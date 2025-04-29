TalentAlly and disABLEDperson Celebrate 10 Years of Partnership Empowering Job Seekers with Disabilities

CHICAGO, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TalentAlly, a business unit of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) and a leading provider of inclusive recruitment solutions and job board services in the United States, proudly celebrates the 10th anniversary of its partnership with disABLEDperson, Inc., one of the nation’s premier disability-focused job boards. Since forming the collaboration in 2014, TalentAlly and disABLEDperson have worked together to expand access to meaningful, rewarding employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities nationwide.

As part of this longstanding commitment, TalentAlly actively promotes inclusive hiring through its dedicated platform, Ability Careers (www.abilitycareers.com), which has attracted nearly 20,000 users from the disability community over the past 12 months alone. TalentAlly has also successfully supported clients like Sorenson Communications, a leader in accessible communications solutions, by promoting roles for candidates proficient in American Sign Language (ASL), further advancing TalentAlly’s mission to match qualified individuals with inclusive employers who value linguistic and cultural diversity within the disability community. In addition, TalentAlly prioritizes disability inclusion across its 35–45 annual job fairs, held both online and in-person, ensuring that disability employment remains a central focus of its nationwide recruitment efforts.

“Celebrating 10 years of partnership with disABLEDperson is a major milestone for TalentAlly,” said Russell Esquivel Jr., President of TalentAlly. “Through our joint efforts, the growth of Ability Careers, and our national job fairs, we are breaking down barriers, connecting candidates with meaningful work, and building a truly inclusive workforce.”

disABLEDperson, Inc., a nonprofit founded over 20 years ago, is a national leader in bridging the gap between employers and job seekers with disabilities. Its partnership with TalentAlly has helped expand its reach, elevate employer education, and create greater access to career opportunities for individuals facing systemic employment challenges.

“Our 10-year partnership with TalentAlly reflects a shared, unwavering commitment to empowering individuals with disabilities,” said Michael Corso, Co-Founder of disABLEDperson, Inc. “Together, we have connected thousands of talented individuals to opportunities they deserve, and we are excited to continue this critical work.”

About TalentAlly

TalentAlly is a developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provides access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. Through an online platform and our relationship recruitment affinity groups, we provide our employer clients a means to identify and acquire diverse talent and assist them with their efforts to recruit diverse employees. Our mission is to bridge the gap between diverse individuals and inclusive companies by providing a platform that empowers job seekers in their pursuit of fulfilling careers. We envision a world where individuals from minority groups have equal opportunities to thrive in workplaces that champion diversity, equity, and inclusion.

For more information about TalentAlly, please visit www.talentally.com .

About disABLEDperson, Inc.

disABLEDperson, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to reduce the high unemployment rate of individuals with disabilities. Through its accessible job board, scholarship programs, and advocacy work, DisabledPerson empowers individuals with disabilities to achieve their career goals.

For more information about disABLEDperson, Inc., please visit www.disabledperson.com.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (IPDN)

TalentAlly is a business unit operated by Professional Diversity Network, Inc.

For more information about Professional Diversity Network, Inc, please visit www.ipdn.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about IPDN's view of its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: any projections of earnings, revenue, or other financial items; any statements regarding the adequacy, availability, and sources of capital, any statements of the plans, strategies, and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding the future benefits of the investment described in this release, including the development of new revenue streams or the availability of distributions on any securities; any statements relating to the future reinstatement of the license described in this release by the applicable regulatory authorities; any statements concerning proposed new products, services, or developments; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements of belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about PDN’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, whether known or unknown, and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “will make,” “will be,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “endeavor to,” “is/are likely to,” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in our annual report and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and PDN undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable law.

