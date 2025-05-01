Union Burger Bar Serves Up Flavor in the Heart of Southampton this Summer Season

Union Burger Bar Logo Union Burger Cheeseburger (photo credit: Union Burger Bar) Milkshakes (photo credit: Union Burger Bar) Union Burger Bar (photo credit: Union Burger Bar)

A Modern Take on Classic Favorites with Craft Burgers, Hand-Spun Shakes, and a Retro-Chic Vibe

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Union Burger Bar, situated in the heart of Southampton, is this summer redefining the classic American burger experience with a menu filled with creative offerings, high-quality ingredients, and an atmosphere that blends nostalgia with modern dining trends. As diners continue to seek out elevated comfort food, Union Burger Bar stands out one of the premier destinations in the Hamptons for a classic, all-American dining experience.Led by Ian Duke, Chris Cappiello and Chef Scott Kampf. Union Burger Bar takes a contemporary approach to the traditional burger joint, offering an innovative menu which incorporates not only the finest 100% Angus Beef from the good people at Niman Ranch but also a wide variety of assorted toppings and house-made sauces..Some of this summer’s highly-anticipated favorites are the Signature Chef Selected Burgers which are crafted with fine ingredients, ensuring rich flavors and a satisfying bite every time, especially the “Double Truffle Smash Burger” (Two SMASHED 100% Angus beef patties topped with gruyere cheese, crispy onions & black truffle mayonnaise on a toasted potato bun). Other menu favorites with guests include the CBD (A quarter pound black angus beef burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle chips, UBB special sauce and a crispy onion ring), Coop Classic Chicken Sandwich (Crispy fried chicken breast, sriracha garlic mayo, bread & butter pickles) and sliders (Four sliders topped with diced onions and American cheese. and served with waffle fries and an onion ring). Guests can choose from an array of specialty burgers or build their own, making each meal a personalized indulgence.Complementing its standout burgers, Union Burger Bar also serves up hand-cut fries, (the Truffled Fry version are a must experience) tasty tacos and not-to-be-missed Union Nachos. Also, other staples on the menu include creamy mac & cheese, and onion rings, bringing together all the elements of a true comfort food haven.The menu also encompasses healthy eating options alongside its commitment to supporting sustainable agricultural practices from its vendors. The Health Nut salad mixes romaine & kale mix, hearts of palm, sweet corn, heirloom tomato, avocado, toasted pumpkin seeds, and a oregano lime vinaigrette.Dessert is not to be missed with some of the most ordered items being milkshakes such as the Cotton Candy (vanilla fruity pebbles frosted rim, strawberry milk shake, cotton candy, whipped cream, sour patch kids & a giant lollipop) and Cookie Monster (vanilla crushed Oreo frosted rim, vanilla shake, topped with an Oreo ice cream bar, whipped cream, crumbled Oreos & chocolate drizzle).To pair with its mouthwatering menu, the bar serves up an impressive selection of craft beers, inventive cocktails, and boozy milkshakes, making Union Burger Bar a hotspot for casual get-togethers, date nights, and lively evenings with friends.To enhance the social experience why not visit on a Wednesday or Friday and enjoy one of the highly social games nights. On Wednesday nights Union burger Bar holds Trivia Night and on Fridays a BINGO tournament which has no entry fee and lucky winners can win prizes ranging from Gift Cards, Merchandise to even a weekly Cash Jackpot Prize.Stepping into Union Burger Bar is like stepping into a modern yet nostalgic dining scene. The inviting ambiance features a laid-back, vintage-inspired design with a contemporary twist, creating the perfect backdrop for a fun and relaxed meal.With both indoor and outdoor seating, guests can enjoy their meals in any season, whether cozying up inside or soaking in the fresh Southampton air. Union Burger Bar is also an ideally located venue for special events, capable of hosting up to 150 guests with two bars and a private outdoor space.About Union Burger Bar:Union Burger Bar offers a modern take on classic American comfort food with gourmet burgers, hand-cut fries, and boozy shakes located at 40 Bowden Square in Southampton, NY. Featuring premium ingredients, a lively atmosphere, and seasonal specials, it’s a must-visit dining destination in the Hamptons.For more information, please visit www.unionburgerbar.com IG: @unionburgerbar | F: UnionBurgerBarAbout Ian Duke:Ian Duke is dedicated to making a difference in Southampton’s social and culinary scene. He is a partner in 6 restaurants, including: Prohibition, a live music bar, restaurant and lounge on New Yorks’ Upper West Side; 2 Lucky’s Famous Burgers located in Hell’s Kitchen and Chelsea in New York City; Hamptons’ destination, Southampton Social Club; The Baylander in Manhattan; and Union Burger Bar. Catering to a very diverse clientele, Duke’s restaurants are designed to be friendly for families, groups, locals, singles, as well as for parties and events.

