: 549549

Joining by ZOOM Conference (audio only):

Log in on your computer at 
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82630307240?pwd=TU4yZXJqMEc2VGZoUm5rRTl0OVFxdz09
 or use the ZOOM app on your smartphone.

Joining by Telephone

Dial (408) 638-0968. The conference ID is 826 3030 7240. Passcode: 549549.

Notice Regarding Disclosures and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding certain of the Company’s goals and expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursuant,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current belief and expectations of the Company’s management team and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company’s control). Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include, but are not limited to: the impact on us or our customers of a decline in general economic conditions and any regulatory responses thereto; potential recession in the United States and our market areas; the impacts related to or resulting from bank failures and any continuation of uncertainty in the banking industry, including the associated impact to the Company and other financial institutions of any regulatory changes or other mitigation efforts taken by government agencies in response thereto; increased competition for deposits and related changes in deposit customer behavior; the impact of changes in market interest rates, whether due to continued elevated interest rates or potential reductions in interest rates and a resulting decline in net interest income; the persistence of the inflationary pressures, or the resurgence of elevated levels of inflation, in the United States and our market areas; the uncertain impacts of ongoing quantitative tightening and current and future monetary policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; effects of declines in housing prices in the United States and our market areas; increases in unemployment rates in the United States and our market areas; declines in commercial real estate values and prices; uncertainty regarding United States fiscal debt and budget matters; cyber incidents or other failures, disruptions or breaches of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber-attacks; severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, geopolitical instability or other external events; regulatory considerations; our ability to recognize the expected benefits and synergies of our completed acquisitions; the maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships; acquisition or loss of key production personnel; changes in tax laws; the risks related to the development, implementation, use and management of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learnings; potential increased regulatory requirements and costs related to the transition and physical impacts of climate change; and current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and/or management’s good faith belief as to future events. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in the press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

GBank Financial Holdings Inc.
9115 West Russell Road, Suite 110
Las Vegas, Nevada 89148
https://www.gbankfinancialholdings.com/

FIRST QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED)

Quarter Highlights:
Net Income Earnings per
diluted share 		Net revenue(1) Net interest margin On-balance sheet guaranteed loans Book value per common share
$4.5 million $0.31 $17.4 million 4.47% $245.6 million $10.27


CEO COMMENTARY:
"Our results reflect a continuation of strong earnings, with Company revenues absorbing elevated one-time costs, including SEC related audit, accounting, and legal expenses, which have now totaled approximately $1.1 million to date,” stated T. Ryan Sullivan, President/CEO


LINKED QUARTER BASIS QTD YEAR-OVER-YEAR


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:
  • Net income of $4.5 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.31, compared to $5.2 million and $0.37, respectively
  • Net interest income of $11.9 million, an increase of 0.9%, or $105 thousand
  • Net income of $4.5 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.31, compared to $3.7 million and $0.29, respectively
  • Net interest income of $11.9 million, an increase of 10.1%, or $1.1 million
  • Gain on sale of loans of $2.5 million, a decrease of 36.5%, or $1.5 million
  • Gain on sale of loans of $2.5 million, an increase of 21.8%, or $454 thousand
  • Noninterest income of $5.5 million, a decrease of 5.2%, or $301 thousand
  • Noninterest income of $5.5 million, an increase of 127.2%, or $3.1 million
  • Net revenue(1) of $17.4 million, a decrease of 1.1%, or $196 thousand
  • Net revenue(1) of $17.4 million, an increase of 31.4%, or $4.2 million
  • Noninterest expense of $10.9 million, an increase of 12.2%, or $1.2 million
  • Noninterest expense of $10.9 million, an increase of 30.2%, or $2.5 million


