SBA Announces 2025 National Small Business Week Virtual Summit Agenda

SCORE, the Nation’s Largest Network of Volunteer Business Mentors, Co-Hosts Virtual Summit

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced the agenda for the National Small Business Week Virtual Summit, a free online event that will be held May 6-7. Registration is required. The Virtual Summit, co-sponsored by SCORE, will feature more than a dozen educational workshops led by cosponsors, access to federal resources, and networking and mentorship opportunities. The virtual summit is part of the 2025 National Small Business Week taking place May 4-10.





“As America’s top provider of free, expert small business mentoring, SCORE is proud to help drive the nation’s small business engine,” said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston. “Through this year’s Virtual Summit, we will meet entrepreneurs where they are, providing expert insights on timely topics alongside the tools and resources needed to achieve success.”



National Small Business Week cosponsors VISA, T-Mobile, Google, Verizon, Paychex, U.S. Bank, Amazon, Constant Contact, Block, Chase for Business, Lockheed Martin and Worldpay lead the sessions. View the schedule online or as a PDF.



The National Small Business Week Virtual Summit is part of SBA’s year-round efforts to leverage technology to reach small business owners in communities across America. An in-person, national award celebration will take place on May 5 in Washington, D.C., and local winners will be recognized at award events across the nation.

Details on National Small Business Week, the virtual summit, registration and speakers are featured on www.sba.gov/NSBW and will be updated as additional information and activities are confirmed. Local events will be featured on www.sba.gov/events and are identifiable by searching with #SmallBusinessWeek.

About SCORE

SCORE, the nation’s largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, is dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow and achieve their goals. Since 1964, SCORE has provided education and mentorship to more than 11 million entrepreneurs. SCORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

Cosponsorship Authorization #24-44-C. SBA’s participation in this Cosponsored Activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products or services of any Cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis.

SBA HQ Press Team U.S. Small Business Administration press_office@sba.gov

