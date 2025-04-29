Telesat Schedules First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call for May 6, 2025

OTTAWA, Ontario, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat (Nasdaq and TSX: TSAT), one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators, has scheduled a conference call on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. EDT to discuss its financial results for the three month period ended March 31, 2025. The call will be hosted by Daniel S. Goldberg, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Browne, Chief Financial Officer, of Telesat.

Prior to the commencement of the call, Telesat will post a news release containing its financial results on its website (www.telesat.com) under the tab “Investors” and the heading “Investor News.”

Dial-in Instructions:

The toll-free dial-in number for the teleconference is +1-800-952-5114. Callers outside of North America should dial +1-416-406-0743. The access code is 5237299 followed by the number sign (#). Please allow at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to connect to the teleconference. In the event of technical issues, please dial *0 and advise the conference call operator of the company name (Telesat) and the name of the moderator (James Ratcliffe).

Webcast:

The conference call can also be accessed, as a listen in only, at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/eck27eog. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Telesat’s website under the tab “Investors”.

Dial-in Audio Replay:

A replay of the teleconference will be available one hour after the end of the call on May 6, 2025 until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 20, 2025. To access the replay, please call +1-800-408-3053. Callers from outside North America should dial +1-905-694-9451. The access code is 3089004 followed by the number sign (#).

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat (Nasdaq and TSX: TSAT) is one of the largest and most successful global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world’s most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company’s state-of-the-art Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, has been optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity, secure and resilient links with fibre-like speeds. For updates on Telesat, follow us on LinkedIn, X, or visit www.telesat.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

James Ratcliffe

+1 613 748 8424

ir@telesat.com

