Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,985 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,889 in the last 365 days.

Millicom (Tigo) notice of first quarter 2025 results and video conference

Millicom (Tigo) notice of first quarter 2025 results and video conference

Luxembourg, April 29, 2025 – Millicom expects to announce its first quarter 2025 results on May 8, 2025, via a press release.

Millicom is planning to host a video conference for the global financial community on May 8, 2025, at 14:00 pm (Luxembourg) / 13:00 (London) / 08:00 (Miami).

Registration for the interactive event is required at the following link. Participants may also join the conference in listen-only mode by dialing any of the following numbers and entering the Webinar ID: 844 3411 0044

US: +1 929 205 6099                                                   Sweden: +46 850 539 728

UK: +44 330 088 5830                                                 Luxembourg: +352 342 080 9265

Additional international numbers are available at the following link. Accompanying slides and a replay of the event will be available on the Millicom investors website.

For further information, please contact:

Press: Investors:
Sofia Corral, Director Corporate Communications
press@millicom.com 		Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of December 31, 2024, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 14,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 46 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 14 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom is headquartered in Luxembourg, with its principal executive office in Doral, Florida.


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Millicom (Tigo) notice of first quarter 2025 results and video conference

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Telecommunications ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more