FINANCIAL POSITION RESULTS:
  • On-balance sheet guaranteed loans of $245.6 million, an increase of 5.0%, or $11.6 million
  • On-balance sheet guaranteed loans of $245.6 million, a decrease of 6.8%, or $18.0 million
  • Total deposits of $996.0 million, an increase of 6.5%, or $60.9 million
  • Total deposits of $996.0 million, an increase of 23.4%, or $189.0 million
  • Stockholders’ equity of $146.6 million, an increase of 4.2%, or $5.9 million
  • Stockholders’ equity of $146.6 million, an increase of 42.9%, or $44.0 million


LOANS AND ASSET QUALITY:
  • Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans, accruing loans past due 90 days or more, and OREO) to total assets of 1.71%, compared to 1.26%
  • Nonperforming assets, excluding guaranteed balances, to total assets of 0.48%, compared to 0.43%
  • Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans, accruing loans past due 90 days or more, and OREO) to total assets of 1.71%, compared to 0.64%
  • Nonperforming assets, excluding guaranteed balances, to total assets of 0.48%, compared to 0.16%
  • ACL to loans, excluding guaranteed balances, of 1.41%, compared to 1.48%
  • ACL to loans, excluding guaranteed balances, of 1.41%, compared to 1.38%


KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS:
  • Net interest margin decreased to 4.47%, compared to 4.53%
  • Net interest margin decreased to 4.47%, compared to 4.85%
  • Loan originations of $133.0 million, an increase of 10.9%, or $13.0 million
  • Loan originations of $133.0 million, a decrease of 2.7%, or $3.6 million
  • Return on average assets and equity was 1.61% and 12.59%, compared to 1.93% and 15.13%, respectively
  • Return on average assets and equity was 1.61% and 12.59%, compared to 1.59% and 14.67%, respectively
  • Book value per share of $10.27, an increase of 4.1% from $9.87
  • Book value per share of $10.27, an increase of 28.4% from $8.00


GBank Financial Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
                                   
                      Linked Quarter   Quarter YOY
                      3/31/25 vs. 12/31/24   3/31/25 vs. 3/31/24
($'s in 000, except per share data) Mar 31, 2025   Dec 31, 2024   Sep 30, 2024   Jun 30, 2024   Mar 31, 2024   $ Var   % Var   $ Var   % Var
Assets                                  
Cash and Due From Banks $ 6,701     $ 9,262     $ 5,798     $ 5,409     $ 8,334     $ (2,561 )   -27.6 %   $ (1,633 )   -19.6 %
Interest-Bearing Deposits With Other Financial Institutions   140,270       114,860       65,160       82,749       45,844       25,410     22.1 %     94,426     206.0 %
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents   146,971       124,122       70,958       88,158       54,178       22,849     18.4 %     92,793     171.3 %
                                   
Investment Securities:                                  
Available For Sale, at Fair Value   71,468       65,609       39,381       2,330       2,588       5,859     8.9 %     68,880     2661.5 %
Held to Maturity, at Amortized Cost   39,903       40,569       46,043       56,520       86,999       (666 )   -1.6 %     (47,096 )   -54.1 %
                                   
Loans Held For Sale   41,313       32,649       68,317       40,489       44,901       8,664     26.5 %     (3,588 )   -8.0 %
Loans, Net of Deferred Fees and Costs:                                  
Commercial and Industrial   56,885       64,000       53,490       50,498       46,863       (7,115 )   -11.1 %     10,022     21.4 %
Commercial Real Estate - Non-owner Occupied   672,379       630,551       607,864       583,463       546,408       41,828     6.6 %     125,971     23.1 %
Commercial Real Estate - Owner Occupied   81,768       88,802       86,785       106,595       110,065       (7,034 )   -7.9 %     (28,297 )   -25.7 %
Construction and Land Development   3,201       2,934       2,161       529       386       267     9.1 %     2,815     729.3 %
Multifamily   19,011       17,374       17,398       17,420       17,037       1,637     9.4 %     1,974     11.6 %
Residential   7,619       10,584       12,025       13,443       12,281       (2,965 )   -28.0 %     (4,662 )   -38.0 %
Consumer   2,502       1,713       1,276       909       549       789     46.1 %     1,953     355.7 %
Total Loans, Net of Deferred Fees and Costs   843,365       815,958       780,999       772,857       733,589       27,407     3.4 %     109,776     15.0 %
Less: Allowance for Credit Losses   (8,997 )     (9,114 )     (7,934 )     (7,342 )     (7,088 )     117     -1.3 %     (1,909 )   26.9 %
Total Net Loans   834,368       806,844       773,065       765,515       726,501       27,524     3.4 %     107,867     14.8 %
                                   
