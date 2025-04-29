From Gilded Age to Glitzy Gala: Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin Hosts Riverside Reverie on Fisher Island

Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin (Photo Credit: Riverside Cruises)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On a balmy spring evening off the coast of Miami Beach, modern-day Vanderbilt and philanthropist Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin welcomed a handpicked group of elite guests to “Riverside Reverie,” a glamorous celebration held at the historic Vanderbilt Mansion on Fisher Island.The event marked a poignant full-circle moment in the Vanderbilt family narrative. Nearly a century ago, Consuelo’s ancestor William K. Vanderbilt II, a railroad magnate and yachtsman, acquired Fisher Island in 1925 in exchange for a luxury yacht. He transformed the once-uninhabited island into a private haven of refinement and exclusivity—constructing the opulent Mediterranean-style estate that became the evening’s setting.The evening, co-hosted by philanthropist Marta Bloom, introduced a new era of luxury to a select gathering of Miami tastemakers, travel advisors, media, influencers, and Fisher Island residents. In keeping with the Gilded Age glamour of its surroundings, guests were immersed in an experience curated to evoke the elegance of Europe’s grand waterways.The brand’s Founder and Owner, Mr. Gregor Gerlach, was on hand to share his vision of sophisticated travel across Europe’s storied rivers, while North American CEO Jennifer Halboth spoke to the brand’s promise of intuitive, high-touch service designed for today’s most discerning travelers. “We were delighted to share a glimpse of this ultra-luxury experience with a new audience on beautiful Fisher Island,” said Halboth. “The strong interest we observed indicates a genuine appreciation for the style of travel we offer, and we look forward to welcoming these guests onboard our ships so they can experience it firsthand.”To Download selected high-resolution images, visit: https://bit.ly/3RPQa4l Photo Credits: Riverside CruisesAbout Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin:Serial entrepreneur and visionary Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin have made a lasting impact across multiple industries, from music and fashion to business and philanthropy. A descendant of the legendary Vanderbilt family, she was recently featured in Elysian Magazine as one of New York City's most influential and inspirational women. With a career as a singer, songwriter, actress, and entrepreneur, Consuelo continues to shape industries and inspire those around her.Her music career has seen her perform globally alongside Vanessa Carlton, Mya, and Joe Cocker, with her singles consistently ranking in the Billboard Top 20. As the founder of C&R Productions, she has achieved multiple chart-topping hits, including “Naked” and “Feel So Alive,” which earned her Billboard’s #2 Breakout Artist honor. Her last five singles were top 20 in the US, last three singles were top 10. Her last single made #5 in the US Charts. In addition, Consuelo has also toured extensively in Europe and the United States.In addition to her music career, Consuelo has made her mark in the fashion industry, launching the jewelry line Homage by Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin with HSN. She is also the founder of SohoMuse, the leading professional network for creative industries, designed by creatives for creatives. For more information about SohoMuse, please visit www.sohomuse.com

