Smarter Wi-Fi Begins Here: Friendly Technologies at ANGA COM 2025

FOREST HILLS, N.Y., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friendly Technologies, a world leader in carrier-grade IoT and Wi-Fi management solutions, is pleased to announce its attendance at ANGA COM 2025, Europe's leading exposition and conference on broadband and media.

From May 6–8 in Cologne, Germany, Friendly invites attendees to visit Booth D30-03 in Hall 7 to explore its latest capabilities in Wi-Fi optimization, TR-069/TR-369 device management, and IoT service delivery.

At this year's conference, Friendly Technologies will highlight its robust, scalable platforms targeting service providers across all company sizes, such as:

TR-069/TR-369 Device Management : A proven solution for automated provisioning, remote configuration, and real-time diagnostics across a wide range of devices.

: A proven solution for automated provisioning, remote configuration, and real-time diagnostics across a wide range of devices. Wi-Fi Management Plus : Intelligent analytics, remote troubleshooting, and optimization tools designed to elevate the connected home experience.

: Intelligent analytics, remote troubleshooting, and optimization tools designed to elevate the connected home experience. One-IoT Device Management: Unified management for diverse IoT devices and protocols, delivering secure, centralized control for service providers entering or expanding in the IoT space.



“ANGA COM gives us the perfect stage to demonstrate how our technology makes complex device and Wi-Fi management simple, smart, and scalable,” said Ilan Migdal, CEO of Friendly Technologies. “From TR-369 support to advanced Wi-Fi diagnostics, we’re bringing tools that truly empower providers to optimize performance and support, while cutting operational costs.”

Join the Friendly team at Booth D30-03 at Hall 7 and experience a live demo of the platform’s capabilities, including customer self-service, real-time analytics, and regulatory compliance tools like speed and latency testing.

About Friendly Technologies

Friendly Technologies is a leading provider of IoT and Device Management Solutions for Telecoms, CSPs, and Enterprises, specializing in Wi-Fi management, QoE solutions, and IoT connectivity for seamless, secure, and scalable device management.