Loan Servicing Asset   9,231       8,976       8,046       7,698       7,124       255     2.8 %     2,107     29.6 %
Restricted Investment in Bank Stock   4,652       4,652       4,652       4,652       3,222       -     0.0 %     1,430     44.4 %
All Other Assets   42,106       38,943       37,540       43,992       37,937       3,163     8.1 %     4,169     11.0 %
Total Assets $ 1,190,012     $ 1,122,364     $ 1,048,002     $ 1,009,354     $ 963,450     $ 67,648     6.0 %   $ 226,562     23.5 %
Liabilities                                  
Non-Interest Bearing Demand $ 242,650     $ 239,672     $ 229,875     $ 220,438     $ 216,307     $ 2,978     1.2 %   $ 26,343     12.2 %
Interest Bearing Demand   62,035       68,132       65,623       65,120       63,740       (6,097 )   -8.9 %     (1,705 )   -2.7 %
Savings and Money Market   280,056       256,724       244,091       222,115       199,549       23,332     9.1 %     80,507     40.3 %
Certificates of Deposit   411,201       370,552       343,931       332,695       327,326       40,649     11.0 %     83,875     25.6 %
Total Deposits   995,942       935,080       883,520       840,368       806,922       60,862     6.5 %     189,020     23.4 %
                                   
Short-Term Borrowings   -       -       -       12,000       10,000       -     0.0 %     (10,000 )   -100.0 %
Subordinated Debt   26,107       26,088       26,070       26,051       26,032       19     0.1 %     75     0.3 %
Operating Lease Liability   6,299       4,839       5,032       5,221       5,409       1,460     30.2 %     890     16.5 %
Other Liabilities   15,048       15,657       16,997       14,769       12,521       (609 )   -3.9 %     2,527     20.2 %
Total Liabilities   1,043,396       981,664       931,619       898,409       860,884       61,732     6.3 %     182,512     21.2 %
                                   
Equity                                  
Common Stock   1       1       1       1       1       -     0.0 %     -     0.0 %
Additional Paid-in Capital   78,718       77,571       57,287       56,966       53,322       1,147     1.5 %     25,396     47.6 %
Retained Earnings   68,906       64,437       59,192       54,177       49,501       4,469     6.9 %     19,405     39.2 %
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss   (1,009 )     (1,309 )     (97 )     (199 )     (258 )     300     -22.9 %     (751 )   291.1 %
Total Stockholders' Equity   146,616       140,700       116,383       110,945       102,566       5,916     4.2 %     44,050     42.9 %
Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 1,190,012     $ 1,122,364     $ 1,048,002     $ 1,009,354     $ 963,450     $ 67,648     6.0 %   $ 226,562     23.5 %
                                   
Book Value Per Common Share $ 10.27     $ 9.87     $ 8.91     $ 8.49     $ 8.00     $ 0.40     4.1 %   $ 2.27     28.4 %
                                   



GBank Financial Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(Unaudited)
                   
  Three Months Ended
($'s in 000, except per share data) Mar 31, 2025   Dec 31, 2024   Sep 30, 2024   Jun 30, 2024   Mar 31, 2024
Interest Income                  
Loans $ 16,836     $ 17,231     $ 17,347     $ 16,360     $ 15,330  
Deposits With Other Financial Institutions   1,192       1,099       1,367       1,165       972  
Investment Securities   1,281       1,177       924       868       1,014  
Other Interest Bearing Balances   100       103       102       96       74  
Total Interest Income   19,409       19,610       19,740       18,489       17,390  
                   
