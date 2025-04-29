Millicom (Tigo) notice of first quarter 2025 results and video conference

Luxembourg, April 29, 2025 – Millicom expects to announce its first quarter 2025 results on May 8, 2025, via a press release.

Millicom is planning to host a video conference for the global financial community on May 8, 2025, at 14:00 pm (Luxembourg) / 13:00 (London) / 08:00 (Miami).

Registration for the interactive event is required at the following link. Participants may also join the conference in listen-only mode by dialing any of the following numbers and entering the Webinar ID: 844 3411 0044

US: +1 929 205 6099 Sweden: +46 850 539 728

UK: +44 330 088 5830 Luxembourg: +352 342 080 9265

Additional international numbers are available at the following link. Accompanying slides and a replay of the event will be available on the Millicom investors website.

For further information, please contact:

Press: Investors: Sofia Corral, Director Corporate Communications

press@millicom.com Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations

investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of December 31, 2024, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 14,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 46 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 14 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom is headquartered in Luxembourg, with its principal executive office in Doral, Florida.

Legal Disclaimer:

