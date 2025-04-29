Shilatifard Elected to National Academy of Sciences

Ali Shilatifard, PhD, the Robert Francis Furchgott Professor and chair of Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics, has been elected to the National Academy of Sciences. Photo: Gr8y Productions

Ali Shilatifard, PhD, the Robert Francis Furchgott Professor and chair of Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics, has been elected to the National Academy of Sciences (NAS).

“Ali is a visionary leader in the fields of epigenetics and chromatin biology, and this well-deserved honor further solidfies his status as a scientific pioneer,” said Eric G. Neilson, MD, vice president for Medical Affairs and Lewis Landsberg Dean. “We at Northwestern University are tremendously proud to count Ali among our National Academy of Sciences members and recognize his lasting impact on cancer treatments and on our fundamental understanding of epigenetics.”

Shilatifard, who is also director of the Simpson Querrey Institute for Epigenetics and a professor of Pediatrics, is among 120 members and 30 international members recognized this year for their distinguished and continuing achievements in original research.

Shilatifard’s research focuses on the causes of childhood leukemia through chromosomal translocations. His laboratory has also discovered novel mechanisms underlying transcription elongation, the process of synthesizing RNA from DNA.

Read More About Shilatifard’s Research:

Studies from Shilatifard’s laboratory linking epigenetic factors and transcription elongation control to malignancies have provided new therapeutic approaches for cancer treatment.

“I feel profoundly grateful and humbled by the blessings in my life. Working as a biochemist in the field of pediatric cancer has been one of the most meaningful experiences and has given me a deep appreciation for how precious, fragile and intricate life truly is. I’m incredibly fortunate to do the work I love and calling it my job,” Shilatifard said.

“This recognition would not be possible without the dedication and brilliance of my lab team — past and present — whose tireless pursuit of truth and discovery continues to inspire me every day. I’m also deeply thankful to Northwestern University School of Medicine for fostering such a supportive and nurturing environment for our research to grow and thrive.”

Shilatifard earned his PhD in biochemistry at the University of Oklahoma in 1994. He currently serves as a senior editor for the journal Science and deputy editor for Science Advances. In 2023, he was elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, one of the nation’s oldest and most prestigious honorary societies.

The National Academy of Sciences is a private, nonprofit institution that was established under a congressional charter signed by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863. It recognizes achievement in science by election to membership, and — with the National Academy of Engineering and the National Academy of Medicine — provides science, engineering and health policy advice to the federal government and other organizations.