Interest Expense                  
Deposits   7,230       7,535       7,194       6,848       6,198  
Short-term Borrowings and Subordinated Debt   285       286       287       293       390  
Total Interest Expense   7,515       7,821       7,481       7,141       6,588  
                   
Net Interest Income   11,894       11,789       12,259       11,348       10,802  
Provision for Credit Losses - Loans   (710 )     (1,337 )     (570 )     (283 )     -  
Provision for Credit Losses - Unfunded Commitments   (11 )     (13 )     (8 )     (12 )     (20 )
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses   11,173       10,439       11,681       11,053       10,782  
                   
Other Income                  
Gain on Sales of Loans   2,537       3,998       2,838       3,163       2,083  
Loan Servicing Income   703       597       566       534       60  
Service Charges and Fees   56       54       48       41       41  
Net Interchange Fees   2,003       947       284       146       20  
Other Income   164       168       166       282       201  
Total Other Income   5,463       5,764       3,902       4,166       2,405  
                   
Noninterest Expenses                  
Salaries and Employee Benefits   6,400       5,813       5,495       5,752       5,290  
Occupancy Expenses   392       398       404       417       447  
Other Expenses   4,115       3,509       3,156       2,963       2,637  
Total Noninterest Expenses   10,907       9,720       9,055       9,132       8,374  
                   
Income Before Provision For Income Taxes   5,729       6,483       6,528       6,087       4,813  
Provision For Income Taxes   (1,224 )     (1,239 )     (1,513 )     (1,411 )     (1,112 )
Net Income Before Equity Investment Loss   4,505       5,244       5,015       4,676       3,701  
Net Loss Attributable to Equity Investment   (35 )     -       -       -       -  
Net Income $ 4,470     $ 5,244     $ 5,015     $ 4,676     $ 3,701  
                   
Earnings Per Share $ 0.31     $ 0.37     $ 0.38     $ 0.36     $ 0.29  
Earnings Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.31     $ 0.37     $ 0.38     $ 0.36     $ 0.29  
                   



GBank Financial Holdings Inc.
Average Balances, Rates, and Interest Income and Expense
(Unaudited)
                                           
          For the Three Months Ended
          March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   March 31, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)   Average       Yield/   Average       Yield/   Average       Yield/
          Balance   Interest   Rate(2)   Balance   Interest   Rate(2)   Balance   Interest   Rate(2)
ASSETS:                                    
  Interest Bearing Deposits   $ 102,628   $ 1,192   4.71 %   $ 85,424   $ 1,099   5.12 %   $ 66,100   $ 972   5.91 %
  Investment Securities:                                    
    Taxable     105,222     1,281   4.94 %     98,712     1,177   4.74 %     98,084     1,014   4.16 %
  Loans and Loans Held For Sale     866,690     16,836   7.88 %     846,583     17,231   8.10 %     727,786     15,330   8.47 %
  Restricted Investment in Bank Stock     4,652     100   8.72 %     4,652     103   8.81 %     3,222     74   9.24 %
    Total Earning Assets     1,079,192     19,409   7.29 %     1,035,371     19,610   7.53 %     895,192     17,390   7.81 %
                                           
  Cash and Due From Banks     6,216             5,938             5,935        
  Other Assets     39,177             38,753             33,602        
      Total Assets   $ 1,124,585           $ 1,080,062           $ 934,729        
                                           
LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                                    
  Deposits:                                    
    Interest-bearing Demand   $ 65,693   $ 355   2.19 %   $ 64,453   $ 385   2.38 %   $ 65,303   $ 393   2.42 %
    Money Market and Savings     264,085     2,411   3.70 %     255,068     2,496   3.89 %     186,372     1,759   3.80 %
    Certificates of Deposit     385,704     4,464   4.69 %     359,285     4,654   5.15 %     309,221     4,046   5.26 %
      Total Interest-Bearing Deposits     715,482     7,230   4.10 %     678,806     7,535   4.42 %     560,896     6,198   4.44 %
                                           
  Short-Term Borrowings     -     -   0.00 %     2     -   0.00 %     7,583     104   5.52 %
  Subordinated Debt     26,095     285   4.43 %     26,076     286   4.36 %     26,021     286   4.42 %
      Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities     741,577     7,515   4.11 %     704,884     7,821   4.41 %     594,500     6,588   4.46 %
                                           
  Noninterest-bearing Deposits     218,874             214,880             220,767        
  Other Liabilities     20,139             22,403             18,003        
  Shareholders' Equity     143,995             137,895             101,459        
      Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity   $ 1,124,585           $ 1,080,062           $ 934,729        
                                           
  Net Interest Income       $ 11,894           $ 11,789           $ 10,802    
                                           
  Total Yield on Earning Assets           7.29 %           7.53 %           7.81 %
  Cost on Interest-Bearing Liabilities           4.11 %           4.41 %           4.46 %
  Average Interest Spread           3.18 %           3.12 %           3.35 %
  Net Interest Margin           4.47 %           4.53 %           4.85 %
  Net Interest Margin (Bank Only)           4.58 %           4.64 %           4.98 %



GBank Financial Holdings Inc.
Additional Financial Information
(Unaudited)
                     
    Three Months Ended
($'s in 000, except per share data)   Mar 31, 2025   Dec 31, 2024   Sep 30, 2024   Jun 30, 2024   Mar 31, 2024
                     
Key Performance Metrics                    
Return on Average Assets-Net Income (2)     1.61 %     1.93 %     1.96 %     1.90 %     1.59 %
Return on Average Stockholders' Equity(2)     12.59 %     15.13 %     17.29 %     17.59 %     14.67 %
Efficiency Ratio     62.84 %     55.38 %     56.03 %     58.86 %     63.41 %
Net Interest Margin(2)     4.47 %     4.53 %     5.00 %     4.82 %     4.85 %
Net Revenue(1)   $ 17,357     $ 17,553     $ 16,161     $ 15,514     $ 13,207  
Common Equity / Assets     12.3 %     12.5 %     11.1 %     11.0 %     10.6 %
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio - Bank     14.23 %     12.90 %     13.08 %     12.88 %     13.03 %
                     
Selected Loan Metrics                    
Guaranteed Portion of Loans Held for Sale   $ 41,313     $ 32,649     $ 68,317     $ 40,489     $ 44,901  
Guaranteed Portion of Loans Held for Investment     204,239       201,267       203,027       215,382       218,619  
Total Guaranteed Loans     245,552       233,916       271,344       255,871       263,520  
Guaranteed Loans as a Percent of Loans(1)     24.2 %     24.7 %     26.0 %     27.9 %     29.8 %
                     
Asset Quality                    
Total nonaccrual loans   $ 19,220     $ 14,128     $ 5,381     $ 6,470     $ 6,096  
Loans past due 90 days and still accruing     1,153       40       27       1,142       33  
Other real estate owned     -       -       -       -       -  
Total non-performing assets     20,373       14,168       5,408       7,612       6,129  
Non-performing assets: guaranteed portion     14,687       9,321       3,838       5,396       4,572  
Non-performing assets: non-guaranteed portion     5,686       4,847       1,570       2,216       1,557  
                     
Non-performing assets to total assets     1.71 %     1.26 %     0.52 %     0.75 %     0.64 %
Non-performing assets, excluding guaranteed, to total assets(1)     0.48 %     0.43 %     0.15 %     0.22 %     0.16 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries)   $ 828     $ 157     $ (22 )   $ 29     $ -  
                     
Loans past due 30-89 days and accruing   $ 14,853     $ 11,822     $ 12,390     $ 1,054     $ 3,428  
Loans past due 30-89 days and accruing: guaranteed portion   $ 11,915     $ 8,713     $ 8,535     $ -     $ 1,028  
Loans past due 30-89 days and accruing: non-guaranteed portion   $ 2,938     $ 3,109     $ 3,855     $ 1,054     $ 2,400  
                     
Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL)   $ 8,997     $ 9,114     $ 7,934     $ 7,342     $ 7,088  
Nonaccrual loans   $ 19,220     $ 14,128     $ 5,381     $ 6,470     $ 6,096  
ACL to nonaccrual loans     47 %     65 %     147 %     113 %     116 %
ACL to nonaccrual loans, excluding guaranteed(1)     168 %     190 %     514 %     130 %     465 %
ACL to loans     1.07 %     1.12 %     1.02 %     0.95 %     0.97 %
ACL to loans, excluding guaranteed(1)     1.41 %     1.48 %     1.37 %     1.32 %     1.38 %
                     
Book Value                    
Stockholders' Equity   $ 146,616     $ 140,700     $ 116,383     $ 110,945     $ 102,566  
Common shares outstanding     14,271       14,252       13,067       13,061       12,824  
Book value per common share   $ 10.27     $ 9.87     $ 8.91     $ 8.49     $ 8.00  
Employees - FTE     175       169       159       155       150  



GBank Financial Holdings Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
                     
    Three Months Ended
($'s in 000, except per share data)   Mar 31, 2025   Dec 31, 2024   Sep 30, 2024   Jun 30, 2024   Mar 31, 2024
                     
Net Revenue(3)                    
Net Interest Income   $ 11,894     $ 11,789     $ 12,259     $ 11,348     $ 10,802  
Non-Interest Income     5,463       5,764       3,902       4,166       2,405  
Net Revenue   $ 17,357     $ 17,553     $ 16,161     $ 15,514     $ 13,207  
                     
Guaranteed Loans as a Percent of Loans(4)                    
SBA and USDA Guaranteed Loans   $ 204,239     $ 201,267     $ 203,027     $ 215,382     $ 218,619  
Loans, Net of Deferred Fees and Costs     843,365       815,958       780,999       772,857       733,589  
Guaranteed Loans as a % of Loans     24.2 %     24.7 %     26.0 %     27.9 %     29.8 %
                     
Non-performing assets, excluding guaranteed, to total assets(4)                    
Non-performing assets   $ 20,373     $ 14,168     $ 5,408     $ 7,612     $ 6,129  
Less: SBA and USDA guaranteed portions of non-performing assets     14,687       9,321       3,838       5,396       4,572  
Non-performing assets, excluding guaranteed portions     5,686       4,847       1,570       2,216       1,557  
Total assets     1,190,012       1,122,364       1,048,002       1,009,354       963,450  
Non-performing assets, excluding guaranteed, to total assets     0.48 %     0.43 %     0.15 %     0.22 %     0.16 %
                     
Allowance for credit losses (ACL) to nonaccrual loans, excluding guaranteed(4)                
Nonaccrual loans   $ 19,220     $ 14,128     $ 5,381     $ 6,470     $ 6,096  
Less: SBA and USDA guaranteed portions of nonaccrual loans     13,859       9,321       3,838       833       4,572  
Nonaccrual loans, excluding guaranteed portions     5,361       4,807       1,543       5,637       1,524  
ACL to nonaccrual loans, excluding guaranteed     168 %     190 %     514 %     130 %     465 %
                     
ACL to loans, excluding guaranteed(4)                    
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs   $ 843,365     $ 815,958     $ 780,999     $ 772,857     $ 733,589  
Less: SBA and USDA guaranteed portions of loans     204,239       201,267       203,027       215,382       218,619  
Loans, excluding guaranteed     639,126       614,691       577,972       557,475       514,970  
ACL to loans, excluding guaranteed     1.41 %     1.48 %     1.37 %     1.32 %     1.38 %


  (1)  See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures      
  (2) Ratios are annualized on an actual/actual basis          
  (3) We believe this non-GAAP measurement presents trends in income generation of the Company.     
  (4) We believe these non-GAAP measurements provide useful metrics regarding the at-risk assets of the Company.       

For Further Information, Contact:

GBank Financial Holdings Inc.
T. Ryan Sullivan
President and CEO
702-851-4200
rsullivan@g.bank

